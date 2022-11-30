Vincent, November 30 High School 🏀 Game Notice

Anniston, AL – The city of Anniston’s Public Relations Officer, Jackson Hodges, rebased a third notice about an attempt to pave Altamont Road. Residents should be aware that paving crews will be out on Altamont Road this Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022. This is notice that all vehicles should be removed from the road in order for the paving to take place. This notice is being issued because this is the 3rd attempt to pave this road. In the past, vehicles have not been moved, subsequently the road was not paved. For questions or more information, please contact the City of Anniston Public Works Department at 256-231-7742.

ANNISTON, AL ・ 3 DAYS AGO