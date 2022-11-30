Word on the street Hitchcock/Santa Fe...

Photo by HITCHCOCK ISD

We're excited to officially announce the additions of Officer Shelby Samuelson and Officer Calvin Harp to the Hitchcock ISD Police Department.

Before Thanksgiving Break, Chief Filidei had the honor of swearing in these two officers.

Officer Samuelson joins us after serving the past 14 years with the La Marque Police Department where he held the positions of Patrolman, and Detective, and had five years of supervisory experience as a Corporal and Sergeant.

Officer Samuelson has attained his Master Peace Officer certificate, and School-based Law Enforcement Officer certificate, and has a Bachelor's degree from Stephen F. Austin State University. Officer Harp joins us after spending five years with the La Marque Police Department.

In his time with LMPD, Officer Harp served as a patrolman before being promoted to the rank of Corporal.

In addition to his patrol duties, Officer Harp has earned his Intermediate Peace Officer certificate, and his Mental Health certificate as an Associates Degree and has also served as a Field Training Officer.

He is passionate about crisis intervention, and de-escalation and believes that mental health training is integral to a police officer's duties and success.

We are excited these two great individuals have joined our team and look forward to their success and the additional safety they bring to our students, staff, and community.

