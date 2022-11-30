Read full article on original website
Washington Post Lays off Legendary Pulitzer Prize-Winning WriterNews Breaking LIVEWashington, DC
New Campaign Ads Say a Kids’ Camp Run by Raphael Warnock was Closed for abuse and He Was Arrested – TVR InvestigatesThe Veracity ReportBaltimore, MD
Oath Keepers Founder From Granbury Found Guilty of Seditious ConspiracyLarry LeaseGranbury, TX
Plane carrying 2 passengers crashes into power lineCristoval VictorialGaithersburg, MD
Gaithersburg-Washington Grove Volunteer Fire Department shares Santa's routeHeather JauquetGaithersburg, MD
FBI Agent Found Not Guilty in 2020 Metro Shooting That Occurred in Montgomery County
FBI agent Eduardo Valdivia has been found not guilty by a jury on Friday after he was charged with attempted murder for an off-duty shooting that occurred on a Metro train in Bethesda on December 15, 2020. According to Fox 5, “Valdivia was on a Red Line train near the...
Elderly Maryland Man Arrested For Long-Running Pickpocketing Scheme
Officers have charged an elderly man for a series of pickpocket thefts that occurred between April and September 2022 throughout several locations in Montgomery County, authorities announce. Arthur Earnest Kelly, 71, was arrested after being accused of distracting elderly victims in grocery stores before stealing their wallets and using their...
Accused Proud Boys leader wants D.C. police officer to testify in his defense
Attorneys for Proud Boys leader Henry "Enrique" Tarrio and his co-defendants on Friday said federal prosecutors threatened to charge a D.C. police lieutenant with obstruction of justice to prevent him from testifying as a key defense witness at their upcoming seditious conspiracy trial in the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.
Virginia bar owners outraged over alleged shooter's plea deal
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. - A man accused of shooting into a crowded bar in Herndon, barely missing an employee, was offered a plea deal that could eventually leave him with only a misdemeanor conviction. The owners of Sully’s Pour House say they’re furious about the deal as well as the...
DC man charged in West Virginia after allegedly holding gun to woman’s head, threatening to kill her
A Washington, D.C. man has been charged after he allegedly held a gun to a woman's head and threatened to kill her in Randolph County.
Man Arrested and Charged with Series of Pickpocket Thefts; Possibility of Additional Victims a Concern
Per MCPD: Officers from the Montgomery County Department of Police – 2nd District Patrol Services and Patrol Investigations Unit have arrested 71-year-old Arthur Earnest Kelly, of Washington, D.C., with a series of pickpocket thefts that occurred between April and September 2022 at several locations in Montgomery County. The...
Guilty Verdict in 2021 Rape Case
In the Circuit Court for Montgomery County, MD, before Judge Christopher Fogleman, a jury has convicted defendant, James McClain, 39, of Rockville, on charges of second-degree rape, attempted second-degree rape and two counts of third-degree sex offense for his assault on a victim who was previously unknown to him. The incident occurred on July 17, 2021 in a secluded area adjacent to the Wheaton Metro Station. It should be noted, the victim in this case is diagnosed with autism, bipolar disorder, schizo-affective disorder, obsessive compulsive disorder, and post-traumatic stress disorder.
D.C. corrections officer accused of slamming inmate’s face into metal door frame
A former corrections officer in D.C. has been charged with violating an inmate's civil rights after he allegedly assaulted them in a district corrections facility.
‘Who We Are: A Chronicle of Racism in America’ Documentary Will Be Presented Online by Montgomery County Office of Human Rights on Tuesday, Dec. 6
Per Montgomery County: Who We Are: A Chronicle of Racism in America will be presented in a free online showing presented by the Montgomery County Office of Human Rights at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 6. The documentary feature film was written by former ACLU Deputy Legal Director Jeffery Robinson and was directed by Emily Kunstler and Sarah Kunstler. Mr. Robinson will be available after the special showing to discuss the movie and answer questions.
