Alpine, AL

Vincent, November 30 High School 🏀 Game Notice

 3 days ago

The Winterboro High School basketball team will have a game with Vincent Middle-High School on November 29, 2022, 17:30:00.

Winterboro High School
Vincent Middle-High School
November 29, 2022
17:30:00
Varsity Boys Basketball

Alexandria, December 03 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Ohatchee High School basketball team will have a game with Alexandria High School on December 02, 2022, 17:30:00.
ALEXANDRIA, AL
Guntersville, December 03 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Anniston High School basketball team will have a game with Guntersville High School on December 02, 2022, 17:30:00.
GUNTERSVILLE, AL
Eagles part ways with football coach Tyler Crane

Oak Mountain High School is searching for a new head football coach. After two seasons, the school has parted ways with head coach Tyler Crane. The Eagles posted a 3-7 record this fall, failing to qualify for the state playoffs."We have decided to go in a different direction with the leadership of our football program," Oak Mountain High School Principal Andrew Gunn said. "We appreciate Coach Crane's service to our school and community. … We hope to have a head coach in place by the second semester."
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Sonny Smith remembers former Auburn basketball star

AUBURN, Alabama–Two-time All-SEC basketball selection Jeff Moore, a key player for Coach Sonny Smith, will be remembered as one of the top Auburn players of the 1980s, according to Smith. Moore, who had been ill in recent years, is survived by his sister, Valerie, and will be remembered at...
AUBURN, AL
Charles Henderson falls to Ramsay in Class 5A State Championship

The Charles Henderson Trojans (12-2) saw their Cinderella Season come to an end as Class 5A Runner-Up on Thursday night, falling to the Ramsay Rams (13-2) by a score of 41-20 in the State Championship Game in Auburn. The stingy Charles Henderson defense struggled to stop Ramsay running back Ashton...
TROY, AL
Big Nights for Donoho, Ohatchee, and More

Calhoun County, AL – Thursday basketball: Donoho’s Williamson goes for school-record 47 in overtime win over Winterboro, Ohatchee’s Crook goes for 42 in girls rout of Ragland and more BOYS GAMES Anniston 55, Fort Payne 41 Clay Central at Randolph County Donoho 84, Winterboro 82 (OT) Handley 74, Spring Garden 64 Jacksonville Christian 59, Ranburne 48 […]
ANNISTON, AL
How a Birmingham City Schools Grad Became Head of a Major Alabama Utility

During his senior year at Arthur Harold “A.H.” Parker High School in Birmingham, Joe Hampton remembers being stopped by his counselor after he’d received acceptance letters and scholarships from several schools. “She said, ‘Joe, get in here,’” said Hampton, recalling the day his counselor asked him to...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Christmas on Main Street in Oxford

Oxford, AL – On Saturday, December 10th from 2:00 pm to 7:00 pm the City of Oxford and Historic Main Street Oxford will transform Simmons Park into a Christmas Market. Joins them for a pop up holiday market, shop local stores for holiday deals, and more. See Santa in downtown Oxford and join them for a Christmas tree lighting and more!
OXFORD, AL
Food City to break ground on 2nd Alabama supermarket on Friday

Food City will break ground on Friday for its second Alabama location, the Abingdon, Virginia-based grocery retailer told WGB this week. The new "state-of-the-art supermarket" will be located at1001 Rainbow Drive in Gadsden, Alabama, the grocer said. The 53,700-square-foot grocery store is expected to open in late summer, bringing jobs...
GADSDEN, AL
Sleigh Rides and Santa in Anniston

Anniston, AL – On December 10th and 11th the Creekside Farm Aquaponics and Nursery, LLC will host a Sleigh Rides and Santa event. On Saturday this event is from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm and on Sunday from 12:00 pm to 5:00 pm.
ANNISTON, AL
Hallmark Channel movie filming in Birmingham till mid-December

A Hallmark Channel movie titled Naima in Nashville is filming in the Birmingham area this month according to Film Birmingham, an initiative of Create Birmingham. The production was seen on November 30th at Renaissance Records in the 5 Points South neighborhood. Bham Now caught up with Jessica Moody, director of...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
LIST: Area schools closed Wednesday due to storm related power outages, damage

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Several schools across the Birmingham metro are closed Wednesday due to power outages and damage caused by an overnight storm. CBS 42 has compiled a list of the schools that have cancelled classes so far: Arington Elementary School (Birmingham) The entire Greene County school system Kermit Johnson Elementary School (Jefferson County) […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Transit Alert Regarding Altamont Road in Anniston

Anniston, AL – The city of Anniston’s Public Relations Officer, Jackson Hodges, rebased a third notice about an attempt to pave Altamont Road. Residents should be aware that paving crews will be out on Altamont Road this Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022. This is notice that all vehicles should be removed from the road in order for the paving to take place. This notice is being issued because this is the 3rd attempt to pave this road. In the past, vehicles have not been moved, subsequently the road was not paved. For questions or more information, please contact the City of Anniston Public Works Department at 256-231-7742.
ANNISTON, AL
Birmingham artist goes viral with 'Addams Family' inspired art

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A Birmingham artist went viral after revealing his new digital art on social media. It's inspired by the new Netflix show "Wednesday" based on “The Addams Family.”. If you've scrolled through social media recently, you may have seen the pictures on your timeline. Tuscaloosa native...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
