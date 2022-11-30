ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mansfield, OH

richlandsource.com

Lewis Center Olentangy posts win at Delaware Olentangy Berlin's expense

Winning wasn't going to be easy in this matchup, but Lewis Center Olentangy still prevailed 41-30 against Delaware Olentangy Berlin on December 2 in Ohio girls high school basketball action. Last season, Delaware Olentangy Berlin and Lewis Center Olentangy squared off with January 21, 2022 at Delaware Olentangy Berlin High...
LEWIS CENTER, OH
New Albany can't hang with Grove City

Both teams gave a solid account in a clash neither deserved to lose, but Grove City prevailed over New Albany 52-42 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on December 2. Grove City drew first blood by forging a 15-9 margin over New Albany after the first quarter.
GROVE CITY, OH
Mt. Vernon escapes close call with Johnstown

Mighty close, mighty fine, Mt. Vernon wore a victory shine after clipping Johnstown 55-53 on November 30 in Ohio boys high school basketball action. Mt. Vernon moved in front of Johnstown 17-10 to begin the second quarter.
MOUNT VERNON, OH
Johnstown knocks out victory beat against Newark Catholic

Johnstown grabbed a 44-32 victory at the expense of Newark Catholic in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on December 2. The last time Newark Catholic and Johnstown played in a 33-30 game on February 2, 2022. For a full recap, click here.
JOHNSTOWN, OH
Burbank man killed in Wayne County crash

CONGRESS TOWNSHIP – A Burbank man was killed on Friday after a two-vehicle crash in Wayne County, according to the Wooster Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Steven Catteau, 49, was severely injured as a result of injuries sustained from the crash. Metro-Lifeflight was called to the scene for transport to a medical facility. During the transport, Catteau had passed away as a result of the injuries sustained in the crash.
WAYNE COUNTY, OH
Pickerington North narrowly edges Westerville Central in tight triumph

Pickerington North found the tipping point, and leaned on it to knock off Westerville Central 47-40 at Pickerington North High on December 2 in Ohio boys high school basketball action. The last time Pickerington North and Westerville Central played in a 53-42 game on January 21, 2022. For more, click...
PICKERINGTON, OH
Dublin Coffman delivers heart-wrenching defeat to Powell Olentangy Liberty

Dublin Coffman fans held their breath in an uneasy 43-41 victory over Powell Olentangy Liberty on December 2 in Ohio girls high school basketball action. The start wasn't the problem for Powell Olentangy Liberty, as it began with a 13-7 edge over Dublin Coffman through the end of the first quarter.
DUBLIN, OH
Convincing fashion: Westerville South handles Dublin Scioto

Westerville South's overpowering offense lit up the scoreboard to topple Dublin Scioto 67-29 during this Ohio girls high school basketball game. The last time Westerville South and Dublin Scioto played in a 50-30 game on January 21, 2022. For a full recap, click here.
WESTERVILLE, OH
Phyllis J. Crooker

Phyllis J. Crooker, age 78 , passed away on Monday, November 14, 2022, at the Crestwood Care Center in Shelby. Phyllis was born April 17, 1944 to the late George and M. Marion (Miner) Moyer. She was a 1962 graduate of St. Peter’s High school in Mansfield. Phyllis was always the life of the party, even the last few years at Crestwood. She had an infectious personality and made everyone laugh.
SHELBY, OH
‘We’re giving back’: North End North Pole celebrates Christmas at North Lake Park

MANSFIELD -- Local children were welcomed into the North Lake Park pavilion Saturday with the sounds of jingling reindeer antler headbands, Christmas music and crinkling candy cane wrappers. The Mansfield Parks and Recreation Department, North End Community Improvement Collaborative, The Mansfield/Richland County Public Library, Evolving Through Love and Richland County...
MANSFIELD, OH
Area Agency on Aging announces new Richland County board member

ONTARIO — The Ohio District 5 Area Agency on Aging, Inc. announces the appointment of new member, John Roby, to its Board of Trustees and will serve as the Richland County representative. Mr. Roby is the CEO of Roby Foster Miller Erick RFME Insurance. His prominence in the community...
RICHLAND COUNTY, OH
Youngstown East paints near-perfect picture in win over Akron North

Youngstown East's powerful offense roared to a resounding victory by pulling away from Akron North 47-4 at Akron North High on December 2 in Ohio girls high school basketball action. Last season, Youngstown East and Akron North squared off with January 29, 2022 at Youngstown East High School last season....
AKRON, OH
Plymouth celebrates 7th annual 'Christmas in the Village'

PLYMOUTH -- The Plymouth town square hopes to bring a "Hallmark Christmas movie feel" to all of its visitors, said mayor Cassaundra Fryman. The 7th annual "Christmas in the Village" features live music, fair rides and a 2,000-square-foot synthetic ice skating rink.
PLYMOUTH, OH
YMCA reaches agreement to keep SilverSneakers program

MANSFIELD — The YMCA of North Central Ohio will continue offering SilverSneakers memberships at its Mansfield and Shelby locations through 2025, CEO Cristen Gilbert announced Wednesday afternoon. "I’m please to let you know that the YMCA of North Central Ohio and Tivity have come to an agreement on a...
MANSFIELD, OH

