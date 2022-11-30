ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IN

insidethehall.com

Film Session: North Carolina

While Trayce Jackson-Davis got his own on Wednesday night against the Tar Heels (game-high 21 points on 9-of-16 shooting), North Carolina’s constant attention on the Center Grove grad also opened up opportunities for his teammates. When Jackson-Davis was doubled down on the right low block, he kicked out to...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
insidethehall.com

Five takeaways from Indiana’s win against North Carolina

Indiana remained unbeaten with a 77-65 victory over North Carolina on Wednesday at Assembly Hall. Here are five takeaways from the win against the Tar Heels:. Indiana’s defensive numbers entering Wednesday’s game were built against inferior competition. And in the one true test the Hoosiers had before North Carolina, they surrendered 79 points on 1.11 points per possession at Xavier.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
CBS Sports

College basketball rankings: Indiana rises into top 10 of Top 25 And 1 as North Carolina continues to slide

Armando Bacot entered the Indiana game with an injured ankle and exited it with an injured shoulder. So perhaps that's the best explanation for why the North Carolina star was outplayed by fellow All-American Trayce Jackson-Davis late Wednesday. Either way, it was a disappointing individual performance that contributed to another disappointing team performance and resulted in a 77-65 loss at IU that extended the Tar Heels' losing streak to three games.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
247Sports

UNC's Hubert Davis says the Tar Heels 'don't have' a player like Indiana's Trayce Jackson-Davis after loss

Following back-to-back losses to Iowa State and Alabama, North Carolina (5-3) became the fourth preseason No. 1 team in the 74-year history of the AP Poll to drop three-straight games with a 77-65 loss to Indiana (7-0) on Wednesday. Following the loss, Tar Heels coach Hubert Davis said Hoosiers big man Trayce Jackson-Davis was too much for his team to handle in the post as Indiana outscored UNC, 50-24, in the paint. Jackson-Davis notched his second double-double of the season with a game-high 21 points and 10 rebounds.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
247Sports

Countdown to Kickoff: ACC Championship Game

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Asked about the significance of what’s at stake this weekend and the potential impact as the North Carolina football program seeks to capture its first ACC title since 1980, Josh Downs immediately launched into the historical context. But quantifying and qualifying that context tripped...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
thedailyhoosier.com

IU basketball: Indiana at Rutgers game day essentials

No. 10 Indiana (7-0) at Rutgers (5-2) Location: Jersey Mike’s Arena (8,000), Piscataway, N.J. Television: BTN (Brandon Gaudin, Robbie Hummel, Andy Katz) KenPom Projected Score: No. 8 Indiana 69 No. 39 Rutgers 66. Series: Tied 7-7. Rutgers won last meeting 66-63 on Mar. 2, 2022. Rutgers Steve Pikiell:. Steve...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
BlueDevilCountry

Duke basketball: New name emerges on recruiting trail

The Duke basketball coaches have snagged one 2024 commit. Meanwhile, they've extended offers to seven others in the class. And they seem on the verge of handing out several more. One potential target to know is combo guard Jaxon Prunty, who announced his transfer this week from Providence Day School...
DURHAM, NC
247Sports

Duke lands commitment from OL grad transfer Michael Purcell

Duke Football has landed a commitment from Graduate Transfer Offensive Lineman Michael Purcell, he announced via social media today. "Pumped to say I’ve committed to play my last year of eligibility at Duke University!" The fifth-year senior at Elon University started 32 games during his time with the Phoenix,...
DURHAM, NC
wrtv.com

The tale of a Hoosier legend with a hit Christmas song

MARTINSVILLE — There's something about a tune that can connect people young and old. Some songs transcend musical trends and remain popular on the charts and in our hearts for decades. Jingle Bell Rock is one of those songs. "It's the beat. It's that guitar thing in the middle,"...
MARTINSVILLE, IN
WRAL News

James Ward steps down as Wakefield football coach

After four seasons of coaching Wakefield High School's football team in Raleigh, James Ward has decided to step down, HighSchoolOT has confirmed. Ward left his role as the head coach at Beddingfield High School in Wilson to take the Wakefield job in 2019. Since Ward took over the Wakefield program, the Wolverines have an overall record of 12-28.
RALEIGH, NC
wbiw.com

Obituary: Elliaunna Margi Plummer

Elliaunna Margi Plummer, 20 months, of Bedford, passed away on November 26, 2022, at 4:28 p.m. at IU Riley Hospital in Indianapolis. She was born in Louisville, Kentucky on March 25, 2021, to Cheyenne Hill and Aron Plummer, she attended Blackwell Pentecostal Church with her mother. Survivors include her mother,...
BEDFORD, IN
Fox 59

IMPD update on deadly south side shooting

Indianapolis Metropolitan police provided an update on a deadly shooting on the south side. Indianapolis Metropolitan police provided an update on a deadly shooting on the south side. More than 70k fans expected in downtown Indy for …. More than 70k fans expected in downtown Indy for sold-out Big Ten...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

Community Policy