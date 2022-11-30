ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hyattsville, MD

fox5dc.com

Virginia bar owners outraged over alleged shooter's plea deal

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. - A man accused of shooting into a crowded bar in Herndon, barely missing an employee, was offered a plea deal that could eventually leave him with only a misdemeanor conviction. The owners of Sully’s Pour House say they’re furious about the deal as well as the...
HERNDON, VA
mocoshow.com

Guilty Verdict in 2021 Rape Case

In the Circuit Court for Montgomery County, MD, before Judge Christopher Fogleman, a jury has convicted defendant, James McClain, 39, of Rockville, on charges of second-degree rape, attempted second-degree rape and two counts of third-degree sex offense for his assault on a victim who was previously unknown to him. The incident occurred on July 17, 2021 in a secluded area adjacent to the Wheaton Metro Station. It should be noted, the victim in this case is diagnosed with autism, bipolar disorder, schizo-affective disorder, obsessive compulsive disorder, and post-traumatic stress disorder.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
mocoshow.com

‘Who We Are: A Chronicle of Racism in America’ Documentary Will Be Presented Online by Montgomery County Office of Human Rights on Tuesday, Dec. 6

Per Montgomery County: Who We Are: A Chronicle of Racism in America will be presented in a free online showing presented by the Montgomery County Office of Human Rights at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 6. The documentary feature film was written by former ACLU Deputy Legal Director Jeffery Robinson and was directed by Emily Kunstler and Sarah Kunstler. Mr. Robinson will be available after the special showing to discuss the movie and answer questions.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Arrests made in string of violent Uber robberies, Baltimore police say

BALTIMORE -- Arrests have been made in a string of carjackings and subsequent robberies in Baltimore centered around the ride-share app Uber, Baltimore Police said Tuesday. The suspects are allegedly carjacking Uber drivers, and then using the app to pick up ride-share customers and rob them. Police did not share further details on the arrests, but said they are working with local and federal law enforcement partners in investigating the cases.The FBI confirmed to WJZ on Wednesday evening that it has been investigating the string of Uber-related crimes.A spokesman for FBI Baltimore said the organization was "putting all of our...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Pittsburgh

Judge orders men who made fake robocalls to register voters

CLEVELAND (AP) — Two men convicted of fraud for targeting Black voters with phony robocalls before the 2020 election must spend 500 hours registering voters in low-income neighborhoods of Washington, D.C., an Ohio judge has ruled.Jacob Wohl, 24, of Irvine, California, and Jack Burkman, 56, of Arlington, Virginia, pleaded guilty last month to a single felony count of telecommunications fraud each in the calls that told people they could be arrested or forced to receive vaccinations based on information they submitted in votes by mail.Cleveland.com reports that Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court Judge John Sutula also fined each $2,500 and placed them...
WASHINGTON, DC
mocoshow.com

Detectives Investigate Friday Morning Homicide; Victim’s Name Released

Per MCPD: Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Major Crimes Division are investigating a homicide that occurred on Friday, December 2, 2022. At approximately 3:05 a.m., 2nd District officers responded to the parking lot of the Summit Hills Apartment complex, in the 8500 block of 16th St., for the report of a shooting that just occurred. Upon arrival, officers located the victim, 29-year-old Nathaniel Potts, of Silver Spring, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries, where he was pronounced dead.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Daily Voice

Four Decades Later, Police In Montgomery County Identify, Arrest Alleged Serial Rapist

A man accused of raping women in Prince George's County over forty years ago has been arrested, authorities say. Marion Edward Pearson Jr., 65, was linked to the crime through the FBI's National DNA Index System on Monday, Oct. 31 after Cold Case detectives submitted evidence from the open rape case to the system in March of 2022, according to Montgomery County Police.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
fox5dc.com

Woman shot dead in Southeast neighborhood

WASHINGTON - One woman is dead after shots were fired near a Southeast apartment complex Friday night. D.C. police said they arrived at the scene in the 1700 block of W Street SE around 8:21 p.m. The officers who arrived in the neighborhood said they found the victim unconscious. CPR was administered, however, the woman succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.
WASHINGTON, DC
mocoshow.com

Weekly Message from County Executive Marc Elrich: Our Heroic First Responders Show Their Best Again

It is time to turn the page on my first term and look ahead to the second. I hope you will join us at the Inauguration on Monday, Dec. 5, where both I and the 20th County Council will be installed. The event begins at 11 a.m. at Strathmore in North Bethesda. Tickets are free, but must be reserved in advance. The inauguration also will be shown live on MCM, as well as streamed on the County’s social media platforms.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD

