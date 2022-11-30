Tom Randle, 80, formerly of Oxford, MS, died on November 25, 2022 at Hospice Ministries in Ridgeland. Born in Memphis in 1942 to Thomas Albert Randle, Sr., and Coleete Phillips Randle, Tom grew up in Union County, MS, and attended the University of Mississippi where he graduated in 1963. He began his medical training at University Medical Center in Jackson, during which time he met and married Beverly Bobitt, his wife of 56 years. Earning his M.D. in 1967, Tom served for two years in the Navy during the Vietnam War and then completed his residency at Ochsner Medical Center in New Orleans. With his wife and two sons, he eventually moved to Oxford where he practiced medicine for 36 years, retiring from Internal Medicine Associates in 2010. Tom and Beverly moved to Brandon in 2012 to be closer to family.

OXFORD, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO