Portland food truck owner, DoorDash driver has car stolen while on delivery
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - After being in business for 18 years, the owners of the Taqueria Lindo Michoacan taco truck said they’re struggling more than they have ever before. Brenda Ruiz, who runs the truck with her husband, said inflation has started to cut deeper and deeper over the years. Right now, they’re barely keeping their heads above water.
2 16-year-olds injured in N Portland shooting
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Two teenagers were injured in a shooting in north Portland on Friday night, according to the Portland Police Bureau. PPB said at about 7:15 p.m. Friday, officers responded to the 10100 block of North Iris Way. When they arrived, they found two 16-year-old boys who had been shot. They were both shot in their lower extremities. They were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
PPB: Motorcycle crash in Lents Neighborhood results in fatality
The Portland Police Bureau reported on Thursday evening that a motorcycle crash in the Lents neighborhood has resulted in the death of an individual.
Portland porch pirate pepper-sprays mail carrier and homeowner after they give chase
PORTLAND, Ore. — Wednesday brought some scary moments for a homeowner and mail carrier in Portland's Overlook neighborhood after a porch pirate stole a package, then pepper-sprayed both men when they chased after him. Ben, the homeowner, did not want his last name or face used in this story....
ATM Theft Leads To Burning Van…Wait, What?
There are criminal masterminds, and there are these guys . . . Police in Oregon are looking for two guys who crashed their van into a convenience store early Tuesday morning. They wanted to steal an ATM, and they backed the van into the building to get access to it.
Motorcyclist dies in Southeast Portland crash
PORTLAND, Ore. — A motorcyclist died in a crash with a driver of a car in Southeast Portland on Thursday night, according to the Portland Police Bureau. The crash happened shortly before 6 p.m. near Southeast 92nd Avenue and Duke Street. The motorcyclist died at the scene. Police said...
2 15-year-old boys arrested, charged with E Portland stabbing, robbery
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Two 15-year-old boys were arrested Thursday evening in connection to a robbery and stabbing in the east Portland Hazelwood neighborhood, according to the Portland Police Bureau. Just after 8 p.m., police responded to the report of a stabbing in the 12100 block of East Burnside Street.
Police identify man killed in SE Portland shooting; suspect arrested for murder
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A man has been arrested in connection with a deadly shooting that happened in the Hazelwood neighborhood last month, according to the Portland Police Bureau. The shooting happened in the early morning hours of Nov. 13. Officers responded to Southeast 122nd Avenue and Southeast Ash Street...
Chase of wanted Clark County man leads deputies to storage unit filled with meth, fentanyl
CLARK COUNTY Wash. (KPTV) – An arrest of a wanted suspect in Clark County ended with the recovery of stolen firearms and a large amount of methamphetamine and fentanyl pills, according to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office. The arrest happened after a deputy patrolling the U-Haul storage unit...
Within a week of each other, two brazen thefts took place in Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — If you walk past the REI store in The Pearl District, you will see boarded up doors. Portland police said on Black Friday someone used a car to break the entry door in order to steal clothing before leaving the scene. These brazen crimes seem to be happening more and more in the city.
PPB: 2 teens shot in St. John’s neighborhood
Portland police release video of burglars who crashed through store to steal ATM
Portland police are on the lookout for two people they say stole an ATM Tuesday morning after driving through the front of a convenience store, an increasingly familiar tactic. Surveillance footage caught two burglars in the act about 4:30 a.m. as they backed a white van through the facade of...
Police arrest 2 teens suspected of robbing woman, stabbing man who chased them in SE Portland
Two 15-year-olds were arrested on suspicion of stealing a woman’s purse and then stabbing a man who chased after them Thursday night in Portland’s Hazelwood neighborhood, police said. The stabbing victim was taken to a hospital with injuries that weren’t believed to be life-threatening, Portland police said.
Man sentenced to 5 years for multiple car thefts in Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A man charged with multiple car theft was sentenced to prison on Tuesday, the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office announced. Andrew Belsher, 25, pled guilty to felon in possession of a firearm, failure to perform the duties of a driver - person injured, two counts of recklessly endangering another person, three counts of unlawful use of a vehicle, and possession of a stolen vehicle. He was sentenced to 60 months.
Where did stolen catalytic converters trafficked by a Portland-area crime ring end up?
Your browser does not support the audio element. In August, Beaverton police arrested the alleged leader of a crime ring they say trafficked more than 44,000 stolen catalytic converters since January 2021 — the street value of which is estimated to be over $22 million. Police said at the time that the Portland-area crime ring stretched as far as New York, but offered few details about the alleged ringleader or where the stolen parts ended up.
Wrong Way Driver I-5, Marion Co., Dec. 2
On November 30, 2022, at approximately 10:20 P.M., Oregon State Police Troopers were in a short pursuit of an SUV that was driving recklessly on Interstate 5 southbound at milepost 253 around Jefferson, Oregon. The SUV made an erratic U-turn and began to travel northbound in the southbound lane before intentionally ramming an OSP Patrol car. The driver identified as Garrett W. Hall (50) from Portland was transported to an area hospital with minor injuries. He was subsequently arrested and lodged in jail for Reckless Driving, Felony Elude, and the Assault of a Public Safety Officer. The OSP Trooper was also transported to the hospital with minor injuries. The interstate was closed for over an hour for the investigation and to clear the scene. OSP was assisted at the scene by Marion County Sheriff’s Office, Salem Police Department, and Linn County Sheriff’s Office. We are grateful that the Oregon State Police Troopers were in the right place at the right time to intervene for the public’s safety.
8 men arrested in child sex-luring sting in Clackamas County
Milwaukie police lead effort to nab suspects from Portland, Tigard, Gresham, Oregon CityOn Dec. 1, eight men were arrested on felony charges of luring a minor and first-degree online sexual corruption of a child after Milwaukie police hosted various law-enforcement agencies throughout Clackamas County for a child sex-luring sting. Undercover police investigators used a variety of social networking applications and websites posing as decoy boys and girls under the age of 15. Decoy investigators said they did not engage users of the sites unless they were contacted by those people. Several people learned in those conversations that the...
Sheriff: Woman rams Washington Co. patrol car while helping wanted felon flee deputies
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A woman was arrested after she rammed a patrol car while helping a wanted felon flee from deputies, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies learned at about 11:30 p.m. that 25-year-old Anthony Kiontae Czerniejewski, who has a felony warrant for failure to...
