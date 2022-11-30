Read full article on original website
q13fox.com
Seattle Police arrest man accused of attempted rape while out on DOC work release
SEATTLE - Seattle Police have arrested a man who was wanted for attempted rape and robbery he allegedly committed while he was still in the custody of the Department of Corrections (DOC) under a work release program. On Aug. 30, officials say 31-year-old Jordan Alexander escaped his DOC work release...
Seattle police arrest man after November domestic violence incident and shooting
Seattle police detectives have arrested a man after he allegedly shot at police in November while fleeing the scene of a reported domestic violence incident in West Seattle. At about 12:30 a.m. on Nov. 19, a 26-year-old woman called 911 to report that her ex-boyfriend was chasing her through West Seattle while pointing a handgun at her.
KING-5
Teekah Lewis' family hopes new information will help solve her 1999 disappearance
TACOMA, Wash. — Theresa Czapiewski’s hopes have been dashed for decades. Ever since her daughter, 2-year-old Teekah Lewis, vanished at a Tacoma bowling alley in 1999, potential breaks in the case have failed to lead to any arrests, or even named suspects. But newly released details, and an...
Bellingham woman accused of endangering an infant in freezing temperatures
The woman has no previous felony history in Whatcom County, court records show.
KOMO News
Gig Harbor burglaries linked to thefts in King, Kitsap counties, police say
GIG HARBOR, Wash. — Police are searching for suspects who they said committed multiple burglaries in the Gig Harbor North neighborhood early on Tuesday morning. The suspects have also been linked to other burglaries in western Washington. According to the Gig Harbor Police Department, two people entered three separate...
lynnwoodtimes.com
Marysville Detectives arrest suspect in cold case homicide
MARYSVILLE, Wash., November 29, 2022—On Monday, November 28, Marysville Police Department detectives arrest 52-year-old Jeffrey Paul Premo, a Renton man, in the cold case connection with the 1998 murder of then-19-year-old Jennifer Brinkman. “Solving this case has been at the top of the priority list of the Marysville Police...
q13fox.com
'Person of interest' in Arlington shooting surrenders to police
ARLINGTON, Wash. - A person of interest in connection with an assault and a shooting in Arlington has turned himself in to police. On Nov. 29, police initially responded to N. Olympic Avenue for reports of an assault involving multiple people. Officers then responded to a scene a few blocks away for reports of a man in the street with a possible gunshot wound.
He was suspected of car theft in Whatcom County. Things went downhill from there
After attempting to run away a second time, Whatcom County deputies were eventually able to place the man into custody.
19-year-old suspect accused of shooting 11-year-old in Tacoma road rage incident appears in court
TACOMA, Wash. — Bail was set at $750,000 for a 19-year-old man accused of shooting an 11-year-old during a road rage incident Friday on Interstate 5 in Tacoma. According to court records, Jaden Maurice Davis-Gunn has already been arrested more than a dozen times. Prosecutors haven’t yet said what...
Man arrested in attemped rape of Madison Valley spa owner
SEATTLE — The man suspected in the attempted rape of a Madison Valley spa owner was arrested Thursday. Jordan Alexander, 33, was taken into custody near the University of Washington bookstore, according to the Seattle Police Department. Seattle police officers were in the area for an unrelated protest and spotted him on the street before arresting him.
Whatcom woman accused of manslaughter for role in 2020 overdose death arrested again
The woman was out of custody awaiting trial on manslaughter charges for the March 2020 death of Evan Parberry, court records show.
Convicted Felon Caught With His Pants Down Near Seattle Elementary School
Some school employees called police about a 'partially nude man engaged in lewd conduct.'
1 Person Died In A Hit-And-Run Crash In Kent (Kent, WA)
The incident happened on State Route 516, according to the police. Officials stated that a man was lying on the road at around 2:30 a.m. The victim received CPR from the troopers, but by the time the ambulance arrived, he was already dead, according to WSP. Despite the fact that...
wa.gov
Detectives Seeking Witnesses To A Hit And Run Fatality
King County: At approximately 2:30am this morning, November 29, 2022, Washington State Patrol (WSP) communications received a 9-1-1 call reporting a pedestrian lying in the roadway SR 516 to NB I-5. Troopers arrived and immediately began CPR but unfortunately the individual was pronounced deceased when the medics arrived. The adult...
KGMI
Four Whatcom County residents arrested in major drug ring investigation
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – Six people, including four Whatcom County residents, were arrested on federal charges for operating a major drug ring in Whatcom and Skagit Counties. U.S. Attorney Nick Brown said that law enforcement officers seized 20,000 fentanyl pills, over three pounds of methamphetamine, over $30,000 in cash and seven firearms since the beginning of the investigation.
My Clallam County
Port Ludlow man stabbed to death, teen accused
PORT LUDLOW – Authorities are investigating the stabbing death of a man in Port Ludlow, and a teenager is in custody accused of the crime. Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputies were called to a Port Ludlow home about 6:30 last night to reports of a stabbing. The reporting party told authorities her 17-year-old son had stabbed her husband and fled.
KOMO News
Renton man arrested in connection to 1998 homicide
Marysville Police arrested a 52-year-old Renton man Monday morning in connection to the murder of 19-year-old Jennifer Brinkman. Police said the man has been living and working in the east Puget Sound area since the homicide took place. He was arrested with the help of advancements in DNA and genetic genealogy.
q13fox.com
6 suspects charged in North Sound drug trafficking operation
SEATTLE - Six suspects have been federally charged in connection to a Mexico-based drug trafficking operation in the North Sound. According to the Whatcom County Sheriff's Office, a drug task force and the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) were investigating the operation, which they say trafficked drugs in Whatcom, Skagit and Snohomish counties.
myedmondsnews.com
Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office announces new crime, jail data dashboard
The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office has developed an interactive digital dashboard that encompasses crime data, crime trends, domestic violence data, weapons offenses and data from the Snohomish County Jail. The new public dashboard is now available on the sheriff’s office website and updates each week. Historically, sheriff’s office crime...
kpug1170.com
Man charged in Ferndale shooting death sentenced
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – The man charged in a fatal Ferndale shooting earlier this year has been sentenced. 24-year-old Miguel Angel Miranda was sentenced to 21 years and two months in prison by a Whatcom County Superior Court judge on Wednesday. Miranda shot Jose Esquivel Hernandez at a large gathering...
