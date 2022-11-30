SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — An investigation is underway after a man was shot in the neck while driving in Spartanburg County, authorities said. The man was driving on East Blackstock Road when his car was hit by a bullet, according to the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office. The man drove himself to a local EMS […]

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO