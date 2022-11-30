ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laurens County, SC

wspa.com

Passenger shot in neck in Spartanburg Co., deputies say

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

Laurens Co. using cameras to monitor littering, illegal dumping

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — Keep Laurens County Beautiful has been working to clean the community for years. But they said people continue littering and dumping unwanted items. The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office said its inmate litter crew picked up more than 61,000 pounds of trash in November. “Everything from coolers, dryers, refrigerators — you […]
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Deputies searching for suspect following armed robbery

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are looking for a suspect following an armed robbery on Friday. Deputies said they responded to the Enoree Mart on Highway 92 at around 6:47 p.m. According to deputies, the clerk told deputies that the suspect...
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

SLED investigating theft of historical pottery made in 1800s

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Midlands Crimestoppers announced that multiple agencies are working to find around 39 pieces of historical pottery recently stolen from a building in Edgefield County. Officials said the pots were made by enslaved citizens in the 1800s and carry significant historical value. They added that the...
EDGEFIELD COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Deputies investigating after man shot while riding in car

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are investigating after one person was shot on Friday. According to deputies, they responded to a nearby EMS station after the victim arrived. Deputies said the victim told deputies that he was riding as the passenger...
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Driver killed in Abbeville County crash

ABBEVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that killed a driver in Abbeville County early Friday morning. Troopers said the collision occurred around 12:10 a.m. on Old Hodges Road near Fuller Road. The driver of a pickup truck crossed the center line, overcorrected,...
ABBEVILLE COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

ABBEVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

HAZMAT called to crash on I-85 in Anderson County

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Dispatchers said HAZMAT, firefighters and EMS were called to the scene of a crash on Interstate 85 Friday morning. The South Carolina Highway Patrol reported that the crash occurred just after 3:15 a.m. near mile marker 6 and Wooten Road on I-85 southbound. Officials...
FOX Carolina

Police arrest teen on multiple charges including possession

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville Police said an officer arrested a teen on Saturday morning on multiple charges including possession with intent to distribute. According to police, an officer responded to an apartment complex off Century Circle at around 4 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3, in reference to an car break-in.
GREENVILLE, SC
WSPA 7News

Head-on crash blocks road in Greenwood Co.

GREENWOOD COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenwood Police Department is responding to a head-on crash that has completely blocked a roadway in the city. Police said the crash happened on South Main Street near the Garden Grille and it has injuries. Crews have responded to the scene and advise commuters to seek an alternate route. […]
GREENWOOD COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Suspect taken into custody following shooting in Laurens

LAURENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens Police Department announced that a suspect was recently charged for an October shooting. Officers said the suspect, Tanyata Smiley, was taken into custody today in Greenville by agents with the U.S. Marshal’s Service Fugitive Task Force. They added that he was charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
LAURENS, SC

