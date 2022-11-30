ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Q985

The World’s Tallest Man in History Had Missouri & Illinois Ties

There's tall and then there's TALL. This is that 2nd one. It's the tallest man in recorded medical history and I've learned he has connections to both Missouri and Illinois. I had heard of Robert Wadlow and was probably even aware that he was declared the world's tallest man in recorded medical history. However, I did not know that he grew up in the St. Louis area and called Alton, Illinois home as Wikipedia confirms. Robert measured an incredible 8'11" and towered over everyone and everything as vintage video footage shows.
MISSOURI STATE
FOX2Now

Missouri’s most expensive fraud: Martin Sigillito

ST. LOUIS – Martin T. Sigillito was an Anglican bishop and a lawyer. He was also imprisoned for 40 years for his Ponzi scheme. Sigillito and J. Scott Brown, a Kansas attorney, stole $52 million from their clients. Sigillito worked as an attorney in St. Louis in the late...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

News 4′s ‘A Day 4 Forest Park’ telethon is next week

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Donations and memberships to Forest Park Forever are crucial for park repairs. Massive flooding in St. Louis in July caused hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of damage to the park’s infrastructure. News 4′s annual “A day 4 Forest Park” telethon Wednesday, December 7, from...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

St. Louis kindergartner left in after-school van for hours

A St. Louis family demands an explanation after their 6-year-old son was left sleeping in the after-school van. St. Louis kindergartner left in after-school van …. A St. Louis family demands an explanation after their 6-year-old son was left sleeping in the after-school van. Beloved Christmas-themed light show in Festus...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KICK AM 1530

Now This is Horsepower – Watch 4 Clydesdales Help Pull Semi Out

Clydesdales are majestic and beautiful, big, and powerful so when a semi-truck got stuck in an embankment there was no question that these strong animals could help. Driving in snow stinks, but getting stuck in the snow is a nightmare and I can't even imagine what it's like when you drive a heavy vehicle like a semi. So when a semi got stuck in a snowy embankment that's when the four Clydesdales stepped in. According to countryrebel.com, lucky for the driver he got stuck right next to a farm of Clydesdales.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
townandstyle.com

Care & Comfort: Humane Society of Missouri

When it was founded in 1870, the Humane Society of Missouri was dedicated to helping abused and neglected draft horses. Now more than 150 years later, the nonprofit has broadened its mission to advocate for cats, dogs and other domesticated animals, but it still has the same commitment to protecting those in need by offering important care. Along with being the largest provider of adoptable pets in Missouri, it is committed to ending the cycle of abuse and overpopulation through rescue efforts, spay and neuter programs, and educational classes.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
kcur.org

St. Louis pizza is the style everyone loves to hate. Why can't Missouri be proud of that?

For more stories like this one, subscribe to Hungry For MO on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Stitcher. In St. Louis, Missouri, Imo’s Pizza is an institution. Customers flock here for what Imo’s calls “the original St. Louis-style pizza”: a square-cut pie with an unleavened cracker crust and topped with processed Provel cheese, a city-specific blend of cheddar, Swiss and provolone.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
feastmagazine.com

St. Louis restaurant openings and closings: November 2022

The holiday season is just ramping up and, believe it or not, we’ve almost made it to the new year. Time to pat ourselves on the collective back. A few restaurants opened their doors on Morgan Ford Road, including Japanese-style sandwich joint Sando Shack, which set up shop in the former home of The Dam. Sando co-owners Amy Guo and Dan Jensen also operate Hello Poke in City Foundry STL.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Clayton PD hosts toys for tots

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Clayton Police held its fifth annual toys for tots Friday. Operation Holiday Majic 2022 is happening through Dec. 10. Other locations in Clayton include City Coffee House and Creperie and the center of Clayton Sports Complex.
CLAYTON, MO

