Verona, NY

Syracuse.com

Corning Museum fires up glass-blowing demonstration in Central NY this weekend

Corning Museum of Glass is bringing the heat to Syracuse this weekend with a live glass-blowing demonstration at the Canyon in Destiny USA. From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Dec. 3 and the same on Dec. 4, mall shoppers will get to watch molten glass be transformed into masterpieces by Corning Museum of Glass master flame worker, Eric Goldschmidt. He will be operating over a 5,000-degree torch to melt rods and tubes of glass before shaping them into sculptures of fantasy.
SYRACUSE, NY
WIBX 950

It’s a Beaut! Christmas Vacation Display in CNY Wins the Holidays

It's a beaut! One hilarious Christmas Vacation display wins the holiday season in Central New York. Lee Broomfield kicked off a fun, old-fashioned family Christmas with his annual homage to Clark Griswold and National Lampoons Christmas Vacation right in his front yard. The tradition started with the infamous Griswold car,...
BARNEVELD, NY
Syracuse.com

‘Black Girls Don’t Get Love’: A children’s book, a prom, a media movement and hopefully a feature film

Black Girls Don’t Get Love. It’s a jarring statement, one that is sure to raise an eyebrow or two. But that’s the point. Beginning as a children’s book and a media brand, Black Girls Don’t Get Love is evolving into a movement, one that centers Black girls in the larger conversations of mental health, self love and forced maturity.
SYRACUSE, NY
oswegocountynewsnow.com

Santa Claus makes annual return to Christmas in Mexico on Saturday

Santa Claus is always in demand around the holidays, but at last year’s Christmas in Mexico celebration the number of children who turned out to meet the jolly old elf even stunned organizers. “Last year we had so many children after the parade,” said Ann McKee Meyer, of the...
MEXICO, NY
Syracuse.com

Comfort food and community are at the heart of Potters Farm to Fork (Dining Out Review)

Port Byron, N.Y. — Step inside the country restaurant along Route 31 in Port Byron, and you’ll be welcomed with open arms. Potters Farm to Fork is a restaurant built for the local community, with a menu to please any palate. The atmosphere is a pleasant mix of a classic diner and country kitchen, bringing the best of both worlds to the table. Plus, Potters prides itself on sourcing most of itself ingredients from local farms.
PORT BYRON, NY
WIBX 950

I Don’t Understand This Central NY Food Obsession

It’s well known by now that I have just moved to Central New York. I am looking forward to exploring all that this area has to offer. This not only means the search for interesting locations but also experiencing things that are held sacred to this area. As an outsider trying to get in, I do have some questions.
UTICA, NY
96.1 The Eagle

I Don’t Understand This Unnecessarily Pluralized CNY Dish

It’s well known by now that I have just moved to Central New York. I am looking forward to exploring all that this area has to offer. This not only means the search for interesting locations but also experiencing things that are held sacred to this area. As an outsider trying to get in, I do have some questions.
UTICA, NY
cnycentral.com

Lake effect snow hits CNY, high winds leave some without power

Altmar, N.Y — Lake effect snow has once again hit New York, but north of Syracuse. While there was no snow in Syracuse, the snow gradually increased in higher elevations in places like Oswell and Altmar, New York. The lake effect snow has left multiple inches of snow in...
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Newspaper fundraiser gives CNY families ‘Hope for the Holidays’ (Letter from the Editor)

If you see someone out selling special-edition copies of The Post-Standard next Friday and Saturday, please don’t turn and walk the other direction. Unlike other unsolicited sales pitches, this one is for a very good cause and worth your consideration. The money we raise through the Hope for the Holidays campaign goes toward the Salvation Army and United Way’s Christmas Bureau, which distributes food, toys, and gifts to less fortunate families in our community every holiday season. Even donating your pocket change can help make a difference.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Popular craft store chain opens new Central NY location

Auburn, NY. – Michaels, a larger retailer of arts, crafts and home decor, will open its newest store Saturday in the Auburn Plaza, at 217 Grant Ave. in Auburn. The store will host a grand opening from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. with free craft demonstrations, giveaways, local food favorites and more.
AUBURN, NY
Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York.

