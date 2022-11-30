CONGRESS TOWNSHIP – A Burbank man was killed on Friday after a two-vehicle crash in Wayne County, according to the Wooster Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Steven Catteau, 49, was severely injured as a result of injuries sustained from the crash. Metro-Lifeflight was called to the scene for transport to a medical facility. During the transport, Catteau had passed away as a result of the injuries sustained in the crash.

WAYNE COUNTY, OH ・ 10 HOURS AGO