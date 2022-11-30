If you see someone out selling special-edition copies of The Post-Standard next Friday and Saturday, please don’t turn and walk the other direction. Unlike other unsolicited sales pitches, this one is for a very good cause and worth your consideration. The money we raise through the Hope for the Holidays campaign goes toward the Salvation Army and United Way’s Christmas Bureau, which distributes food, toys, and gifts to less fortunate families in our community every holiday season. Even donating your pocket change can help make a difference.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO