Marysville, WA

lynnwoodtimes.com

Marysville Detectives arrest suspect in cold case homicide

MARYSVILLE, Wash., November 29, 2022—On Monday, November 28, Marysville Police Department detectives arrest 52-year-old Jeffrey Paul Premo, a Renton man, in the cold case connection with the 1998 murder of then-19-year-old Jennifer Brinkman. “Solving this case has been at the top of the priority list of the Marysville Police...
MARYSVILLE, WA
q13fox.com

'Person of interest' in Arlington shooting surrenders to police

ARLINGTON, Wash. - A person of interest in connection with an assault and a shooting in Arlington has turned himself in to police. On Nov. 29, police initially responded to N. Olympic Avenue for reports of an assault involving multiple people. Officers then responded to a scene a few blocks away for reports of a man in the street with a possible gunshot wound.
ARLINGTON, WA
KING 5

Man arrested in attemped rape of Madison Valley spa owner

SEATTLE — The man suspected in the attempted rape of a Madison Valley spa owner was arrested Thursday. Jordan Alexander, 33, was taken into custody near the University of Washington bookstore, according to the Seattle Police Department. Seattle police officers were in the area for an unrelated protest and spotted him on the street before arresting him.
SEATTLE, WA
wa.gov

Detectives Seeking Witnesses To A Hit And Run Fatality

King County: At approximately 2:30am this morning, November 29, 2022, Washington State Patrol (WSP) communications received a 9-1-1 call reporting a pedestrian lying in the roadway SR 516 to NB I-5. Troopers arrived and immediately began CPR but unfortunately the individual was pronounced deceased when the medics arrived. The adult...
KGMI

Four Whatcom County residents arrested in major drug ring investigation

BELLINGHAM, Wash. – Six people, including four Whatcom County residents, were arrested on federal charges for operating a major drug ring in Whatcom and Skagit Counties. U.S. Attorney Nick Brown said that law enforcement officers seized 20,000 fentanyl pills, over three pounds of methamphetamine, over $30,000 in cash and seven firearms since the beginning of the investigation.
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
My Clallam County

Port Ludlow man stabbed to death, teen accused

PORT LUDLOW – Authorities are investigating the stabbing death of a man in Port Ludlow, and a teenager is in custody accused of the crime. Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputies were called to a Port Ludlow home about 6:30 last night to reports of a stabbing. The reporting party told authorities her 17-year-old son had stabbed her husband and fled.
PORT LUDLOW, WA
KOMO News

Renton man arrested in connection to 1998 homicide

Marysville Police arrested a 52-year-old Renton man Monday morning in connection to the murder of 19-year-old Jennifer Brinkman. Police said the man has been living and working in the east Puget Sound area since the homicide took place. He was arrested with the help of advancements in DNA and genetic genealogy.
RENTON, WA
q13fox.com

6 suspects charged in North Sound drug trafficking operation

SEATTLE - Six suspects have been federally charged in connection to a Mexico-based drug trafficking operation in the North Sound. According to the Whatcom County Sheriff's Office, a drug task force and the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) were investigating the operation, which they say trafficked drugs in Whatcom, Skagit and Snohomish counties.
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
myedmondsnews.com

Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office announces new crime, jail data dashboard

The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office has developed an interactive digital dashboard that encompasses crime data, crime trends, domestic violence data, weapons offenses and data from the Snohomish County Jail. The new public dashboard is now available on the sheriff’s office website and updates each week. Historically, sheriff’s office crime...
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
kpug1170.com

Man charged in Ferndale shooting death sentenced

BELLINGHAM, Wash. – The man charged in a fatal Ferndale shooting earlier this year has been sentenced. 24-year-old Miguel Angel Miranda was sentenced to 21 years and two months in prison by a Whatcom County Superior Court judge on Wednesday. Miranda shot Jose Esquivel Hernandez at a large gathering...
FERNDALE, WA

