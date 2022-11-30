Read full article on original website
WBBJ
JPD: Man shot at Alpine Cove near Rich Street
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Police Department says a 21-year-old man was shot on Friday. The department reports that the shooting occurred around 5 p.m. at Alpine Cove near Rich Street in east Jackson. When officers arrived, they found a Jackson man who had been shot. He was taken...
WBBJ
Sheriff gives new details on fatal Gibson County shooting
GIBSON COUNTY, Tenn. — New details are shedding light on a deadly shooting that left one person dead, and others injured. Left: Amanda Cathy; Center Tyler Pierce; Right: Johnny Yarborough Jr.Three suspects are currently connected to a shooting incident in Trenton: Amanda Cathy, Johnny Yarborough Jr. and Tyler Pierce.
WBBJ
The Range owner shares alternatives to firearms
JACKSON, Tenn. — In the wake of recent shootings, you may be thinking of ways to protect yourself while shopping this holiday season. Experts shared the are ways you can protect yourself, other than carrying a gun. Owner of The Range, Chip Holland said there are some good alternatives...
thunderboltradio.com
Hornbeak Man Charged For Taking Cake from Wal-Mart
A Hornbeak man faces a date in Obion County General Sessions Court following the theft of a cake from Wal-Mart. Union City police reports said officers were called to investigate the theft that occurred on Tuesday afternoon. Video footage showed a man grabbing a custom made cake from an employee,...
ourjacksonhome.com
A House Built With Many Hands
A Jackson Police Department officer stares into the face of a woman working as a prostitute; his only option was to arrest her. He had no evidence or proof to arrest the man who was likely her trafficker. But where would the officer take her? Years later, this same officer would write a check to the Scarlet Rope Project, a home for survivors of sex trafficking.
Man charged with string of crimes in Covington
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police in Covington, Tennessee charged a man with multiple crimes after they say he shot up a house, stole a mini-bike and dragged an officer several feet as he tried to speed away. Covington Police say it all started when officers responded to a shots fired call around 8:20 p.m. Nov. 23 […]
WBBJ
Law enforcement to increase patrols for 2022 holiday season
MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — Law enforcement is, once again, increasing both patrols and messaging around the holiday season. The Tennessee Highway Safety Office shared on Friday that they will be working with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office from December 14 to January 1 of next year on the Booze It and Lose It Campaign.
WBBJ
JPD: Northwest Jackson shooting was self-defense
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Police Department has given an update on last week’s road rage incident. On Monday, the department stated that 29-year-old John Eric Henderson, Jr. was shot by another person on November 23 near Old Humboldt Road near Jeremiah Drive. Police say through video “that...
wtva.com
Homicide investigation in Tippah County
TIPPAH COUNTY, Miss (WTVA) -- The Tippah County Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide in the Pine Grove area. As of right now, that's all we know. However, Chief Deputy Josh Bateman says the agency plans to release more information on Monday at the earliest.
No indictment against Oakland, TN officers accused of beating Black driver during arrest
A Fayette County grand jury declined to indict Oakland, Tennessee police officers who chased, tased and beat a man inside his house after he allegedly ran a stop sign, the county's district attorney said Tuesday.
WBBJ
Mugshots : Madison County : 12/01/22 – 12/02/22
The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 12/01/22 and 7 a.m. on 12/02/22. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.
2 employees involved in shooting at Jackson Walmart; Investigation underway
Officers with the City of Jackson Police Department are investigating a shooting that involved two Walmart employees.
WBBJ
Madison County ‘career offender’ sentenced to 45 years in prison
JACKSON, Tenn. — A Madison County man is sentenced to 45 years in prison after being determined as a career offender. 42-year-old Jonathan Rogers Robertson was sentenced by Judge Kyle Atkins on Monday to serve his time in the Tennessee Department of Correction. According to a news release by...
18-year-old wanted for attempted murder after employee shot at Jackson Walmart, police say
JACKSON, Tenn. — An arrest warrant has been issued for an 18-year-old after a shooting at a Walmart in Jackson, Tenn. The Jackson Police Department (JPD) is actively searching for Alex Bernard Campbell. Campbell has an active warrant for Attempted First-Degree Murder that was issued out of Jackson City...
thunderboltradio.com
Obion County Law Enforcement Officers to Hold “Shop With a Cop” on Saturday
Law enforcement officers will join together on Saturday, to assist the needs of less fortunate children in Obion County. “Shop With a Cop” will take place at Wal-Mart, on West Reelfoot Avenue, thanks to the generosity of many individuals and businesses. Union City Police Chief Ben Yates told Thunderbolt...
WBBJ
Sea of Blue held for former Lexington assistant chief
LEXINGTON, Tenn. — A local town held a Sea of Blue in honor of a former assistant chief. The Sea of Blue began at the Henderson County Fairgrounds and ended in front of the Lexington Police Department. It was in honor of Assistant Chief of Police Barry Roberts, who...
WBBJ
UPDATE: E-911 says Coln has been found safe
HARDIN COUNTY, Tenn. — Hardin County Emergency Communications says Coln has been found safe. HARDIN COUNTY, Tenn. — An alert has been issued for a missing Hardin County 14-year-old. The alert was sent by Hardin County Emergency Communications District for Ryder Coln. E-911 says that Coln was last...
WBBJ
Students evacuated from West Carroll Jr./Sr. high following threat
ATWOOD, Tenn. — Students are evacuated from a local school following a potential threat. According to Preston Caldwell, Director of Schools for the West Carroll Special School District, students were evacuated from West Carroll Jr./Sr. High School on Friday. Caldwell says the evacuation is due to a potential threat...
Chester County Independent
Your Right to Know: Reports from Henderson Police Dept., Chester County Sheriff’s Dept., and other agencies
60, Henderson, was arrested and charged with driving on a canceled/revoked or suspended license, failure to provide proof of insurance and speeding She was released from the Chester County Jail on her own recognizance. November 26, 2022. Destyni Jefferson. , 35, St. Louis, Mo., was arrested and charged with...
WBBJ
Marshals: Wanted man may be in Crockett, Madison County area
CROCKETT COUNTY, Tenn. — The U.S. Marshals and the Crockett County Sheriff’s Office need your help. The two law enforcement agencies say that they are searching for a man named Michael Anthony Douglas. Marshals say he is wanted by the sheriff’s office for rape of a child, and...
