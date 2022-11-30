Read full article on original website
Days May Be Numbered for Family Owned Eatery in Downtown Utica
The days may be numbered for a family-owned eatery in Central New York. The Compound, a mom-and-pop sandwich shop, first opened in Clinton, New York in 2020. Almost two years later, the eatery moved to Bagg's Square in Utica. But the doors could be closed in 2023. Times Are Tough.
Corning Museum fires up glass-blowing demonstration in Central NY this weekend
Corning Museum of Glass is bringing the heat to Syracuse this weekend with a live glass-blowing demonstration at the Canyon in Destiny USA. From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Dec. 3 and the same on Dec. 4, mall shoppers will get to watch molten glass be transformed into masterpieces by Corning Museum of Glass master flame worker, Eric Goldschmidt. He will be operating over a 5,000-degree torch to melt rods and tubes of glass before shaping them into sculptures of fantasy.
Syracuse zoo announces Micron-themed names of ‘miracle’ baby elephant twins
The baby elephant twins at the Rosamond Gifford Zoo finally have names: Yaad and Tukada. The names are in the Hindi, and mean “memory” and “chip,” respectively. They were chosen in a public, online vote. The names were unexpectedly on-brand for the Micron representatives who joined...
It’s a Beaut! Christmas Vacation Display in CNY Wins the Holidays
It's a beaut! One hilarious Christmas Vacation display wins the holiday season in Central New York. Lee Broomfield kicked off a fun, old-fashioned family Christmas with his annual homage to Clark Griswold and National Lampoons Christmas Vacation right in his front yard. The tradition started with the infamous Griswold car,...
‘Black Girls Don’t Get Love’: A children’s book, a prom, a media movement and hopefully a feature film
Black Girls Don’t Get Love. It’s a jarring statement, one that is sure to raise an eyebrow or two. But that’s the point. Beginning as a children’s book and a media brand, Black Girls Don’t Get Love is evolving into a movement, one that centers Black girls in the larger conversations of mental health, self love and forced maturity.
Lowlife Abandons Dog That Had Puppies on Side of Cold CNY Road
What kind of human being leaves a dog that just had puppies on the side of a Central New York road in the freezing cold?. There needs to be a special place in Hell for people like that. This poor little momma was found at 5:30 in the morning on...
After 30 years, Manlius Art Cinema will soon have new owners
Manlius, N.Y. — Nat Tobin and Eileen Lowell agree on this: when they leave their hometown theater to new owners it will be the audiences they will miss the most. The Manlius Art Cinema, for the first time in 30 years, will be operating under new ownership next week.
New movie starring former Syracuse running back to premiere at Landmark Theatre
A new movie shot starring a former Syracuse running back is set to make its world premiere at the Landmark Theatre. “No Such Thing as Loyalty 2,” written and directed by Tyrone “Tizak” Jackson, will be shown on the big screen Friday, Dec. 16 at the Landmark Theatre. Doors open at 7 p.m.; film starts at 8.
Santa Claus makes annual return to Christmas in Mexico on Saturday
Santa Claus is always in demand around the holidays, but at last year’s Christmas in Mexico celebration the number of children who turned out to meet the jolly old elf even stunned organizers. “Last year we had so many children after the parade,” said Ann McKee Meyer, of the...
1 year after NY allowed Christmastime hunting, some CNY lawmakers want to let counties ban it
The New York State legislature passed a bill earlier this year that could have a big impact on Upstate New York hunters. The bill would allow counties to opt-out of the new ‘holiday hunt’ season, which went into effect only last year. Gov. Hochul has until the end...
Comfort food and community are at the heart of Potters Farm to Fork (Dining Out Review)
Port Byron, N.Y. — Step inside the country restaurant along Route 31 in Port Byron, and you’ll be welcomed with open arms. Potters Farm to Fork is a restaurant built for the local community, with a menu to please any palate. The atmosphere is a pleasant mix of a classic diner and country kitchen, bringing the best of both worlds to the table. Plus, Potters prides itself on sourcing most of itself ingredients from local farms.
Photos: Inside the Nexus Center, Utica’s new $64M sports complex
The Nexus Center, a $64 million sports complex in downtown Utica, hosted its grand opening this week. It’s a 170,000-square-foot facility that will host ice hockey, box lacrosse, soccer and other field sports. There are three sheets of ice that can be converted to turf surfaces.
I Don’t Understand This Central NY Food Obsession
It’s well known by now that I have just moved to Central New York. I am looking forward to exploring all that this area has to offer. This not only means the search for interesting locations but also experiencing things that are held sacred to this area. As an outsider trying to get in, I do have some questions.
I Don’t Understand This Unnecessarily Pluralized CNY Dish
I Don't Understand This Unnecessarily Pluralized CNY Dish
Mother dog found allegedly abandoned without her puppies in Whitesboro Thursday
UTICA, N.Y. -- Anita's Stevens Swan Humane Society is asking for the publics help as they look into who allegedly abandoned a mother dog, along the side of the road Thursday morning. The dog was found around 5:30 a.m. in a crate, with a blanket, on Clinton Street in Whitesboro....
Lake effect snow hits CNY, high winds leave some without power
Altmar, N.Y — Lake effect snow has once again hit New York, but north of Syracuse. While there was no snow in Syracuse, the snow gradually increased in higher elevations in places like Oswell and Altmar, New York. The lake effect snow has left multiple inches of snow in...
Newspaper fundraiser gives CNY families ‘Hope for the Holidays’ (Letter from the Editor)
If you see someone out selling special-edition copies of The Post-Standard next Friday and Saturday, please don’t turn and walk the other direction. Unlike other unsolicited sales pitches, this one is for a very good cause and worth your consideration. The money we raise through the Hope for the Holidays campaign goes toward the Salvation Army and United Way’s Christmas Bureau, which distributes food, toys, and gifts to less fortunate families in our community every holiday season. Even donating your pocket change can help make a difference.
Meet the CNYSPCA Pets of the Week: Doug and Olive
“Low to the ground and fun to be around” – that’s Doug and Olive!. Two cuter dogs you cannot find! They originally came to the shelter as strays. Olive is about three years old, twenty-six pounds, and looks like a very large Boston Terrier mix. Doug is...
Is this Amazon semi-truck the latest crash into the Onondaga Lake Parkway Bridge?
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga Lake Parkway Bridge is arguably most known for commercial vehicles crashing into it. On Saturday morning, NewsChannel 9 received a tip from a viewer who said another truck struck the bridge in the town of Salina. One of NewsChannel 9’s photographers was in the area and captured the video […]
Popular craft store chain opens new Central NY location
Auburn, NY. – Michaels, a larger retailer of arts, crafts and home decor, will open its newest store Saturday in the Auburn Plaza, at 217 Grant Ave. in Auburn. The store will host a grand opening from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. with free craft demonstrations, giveaways, local food favorites and more.
