Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kbsi23.com
Southeast Missouri State University receives Cosmos Award from St. Louis Area Council of Boy Scouts of America
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – Southeast Missouri State University was awarded the Cosmos Award, the highest award the council can bestow on an individual or organization by the Greater St. Louis Area Council of the Boy Scouts of America (BSA). Southeast received the award for supporting local Scouting programs...
KMOV
Give 5 program empowers older adults to volunteer with nonprofits across the Metro
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Nonprofits across the Metro are getting help from a new program called Give 5, where older adults spend five weeks going to different organizations to volunteer. Although Peggy Harris is retired, she wanted to give back to the community. When she heard about Give 5,...
stlpublicradio.org
Sorority turns founder’s north St. Louis home into a museum honoring Black women
Members of the Gamma Omega chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha, the nation's first Black sorority, plan to convert the north St. Louis home of Ethel Hedgemon Lyle, one of the sorority’s national founders, into a museum that highlights the achievements of Black women. The chapter’s nonprofit, the Ivy Alliance...
The World’s Tallest Man in History Had Missouri & Illinois Ties
There's tall and then there's TALL. This is that 2nd one. It's the tallest man in recorded medical history and I've learned he has connections to both Missouri and Illinois. I had heard of Robert Wadlow and was probably even aware that he was declared the world's tallest man in recorded medical history. However, I did not know that he grew up in the St. Louis area and called Alton, Illinois home as Wikipedia confirms. Robert measured an incredible 8'11" and towered over everyone and everything as vintage video footage shows.
Missouri’s most expensive fraud: Martin Sigillito
ST. LOUIS – Martin T. Sigillito was an Anglican bishop and a lawyer. He was also imprisoned for 40 years for his Ponzi scheme. Sigillito and J. Scott Brown, a Kansas attorney, stole $52 million from their clients. Sigillito worked as an attorney in St. Louis in the late...
KMOV
News 4′s ‘A Day 4 Forest Park’ telethon is next week
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Donations and memberships to Forest Park Forever are crucial for park repairs. Massive flooding in St. Louis in July caused hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of damage to the park’s infrastructure. News 4′s annual “A day 4 Forest Park” telethon Wednesday, December 7, from...
FOX2now.com
St. Louis kindergartner left in after-school van for hours
A St. Louis family demands an explanation after their 6-year-old son was left sleeping in the after-school van. St. Louis kindergartner left in after-school van …. A St. Louis family demands an explanation after their 6-year-old son was left sleeping in the after-school van. Beloved Christmas-themed light show in Festus...
New Robertson Fire District board members fires and sues fire chief, union
The newly elected Robertson Fire District Board of Directors fired the fire chief and decided to sue the chief and the union.
stlpublicradio.org
Former Alderman Terry Kennedy remembers his late twin brother, Gary 'Dhati' Samuel Kennedy
Former St. Louis Alderman Terry Kennedy was culturally reflective when discussing the recent passing of his twin brother, Gary (Dhati) Samuel Kennedy. Most St. Louisans knew him as “Dhati Majaliwa” which in Kiswahili means “Free will, determination, and talented.”. “There’s an African tradition that says twins hold...
Remembering Mississippi Nights, St. Louis' Most Iconic Nightclub
A new oral history depicts the chaos and community that built the beloved concert venue
KMOV
MO drivers see high personal property taxes due to unusual spike in vehicle values
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Across Missouri, drivers are feeling the pain of having to pay higher personal property taxes. News 4 Investigates learned some local leaders claim there are ways to give taxpayers relief and that they’re doing it. But not everyone is taking action. Personal property taxes usually...
Could The Worst University In Missouri Lose Accreditation?
This past June I wrote an article about how one Missouri University in St. Louis ranked #1 on the Earn Spend Live website's list of "The College Not Worth Attending In Each State, Ranked". Now that university might lose its accreditation with the Higher Learning Commission. Earn Spend Live ranked...
Massive Indoor Slide Park Arrives in St. Louis Area
Slick City features slides, a zip-line and air-filled basketball courts
Now This is Horsepower – Watch 4 Clydesdales Help Pull Semi Out
Clydesdales are majestic and beautiful, big, and powerful so when a semi-truck got stuck in an embankment there was no question that these strong animals could help. Driving in snow stinks, but getting stuck in the snow is a nightmare and I can't even imagine what it's like when you drive a heavy vehicle like a semi. So when a semi got stuck in a snowy embankment that's when the four Clydesdales stepped in. According to countryrebel.com, lucky for the driver he got stuck right next to a farm of Clydesdales.
townandstyle.com
Care & Comfort: Humane Society of Missouri
When it was founded in 1870, the Humane Society of Missouri was dedicated to helping abused and neglected draft horses. Now more than 150 years later, the nonprofit has broadened its mission to advocate for cats, dogs and other domesticated animals, but it still has the same commitment to protecting those in need by offering important care. Along with being the largest provider of adoptable pets in Missouri, it is committed to ending the cycle of abuse and overpopulation through rescue efforts, spay and neuter programs, and educational classes.
kcur.org
St. Louis pizza is the style everyone loves to hate. Why can't Missouri be proud of that?
For more stories like this one, subscribe to Hungry For MO on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Stitcher. In St. Louis, Missouri, Imo’s Pizza is an institution. Customers flock here for what Imo’s calls “the original St. Louis-style pizza”: a square-cut pie with an unleavened cracker crust and topped with processed Provel cheese, a city-specific blend of cheddar, Swiss and provolone.
feastmagazine.com
St. Louis restaurant openings and closings: November 2022
The holiday season is just ramping up and, believe it or not, we’ve almost made it to the new year. Time to pat ourselves on the collective back. A few restaurants opened their doors on Morgan Ford Road, including Japanese-style sandwich joint Sando Shack, which set up shop in the former home of The Dam. Sando co-owners Amy Guo and Dan Jensen also operate Hello Poke in City Foundry STL.
Former Saint Louis University teaching assistant admits to blackmailing student
ST. LOUIS — A former teaching assistant at Saint Louis University (SLU) pleaded guilty on Thursday to a federal charge and admitted to blackmailing a student. Khalaf pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor blackmail charge. Hussein Kadhim Abood Khalaf, 34, was a teaching assistant in one of the victim’s classes...
KMOV
Clayton PD hosts toys for tots
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Clayton Police held its fifth annual toys for tots Friday. Operation Holiday Majic 2022 is happening through Dec. 10. Other locations in Clayton include City Coffee House and Creperie and the center of Clayton Sports Complex.
KSDK
Health experts warn of 'Tripledemic'
Hospitals in St. Louis are at or near capacity with people suffering from the flu. Here’s how you can protect yourself.
Comments / 0