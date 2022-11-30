Read full article on original website
4 Great Burger Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Women’s Volleyball: No. 5 Ohio State drops second in a row, falls 3-2 to IndianaThe LanternColumbus, OH
Major discount retail chain opening another new store in Indiana this weekendKristen WaltersBloomington, IN
The 3rd richest person in IndianaLuay RahilBloomington, IN
Football: How Buckeyes defense ‘locked in’ during 56-14 win over IndianaThe LanternColumbus, OH
thedailyhoosier.com
2024 wing Tyler Betsey planning IU basketball visit: “He’s a sniper”
When it comes to bringing high end recruiting talent on campus — IU basketball has been on a roll of late. The Hoosiers had eight prospects on campus for their win over North Carolina, and they followed several elite prospects over the last few months. The trend will continue...
insidethehall.com
Film Session: North Carolina
While Trayce Jackson-Davis got his own on Wednesday night against the Tar Heels (game-high 21 points on 9-of-16 shooting), North Carolina’s constant attention on the Center Grove grad also opened up opportunities for his teammates. When Jackson-Davis was doubled down on the right low block, he kicked out to...
What Mike Woodson Said After Indiana's 77-65 Win Over North Carolina
Indiana basketball coach Mike Woodson thought the Hoosiers' 77-65 win over North Carolina on Wednesday was a total team effort. Here's the full transcript from his postgame press conference, with video attached.
insidethehall.com
Five takeaways from Indiana’s win against North Carolina
Indiana remained unbeaten with a 77-65 victory over North Carolina on Wednesday at Assembly Hall. Here are five takeaways from the win against the Tar Heels:. Indiana’s defensive numbers entering Wednesday’s game were built against inferior competition. And in the one true test the Hoosiers had before North Carolina, they surrendered 79 points on 1.11 points per possession at Xavier.
saturdaytradition.com
Pair of Hoosiers in uniform at warmups for top ranked matchup with North Carolina in ACC/B1G Challenge
Trayce Jackson-Davis and Trey Galloway were dealing with injuries heading into the North Carolina game. Indy Star’s Tyler Tachman reported that both were in uniform at pregame warmups. Jackson-Davis has been battling a thumb injury as of late while Galloway has not played since the Xavier game due to...
CBS Sports
College basketball rankings: Indiana rises into top 10 of Top 25 And 1 as North Carolina continues to slide
Armando Bacot entered the Indiana game with an injured ankle and exited it with an injured shoulder. So perhaps that's the best explanation for why the North Carolina star was outplayed by fellow All-American Trayce Jackson-Davis late Wednesday. Either way, it was a disappointing individual performance that contributed to another disappointing team performance and resulted in a 77-65 loss at IU that extended the Tar Heels' losing streak to three games.
247Sports
UNC's Hubert Davis says the Tar Heels 'don't have' a player like Indiana's Trayce Jackson-Davis after loss
Following back-to-back losses to Iowa State and Alabama, North Carolina (5-3) became the fourth preseason No. 1 team in the 74-year history of the AP Poll to drop three-straight games with a 77-65 loss to Indiana (7-0) on Wednesday. Following the loss, Tar Heels coach Hubert Davis said Hoosiers big man Trayce Jackson-Davis was too much for his team to handle in the post as Indiana outscored UNC, 50-24, in the paint. Jackson-Davis notched his second double-double of the season with a game-high 21 points and 10 rebounds.
Sources: Bob Bostad joining Indiana football staff as OL Coach
Sources have told Peegs.com that Bob Bostad will be the new offensive line coach for the Hoosiers. Bostad replaces interim offensive line coach Rod Carey after Carey took over midway through the 2022 season when Darren Hiller was dismissed. Bostad coached the O-line at Wisconsin this past season, and overall,...