'He was just really desperate' | Woman recalls bizarre encounter with cash for gold robbery suspect
FAIRFAX, Va. — Officials believe a scam targeting good Samaritans on the road likely spanned across jurisdictions and cultivated more victims. Fairfax County Police recently sent a warning about a cash-for-gold robbery scheme after a man was scammed for trying to help a group of people he thought was stranded.
Baltimore Police officers owed back pay after being cleared of criminal charges
Three Baltimore Police officers are in line for nearly $315,000 in back pay after they were each cleared of criminal wrongdoing.
DC Woman Who Repeatedly Head-Butted US Deputy In Court Sentenced To Prison Time: DOJ
Federal authorities say that a Washington, DC woman will spend more than a year behind bars for assaulting a Deputy US Marshal during a separate court proceeding earlier this year. Annabelle Liebsch, 38, was sentenced to 36 months in prison, with all but 18 months suspended pending the completion of...
Arrests made in string of violent Uber robberies, Baltimore police say
BALTIMORE -- Arrests have been made in a string of carjackings and subsequent robberies in Baltimore centered around the ride-share app Uber, Baltimore Police said Tuesday. The suspects are allegedly carjacking Uber drivers, and then using the app to pick up ride-share customers and rob them. Police did not share further details on the arrests, but said they are working with local and federal law enforcement partners in investigating the cases.The FBI confirmed to WJZ on Wednesday evening that it has been investigating the string of Uber-related crimes.A spokesman for FBI Baltimore said the organization was "putting all of our...
Judge orders men who made fake robocalls to register voters
CLEVELAND (AP) — Two men convicted of fraud for targeting Black voters with phony robocalls before the 2020 election must spend 500 hours registering voters in low-income neighborhoods of Washington, D.C., an Ohio judge has ruled.Jacob Wohl, 24, of Irvine, California, and Jack Burkman, 56, of Arlington, Virginia, pleaded guilty last month to a single felony count of telecommunications fraud each in the calls that told people they could be arrested or forced to receive vaccinations based on information they submitted in votes by mail.Cleveland.com reports that Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court Judge John Sutula also fined each $2,500 and placed them...
Detectives Investigate Friday Morning Homicide; Victim’s Name Released
Per MCPD: Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Major Crimes Division are investigating a homicide that occurred on Friday, December 2, 2022. At approximately 3:05 a.m., 2nd District officers responded to the parking lot of the Summit Hills Apartment complex, in the 8500 block of 16th St., for the report of a shooting that just occurred. Upon arrival, officers located the victim, 29-year-old Nathaniel Potts, of Silver Spring, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries, where he was pronounced dead.
Baltimore's new sheriff puts a stop to eviction notices in common areas
Anyone who's lived in a Baltimore City apartment complex has likely seen eviction notices posted on common doors or in common spaces, for everyone to see.
Four Decades Later, Police In Montgomery County Identify, Arrest Alleged Serial Rapist
A man accused of raping women in Prince George's County over forty years ago has been arrested, authorities say. Marion Edward Pearson Jr., 65, was linked to the crime through the FBI's National DNA Index System on Monday, Oct. 31 after Cold Case detectives submitted evidence from the open rape case to the system in March of 2022, according to Montgomery County Police.
Fairfax Police arrest Baltimore duo for cash for gold robbery scheme
The Fairfax County Police Department arrested two people from Baltimore and are looking for one more after they were caught taking part in an elaborate robbery scheme involving fake gold jewelry in Fairfax.
Woman shot dead in Southeast neighborhood
WASHINGTON - One woman is dead after shots were fired near a Southeast apartment complex Friday night. D.C. police said they arrived at the scene in the 1700 block of W Street SE around 8:21 p.m. The officers who arrived in the neighborhood said they found the victim unconscious. CPR was administered, however, the woman succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Weekly Message from County Executive Marc Elrich: Our Heroic First Responders Show Their Best Again
It is time to turn the page on my first term and look ahead to the second. I hope you will join us at the Inauguration on Monday, Dec. 5, where both I and the 20th County Council will be installed. The event begins at 11 a.m. at Strathmore in North Bethesda. Tickets are free, but must be reserved in advance. The inauguration also will be shown live on MCM, as well as streamed on the County’s social media platforms.
