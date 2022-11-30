Read full article on original website
Oxford Eagle
Thomas Randle Jr.
Tom Randle, 80, formerly of Oxford, MS, died on November 25, 2022 at Hospice Ministries in Ridgeland. Born in Memphis in 1942 to Thomas Albert Randle, Sr., and Coleete Phillips Randle, Tom grew up in Union County, MS, and attended the University of Mississippi where he graduated in 1963. He began his medical training at University Medical Center in Jackson, during which time he met and married Beverly Bobitt, his wife of 56 years. Earning his M.D. in 1967, Tom served for two years in the Navy during the Vietnam War and then completed his residency at Ochsner Medical Center in New Orleans. With his wife and two sons, he eventually moved to Oxford where he practiced medicine for 36 years, retiring from Internal Medicine Associates in 2010. Tom and Beverly moved to Brandon in 2012 to be closer to family.
Oxford Eagle
Ole Miss’ KD Hill named to SEC Football Community Service Team
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Ole Miss senior defensive lineman KD Hill was selected to the Southeastern Conference Football Community Service Team, the league office announced Wednesday. The SEC names a Community Service Team for each of its 21-league sponsored sports, looking to highlight an athlete from each school who gives...
Friends of University of Mississippi graduate react after his accused killer is released on bond
OXFORD, Miss. (WJTV) – The man charged with the murder of University of Mississippi graduate Jimmie “Jay” Lee was released on a $250,000 bond. Lee was last seen leaving the Campus Walk Apartments in Oxford on July 8. Police believe Lee was visiting someone at the Molly Barr Trails Apartments around the time he disappeared. […]
Oxford Eagle
Van Every’s brace lifts Oxford past Lafayette 3-1
The Oxford boys soccer team secured a key victory on Thursday when they knocked off crosstown rival Lafayette 3-1 for their fourth consecutive victory. The Chargers (6-2) were on the offensive all night, pushing the ball out to the wings effectively and playing most of the match in the attacking third.
Man charged with murder of Ole Miss student released on bond
OXFORD, Miss. — The man accused of murdering Jimmie “Jay” Lee bonded out. Sheldon Timothy Herrington Jr., 22, was charged with first-degree murder in connection with Lee’s disappearance, who was last seen on Jul 8 at an Oxford apartment complex. Friends of the victim, Jimmie “Jay”...
hottytoddy.com
New Living Space at UMMC Grenada a Boon to Medical Students on Rotation
The summer before her third year at the University of Mississippi School of Medicine, Judi Beth Stephens trained hands-on at the elbows of physicians and surgeons at the University of Mississippi Medical Center Grenada. It was an invaluable learning experience on the front lines of rural medicine – but it...
WLOX
George County’s MJ Daniels intends to transfer from Ole Miss
OXFORD Miss. (WLOX) - Former George County Rebel MJ Daniels announced Wednesday he is entering the transfer portal. The former four star defensive back saw limited time with the Ole Miss Rebels this year and appeared in five games as a true freshman in 2021. Daniels will have two years...
wcbi.com
Tupelo Habitat for Humanity builds first concrete home in Mississippi
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Habitat for Humanity has provided homes for families across the region, and one home under construction in Tupelo will be not only a blessing for a single mother but also unique. Lena Ashby’s future home is being built by volunteers with Habitat for Humanity of...
wtva.com
Chickasaw County Elects First Black Female Justice Court Judge
CHICKASAW Co. (WTVA)- Vida Anderson-Smith will serve Chickasaw County as Justice Court Judge. This election marks a moment in Chickasaw County history, as Smith is the Justice Court Judge Post 2 black female judge. A run-off election was Tuesday, Nov. 29 between Smith and Judy Henson. Unofficial results were Smith...
thelocalvoice.net
University of Mississippi Expanding Food Rx Program to Quitman County
USDA awards $500K to assist with providing food for Quitman County residents. Nutritionally-vulnerable Quitman County households soon will have access to valuable food supplies, thanks to a University of Mississippi program funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The USDA’s Gus Schumacher Nutrition Incentive Program has awarded a $500,000 grant...
Oxford Eagle
Oxford girls down Lafayette on penalties
The Oxford girls soccer team came away with a thrilling win on Thursday as they defeated crosstown rival Lafayette on penalties after a back-and-forth second half. The Lady Chargers (5-3) controlled the action for most of the game, dominating possession in the midfield and playing the majority of the match in the attacking third.
Daily Mississippian
Are practitioners prepared to prescribe marijuana for patients?
Mississippi’s legalization of medical marijuana has led to hope for many patients and confusion for many practitioners, who must get mandatory training about the drug in order to approve patient use. Although medical marijuana has been legal in some states for more than a decade, according to the most recent data available, a significant percentage of practitioners receive no formal education about the medical consequences of marijuana use.
List of storm shelters in North Mississippi
BATESVILLE, Miss. — As severe storms move into the Mid-South on Tuesday, the City of Batesville and the Batesville Fire Department provided a list of storm shelters available across Panola County. The list includes:. Alcorn County Courthouse in Corinth, Mississippi. Batesville Fire State #2, 102 Woodland Road, Batesville, Miss.
Defying national trends, this Mississippi university just enrolled largest freshman class in its history
The University of Mississippi recently announced that 22,967 students enrolled across the university’s seven campuses for fall 2022. Powered by a freshman class of 4,480, the largest in university history, total enrollment is up 5.1%, or 1,111 students, over 2021. “Students and families across Mississippi and around the country...
South Reporter
Edwards tapped as grand marshal
The Holly Springs Main Street Chamber has tapped Ismell Edwards as Grand Marshal of the Christmas Parade, to be held Sat. Dec. 3 at 5 p.m. in downtown Holly Springs. Edwards has served on the Main Street Chamber board of directors for over 30 years. He retired in June 2021...
tippahnews.com
Human remains found in Tupelo according to Sheriff
Human remains were recently found near Tupelo according to the Lee County Sheriff’s office. On November 27, 2022, a call was received regarding some possible human remains that were found while walking in the woods in the Saltillo area. After Deputies determined it was human remains, Investigators responded to...
wtva.com
Molestation arrest made in Tupelo
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - A 68-year-old man faces child sex crimes in Tupelo. According to the Tupelo Police Department, officers responded in November to the emergency room after receiving a child molestation report. The investigation led to the Dec. 1 arrest of William Young of Tupelo. He is charged with...
Millions of dollars waiting to be claimed in Mississippi
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Residents in two Mississippi counties could be about to strike it rich. On Tuesday, Tate and DeSoto County residents will have the opportunity to search the state’s unclaimed money list and file claims for funds. Mississippi State Treasurer David McRae said one in 10 Mississippians has unclaimed property, and there are millions […]
Investigation launched after person walking in Mississippi woods discovers human remains
A person walking in the woods in north Mississippi notified law enforcement when they stumbled upon what appeared to be human remains on Sunday. Lee County Sheriff Jim Johnson reports that deputies were contacted on Nov. 27 about the startling discovery in the Saltillo area. Deputies later determined that what...
