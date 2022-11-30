Read full article on original website
Oxford Eagle
Holiday celebrations
The holiday season in the LOU is full of celebrations. Which during the fall and winter holiday season focus on expressions of gratitude and appreciation. These celebrations remind us to integrate the values of gratitude and giving thanks into our lives year round. During this holiday season practicing your gratitude can create connections within your family, friends, and community. These community organizations are hosting events designed to bring us together in our shared values.
Bham Now
Ring in the New Year at the Tupelo NYE Party
Just two hours from Birmingham, Tupelo, Mississippi is the perfect place to ring in the New Year. Keep reading for three reasons to plan your trip today. Get ready dance the night away at the Tupelo New Year’s Eve Party. This annual event is returning with a diverse lineup of bands on two different stages in Downtown Tupelo. Held in a safe, secure environment, this party has something for all ages to celebrate the start of 2023:
WLBT
Things To Know Friday, December 2
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed. Timothy Herrington Jr., 22, the man charged with first-degree murder in...
hottytoddy.com
Rain Could Affect Local Christmas Parades
Mother Nature is not making it easy for local Christmas parades over the next few days in and around Lafayette County. Rain is in the forecast for just about every day over the next several days. Water Valley will have its parade at 6 p.m. tonight, and with any luck,...
hottytoddy.com
Water Valley’s 2022 Christmas Parade
The Water Valley Christmas Parade went through town Friday night, complete with Santa and of course, candy. Local resident Kathy Howland shared her photos with Hotty Toddy News.
wtva.com
WTVA to air Tupelo Christmas parade Dec. 11 and Dec. 25
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - WTVA will air the 74th Annual Reed's Tupelo Christmas Parade on the following days. The parade takes place on Dec. 2 in downtown Tupelo.
Oxford Eagle
Longtime PC Pastor Rev. John M. Semmes to retire in February
After more than 20 years of service to the church, Rev. John M. Semmes has announced his retirement, effective February 2023. Semmes has a distinguished career as a pastor and head of staff and also devoted many years to leading churches through transitional periods as an Interim Pastor. Semmes’ most...
Oxford Eagle
Thomas Randle Jr.
Tom Randle, 80, formerly of Oxford, MS, died on November 25, 2022 at Hospice Ministries in Ridgeland. Born in Memphis in 1942 to Thomas Albert Randle, Sr., and Coleete Phillips Randle, Tom grew up in Union County, MS, and attended the University of Mississippi where he graduated in 1963. He began his medical training at University Medical Center in Jackson, during which time he met and married Beverly Bobitt, his wife of 56 years. Earning his M.D. in 1967, Tom served for two years in the Navy during the Vietnam War and then completed his residency at Ochsner Medical Center in New Orleans. With his wife and two sons, he eventually moved to Oxford where he practiced medicine for 36 years, retiring from Internal Medicine Associates in 2010. Tom and Beverly moved to Brandon in 2012 to be closer to family.
Oxford Eagle
Van Every’s brace lifts Oxford past Lafayette 3-1
The Oxford boys soccer team secured a key victory on Thursday when they knocked off crosstown rival Lafayette 3-1 for their fourth consecutive victory. The Chargers (6-2) were on the offensive all night, pushing the ball out to the wings effectively and playing most of the match in the attacking third.
thelocalvoice.net
The State of Our City: November 2022
November was a busy month of transition in our city. Fall ebbed as football came to an end with the disappointing Egg Bowl loss. Christmas lights went up on The Oxford Square as Coach Mike Bianco flipped the switch in honor of the Rebel’s national championship in Omaha, welcoming the holiday season. And the Board of Aldermen met to discuss these issues and more at City Hall.
South Reporter
Edwards tapped as grand marshal
The Holly Springs Main Street Chamber has tapped Ismell Edwards as Grand Marshal of the Christmas Parade, to be held Sat. Dec. 3 at 5 p.m. in downtown Holly Springs. Edwards has served on the Main Street Chamber board of directors for over 30 years. He retired in June 2021...
wcbi.com
Tupelo Habitat for Humanity builds first concrete home in Mississippi
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Habitat for Humanity has provided homes for families across the region, and one home under construction in Tupelo will be not only a blessing for a single mother but also unique. Lena Ashby’s future home is being built by volunteers with Habitat for Humanity of...
Oxford Eagle
Oxford girls down Lafayette on penalties
The Oxford girls soccer team came away with a thrilling win on Thursday as they defeated crosstown rival Lafayette on penalties after a back-and-forth second half. The Lady Chargers (5-3) controlled the action for most of the game, dominating possession in the midfield and playing the majority of the match in the attacking third.
yalnews.com
How The Grinch Stole Thanksgiving
Well, that’s wrap on Thanksgiving. As soon as the last slippery deviled egg was carefully picked up from the plate, Christmas rang. And thank goodness because Lane Kiffin utterly sabotaged Thanksgiving. He was the Grinch of cornbread dressing and giblet gravy. He stole our joy. The entire week of...
hottytoddy.com
New Living Space at UMMC Grenada a Boon to Medical Students on Rotation
The summer before her third year at the University of Mississippi School of Medicine, Judi Beth Stephens trained hands-on at the elbows of physicians and surgeons at the University of Mississippi Medical Center Grenada. It was an invaluable learning experience on the front lines of rural medicine – but it...
thelocalvoice.net
University of Mississippi Expanding Food Rx Program to Quitman County
USDA awards $500K to assist with providing food for Quitman County residents. Nutritionally-vulnerable Quitman County households soon will have access to valuable food supplies, thanks to a University of Mississippi program funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The USDA’s Gus Schumacher Nutrition Incentive Program has awarded a $500,000 grant...
Man charged with murder of Ole Miss student released on bond
OXFORD, Miss. — The man accused of murdering Jimmie “Jay” Lee bonded out. Sheldon Timothy Herrington Jr., 22, was charged with first-degree murder in connection with Lee’s disappearance, who was last seen on Jul 8 at an Oxford apartment complex. Friends of the victim, Jimmie “Jay”...
wtva.com
Molestation arrest made in Tupelo
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - A 68-year-old man faces child sex crimes in Tupelo. According to the Tupelo Police Department, officers responded in November to the emergency room after receiving a child molestation report. The investigation led to the Dec. 1 arrest of William Young of Tupelo. He is charged with...
wcbi.com
Maben woman’s home destroyed in fire; Eupora police gathering donations
MABEN, Miss. (WCBI) – A Eupora police officer’s mother tragically lost her home in a house fire last night. Eupora Mayor Blake Mcmullan posted this photo on Facebook of a home engulfed in flames. The home which was in Maben belonged to Tina Graham, mother of Miguel Graham.