Countdown to Kickoff: ACC Championship Game
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Asked about the significance of what’s at stake this weekend and the potential impact as the North Carolina football program seeks to capture its first ACC title since 1980, Josh Downs immediately launched into the historical context. But quantifying and qualifying that context tripped...
thedailyhoosier.com
IU basketball: Indiana at Rutgers game day essentials
No. 10 Indiana (7-0) at Rutgers (5-2) Location: Jersey Mike’s Arena (8,000), Piscataway, N.J. Television: BTN (Brandon Gaudin, Robbie Hummel, Andy Katz) KenPom Projected Score: No. 8 Indiana 69 No. 39 Rutgers 66. Series: Tied 7-7. Rutgers won last meeting 66-63 on Mar. 2, 2022. Rutgers Steve Pikiell:. Steve...
Duke basketball: New name emerges on recruiting trail
The Duke basketball coaches have snagged one 2024 commit. Meanwhile, they've extended offers to seven others in the class. And they seem on the verge of handing out several more. One potential target to know is combo guard Jaxon Prunty, who announced his transfer this week from Providence Day School...
Bowl projections for North Carolina, NC State and Duke ahead of conference championship weekend
The college football regular season is done and the College Football Playoff is nearly set. After the conference championship games wrap up on Saturday, teams with at least six wins this season will wait to see which of the 41 bowl games they’ll play in. WRAL senior multiplatform producer...
Duke lands commitment from OL grad transfer Michael Purcell
Duke Football has landed a commitment from Graduate Transfer Offensive Lineman Michael Purcell, he announced via social media today. "Pumped to say I’ve committed to play my last year of eligibility at Duke University!" The fifth-year senior at Elon University started 32 games during his time with the Phoenix,...
Indiana Daily Student
169 without power in Bloomington, including multiple buildings on campus
A power outage occurred at around 6 p.m. Thursday, causing 169 Duke Energy customers in Bloomington to lose power, according to Duke’s Outage Map. The outage was caused by an object coming into contact with the power lines, according to the map. The estimated time of restoration is 9:30 p.m.
wrtv.com
The tale of a Hoosier legend with a hit Christmas song
MARTINSVILLE — There's something about a tune that can connect people young and old. Some songs transcend musical trends and remain popular on the charts and in our hearts for decades. Jingle Bell Rock is one of those songs. "It's the beat. It's that guitar thing in the middle,"...
James Ward steps down as Wakefield football coach
After four seasons of coaching Wakefield High School's football team in Raleigh, James Ward has decided to step down, HighSchoolOT has confirmed. Ward left his role as the head coach at Beddingfield High School in Wilson to take the Wakefield job in 2019. Since Ward took over the Wakefield program, the Wolverines have an overall record of 12-28.
The Big Ten championship game should bring in $20 million. Here's how they got that number
If you host it, they will come. Visitors are making their way to downtown Indianapolis for the Big Ten Football Championship game Saturday. And when visitors come to town, so do their wallets. From Thursday to Sunday, the game is expected to bring in $20 million this weekend. While hotel...
One of the Most Popular Christmas Songs of All Time Was First Recorded by an Indiana Native
It's one of the iconic songs of the holiday season. One that's been covered countless times by artists from nearly every genre imaginable, and one you've probably heard so many times you could likely sing every word in your sleep. What you may not know is that the man who made it famous was born here in Indiana.
wbiw.com
Obituary: Elliaunna Margi Plummer
Elliaunna Margi Plummer, 20 months, of Bedford, passed away on November 26, 2022, at 4:28 p.m. at IU Riley Hospital in Indianapolis. She was born in Louisville, Kentucky on March 25, 2021, to Cheyenne Hill and Aron Plummer, she attended Blackwell Pentecostal Church with her mother. Survivors include her mother,...
Fox 59
IMPD update on deadly south side shooting
Indianapolis Metropolitan police provided an update on a deadly shooting on the south side. Indianapolis Metropolitan police provided an update on a deadly shooting on the south side. More than 70k fans expected in downtown Indy for …. More than 70k fans expected in downtown Indy for sold-out Big Ten...
