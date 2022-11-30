ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBBJ

JPD: Man shot at Alpine Cove near Rich Street

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Police Department says a 21-year-old man was shot on Friday. The department reports that the shooting occurred around 5 p.m. at Alpine Cove near Rich Street in east Jackson. When officers arrived, they found a Jackson man who had been shot. He was taken...
JACKSON, TN
WBBJ

Sheriff gives new details on fatal Gibson County shooting

GIBSON COUNTY, Tenn. — New details are shedding light on a deadly shooting that left one person dead, and others injured. Left: Amanda Cathy; Center Tyler Pierce; Right: Johnny Yarborough Jr.Three suspects are currently connected to a shooting incident in Trenton: Amanda Cathy, Johnny Yarborough Jr. and Tyler Pierce.
GIBSON COUNTY, TN
WBBJ

The Range owner shares alternatives to firearms

JACKSON, Tenn. — In the wake of recent shootings, you may be thinking of ways to protect yourself while shopping this holiday season. Experts shared the are ways you can protect yourself, other than carrying a gun. Owner of The Range, Chip Holland said there are some good alternatives...
JACKSON, TN
thunderboltradio.com

Hornbeak Man Charged For Taking Cake from Wal-Mart

A Hornbeak man faces a date in Obion County General Sessions Court following the theft of a cake from Wal-Mart. Union City police reports said officers were called to investigate the theft that occurred on Tuesday afternoon. Video footage showed a man grabbing a custom made cake from an employee,...
HORNBEAK, TN
ourjacksonhome.com

A House Built With Many Hands

A Jackson Police Department officer stares into the face of a woman working as a prostitute; his only option was to arrest her. He had no evidence or proof to arrest the man who was likely her trafficker. But where would the officer take her? Years later, this same officer would write a check to the Scarlet Rope Project, a home for survivors of sex trafficking.
JACKSON, TN
WREG

Man charged with string of crimes in Covington

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police in Covington, Tennessee charged a man with multiple crimes after they say he shot up a house, stole a mini-bike and dragged an officer several feet as he tried to speed away. Covington Police say it all started when officers responded to a shots fired call around 8:20 p.m. Nov. 23 […]
COVINGTON, TN
WBBJ

Law enforcement to increase patrols for 2022 holiday season

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — Law enforcement is, once again, increasing both patrols and messaging around the holiday season. The Tennessee Highway Safety Office shared on Friday that they will be working with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office from December 14 to January 1 of next year on the Booze It and Lose It Campaign.
MADISON COUNTY, TN
WBBJ

JPD: Northwest Jackson shooting was self-defense

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Police Department has given an update on last week’s road rage incident. On Monday, the department stated that 29-year-old John Eric Henderson, Jr. was shot by another person on November 23 near Old Humboldt Road near Jeremiah Drive. Police say through video “that...
wtva.com

Homicide investigation in Tippah County

TIPPAH COUNTY, Miss (WTVA) -- The Tippah County Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide in the Pine Grove area. As of right now, that's all we know. However, Chief Deputy Josh Bateman says the agency plans to release more information on Monday at the earliest.
TIPPAH COUNTY, MS
WBBJ

Sea of Blue held for former Lexington assistant chief

LEXINGTON, Tenn. — A local town held a Sea of Blue in honor of a former assistant chief. The Sea of Blue began at the Henderson County Fairgrounds and ended in front of the Lexington Police Department. It was in honor of Assistant Chief of Police Barry Roberts, who...
LEXINGTON, TN
WBBJ

UPDATE: E-911 says Coln has been found safe

HARDIN COUNTY, Tenn. — Hardin County Emergency Communications says Coln has been found safe. HARDIN COUNTY, Tenn. — An alert has been issued for a missing Hardin County 14-year-old. The alert was sent by Hardin County Emergency Communications District for Ryder Coln. E-911 says that Coln was last...
HARDIN COUNTY, TN
WBBJ

Students evacuated from West Carroll Jr./Sr. high following threat

ATWOOD, Tenn. — Students are evacuated from a local school following a potential threat. According to Preston Caldwell, Director of Schools for the West Carroll Special School District, students were evacuated from West Carroll Jr./Sr. High School on Friday. Caldwell says the evacuation is due to a potential threat...
CARROLL COUNTY, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy