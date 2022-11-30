Eami means “forest” in Ayoreo. It also means “‘”world.” When director Paz Encina traveled to the land of the indigenous Ayoreo-Totobiegosode people, she found that they do not make a distinction between these things: The trees, the animals and the plants that have surrounded them for centuries are all they know and now they live in an area – the Chaco plain – that is experiencing the fastest deforestation on the planet. When Encina immersed herself in the tribe’s mythology and listened to heartbreaking stories of their people being chased of their land, she craved her latest dreamy, magical-realist film Eami,...

22 MINUTES AGO