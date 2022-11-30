Read full article on original website
4 Great Steakhouses in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
Eagles players team up off the field to deliver “A Philly Special Christmas” albumJalyn SmootPhiladelphia, PA
Bronx Gas Station Linked to Philly Traffic Agent Shooting?BronxVoiceBronx, NY
Philadelphia Finally Uncover the Name of The Boy in the BoxLarry LeasePhiladelphia, PA
Family Fun Things to Do: Van Gogh, The Immersive Experience at the Tower Theatrefamilyfunpa.comPhiladelphia, PA
Former NFL Star Michael Vick Lands Prominent Job
Former NFL quarterback Michael Vick will be featured in an eight-part documentary series that details the evolution of the Black quarterback in America. Variety broke this exciting news on Wednesday. As part of this docuseries, Vick will speak with celebrities, coaches, quarterbacks, journalists and other cultural figures to get their...
Two Eagles among Pro Football Focus top 25 impending 2023 free agents
13 weeks into the NFL season, here’s a lesson that many of you have probably already learned. It’s impossible to please everyone, especially when discussions turn to the Philadelphia Eagles. The Birds are pro football’s only team with double-digit wins on the season. They have one loss, but if you tuned into 94 WIP-FM, you’d think they were 1-10. Their oft-criticized general manager, Howie Roseman, is enjoying a reprieve of sorts. He’s built the best team possible. Regardless of what happens the rest of the way, he’s done his job, but that job is going to get tougher during the offseason.
Eagles injury report: Veteran defensive lineman ruled out of game vs. Titans; DeVonta Smith, Zach Pascal updates
Five weeks ago, the Eagles made a trade to bolster their pressure off the edge of the defensive line, acquiring defensive end Robert Quinn from the Chicago Bears in exchange for a fourth-round selection in the 2023 draft. However, the Eagles will be without Quinn when they take on the Tennessee Titans Sunday afternoon.
Former NFL Player, Actor Has Died At 56
Earlier this week, the football world and Hollywood lost a beloved figure when a former NFL player and actor passed away. Brad William Henke, who played professional football for the Denver Broncos, passed away on Thursday. Henke was just 56 years old. He started his football career at the University...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Lions Activate WR Jameson Williams
Jameson Williams will likely make his long-awaited NFL debut for the Detroit Lions Sunday at Ford Field. The rookie has officially been activated off of the NFI list, ahead of the team's Week 13 matchup against the Jaguars. With his activation, the Lions are adding an explosive talent to their...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
NFL Draft Profile: Christian Braswell, Cornerback, Rutgers Scarlet Knights
Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. By David Boclair Sports Illustrated Tennessee Titans News, Analysis and More.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
2023 NFL Draft: Live Scouting Quentin Johnston vs Kansas State
TCU finds themselves in a familiar place at halftime, trailing Kansas state 14-10 at intermission. The Horned Frogs have seven come-from-behind wins this season, meaning they may have KSU right where they want them. If they are to save the perfect season, they will need more big plays from star...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Bengals Elevate One Player to Active Roster Ahead of Chiefs Matchup
CINCINNATI — The Bengals are elevating punter Drue Chrisman from the practice squad to the active roster for the final time this season. He will now have to be signed to the active roster for the remainder of the year if Cincinnati doesn't want to go back to Kevin Huber. The longest-tenured Bengal by games in team history will likely get released for Chrisman next week.
NBC Sports
Sirianni hints that Eagles will get 1st-round pick back this week
It sounds like Jordan Davis will make his return on Sunday afternoon after missing four weeks on IR with a high ankle sprain. While head coach Nick Sirianni wouldn’t definitively declare that Davis would return, he certainly seemed to suggest it. “He’s had a good week so far,” Sirianni...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
NFL Draft Profile: Ovie Oghoufo, EDGE, Texas Longhorns
Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. By Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr. Sports Illustrated Las Vegas Raiders News, Analysis and More.
DeCamara goes off on Doc Rivers, Josh Harris: 'It makes me sick'
Joe DeCamara compared the Eagles to the Sixers and owners Jeffrey Lurie to Joshua Harris, stating how Lurie is willing to fire a head coach quickly when he feels the culture declining.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
From the Raiders’ Locker Room: S Trevon Moehrig
HENDERSON, Nev.--The Las Vegas Raiders (4-7) are ready to take on the Los Angles Chargers (6-5) on Sunday as they return to Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. Moments ago, S Trevon Moehrig talked about the state of the franchise and looked ahead to this weekend. You can watch the interview...
UCF vs Tulane: Castellanos Taking Over at QB?
It's obvious there's concern with John Rhys Plumlee's injury situation.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Caleb Williams: Hamstring Injury Felt Like ‘Old Rubber Band’
USC quarterback Caleb Williams said he was dealing with a significant hamstring injury throughout the majority of Friday’s Pac-12 championship game against Utah. Speaking to reporters after the Trojans saw their dreams of a College Football Playoff berth grind to a halt with a 47–24 loss, Williams revealed that he was in significant pain after popping his hamstring after a long run in the first quarter. When asked to describe how his leg felt after the injury occurred, the star quarterback offered up an unique, but also painful-sounding, analogy.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Boomer Esiason Questions if Giants Can Finish Off Playoff Run
The New York Giants have been one of the surprise teams in the 2022 season and for a good reason. Very few, if any, people saw the Giants, who are in the first year of a rebuild under new general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll, being competitive enough to be in contention for a postseason berth this late in the season.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
76ers vs. Grizzlies: Doc Rivers Sounds Off on Challenge Rejection
The Philadelphia 76ers were holding out hope for a fourth-quarter comeback on Friday night. After struggling in the second and third quarters against the Memphis Grizzlies, Doc Rivers gave some of his key starters one final shot to attempt a comeback. As the fourth quarter progressed, it seemed the Sixers...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Score Predictions for Hornets vs Bucks
Coming off a close loss against the Lakers, I expect the Milwaukee Bucks to come into this game out for blood. They’ve also recently gotten back Khris Middleton who scored 17 points in his season debut yesterday. The Hornets will put up a fight but will ultimately get overpowered by a significantly more talented and disciplined Bucks team.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Indiana Pacers guard Bennedict Mathurin wins Eastern Conference Rookie of the Month award
Indiana Pacers guard Bennedict Mathurin was named the Eastern Conference Rookie of the Month for games played in the months of October and November. Because the NBA season began halfway through October, the months are combined for award purposes. Mathurin was terrific to open the season for Indiana. In the...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Brown and Louisiana host New Orleans
Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (6-1) at New Orleans Privateers (2-4) BOTTOM LINE: Louisiana visits the New Orleans Privateers after Jordan Brown scored 27 points in Louisiana's 104-70 victory over the Loyola-New Orleans Wolf Pack. The Privateers are 2-2 on their home court. New Orleans has a 1-4 record against opponents over...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Thunder Rookie Jalen Williams Earns Rookie of the Month Honors
On Wednesday, 21-year-old wing Jalen Williams was named the Western Conference Rookie of the Month in what was the season's first iteration of the award. Pacers wing Bennedict Mathurin was selected as the Eastern Conference Rookie of the Month. Williams was picked 12th in the 2022 draft, making him the...
