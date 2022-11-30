ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Internet Is Heated Over New Casey Anthony Documentary

By Nicole Wert
 3 days ago
Pool/Getty Images

Casey Anthony's documentary just dropped on Peacock, and the internet is outraged.

Anthony is widely known for her acquittal of the murder of her daughter, Caylee Anthony, who was last seen alive on June 16, 2008. Casey's mother Cindy reported Caylee missing on July 16, 2008, after Casey told her mom that she hadn't seen Caylee in a month. Caylee's remains were then found in the woods near the Anthony family home in December of that year.

Casey repeatedly lied to police and was eventually arrested and charged with first-degree murder, aggravated child abuse, manslaughter of a child, and providing false information to law enforcement. She was found not guilty of all charges except lying to the police.

Now, over a decade since the trial took place, the NBC streamer is giving Anthony a platform to finally speak about the case with her new docuseries, Casey Anthony: Where the Truth Lies, and the masses are taking to Twitter to express their outrage.

"Casey Anthony making the classic O.J. mistake of just not shutting the f**k up when you already got away with murder," one user wrote.

"I would rather take a cheese grater to my eyes than to watch a series that lets casey anthony try to convince the world she isn’t a child murderer," another person tweeted.

Another Twitter user is certain the streamer released the documentary to continue the conversation of Anthony being a murderer, writing, "Convinced Peacock released that Casey Anthony docu just to reunite us all… because if we can all agree on anything, it’s that she is a liar and got away with murder."

Another user tweeted a picture of Caylee, stating, "This is who I want to remember."

Another user wrote, "Casey Anthony’s bombshell in her documentary is unbelievable. As in, I literally don’t believe her at all," regarding Anthony stating that her father, George Anthony, staged her daughter's drowning and that she lied to protect him.

In case you're interested in what she has to say–or not–the new documentary is now available to stream on Peacock.

iheart.com

Casey Anthony Says Her Dad Killed Caylee In First On-Camera Interview

Casey Anthony is telling her side of the story in a new three-party limited series, Casey Anthony: Where The Truth Lies on Peacock. Anthony's two-year-old daughter Caylee disappeared in 2008 and was found dead two weeks later in a wooded area near her home. Anthony was charged with killing Caylee...
RadarOnline

Casey Anthony’s Dad Saved Florida Home From Foreclosure Weeks Before Being Blamed For His Granddaughter Caylee’s Death

Casey Anthony’s parents scored a huge victory in court only weeks before their daughter came forward to accuse her estranged dad of playing a role in her daughter Caylee’s death, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, George and Cynthia Anthony have been fighting off foreclosure lawsuits for years.The couple was sued by US Bank National in 2017. The suit sought to seize the couple’s Orlando, Florida home after they defaulted on payments. The home was originally purchased in 2005. However, the lawsuit was dismissed by the bank in 2019. At one point, the couple were accused...
ORLANDO, FL
Distractify

Will Casey Anthony Make Money From Her New Docuseries? What's Her Net Worth? Details Here

In 2008, Casey Anthony became internationally recognized for the disappearance of her 2-year-old daughter, Caylee. Six months after Caylee disappeared, her remains were found near the family home, sparking one of the biggest murder trials of the 2010s. Although Casey was charged with murder, she was acquitted — but not after serving prison time for four counts of providing false information to law enforcement.
Popculture

'The Conners': Beloved 'Roseanne' Character Reveals Major Illness

The Conners already set the bar high for its Thanksgiving episode, welcoming back a Roseanne alum for the first time in two years. But the details from the episode became a heartbreaking reminder of why the classic series continues to be a hit with fans. Estelle Parsons' return as Jackie...
Taste of Country

‘Duck Dynasty': Mia Robertson Grieving After Sudden Death of Longtime Surgeon

Mia Robertson, daughter of Duck Dynasty star Missy and Jase Robertson, is grieving this week upon learning of the death of a man who made a huge difference in her life. The teen's longtime surgeon Dr. David Genecov was killed in a car accident last Saturday. Missy Robertson shared the news on Instagram, explaining how his talents and medical inventions made a difference as Mia endured surgery after surgery to repair a cleft lip and palate.
Looper

Donnie Wahlberg Says The Mention Of His Sons' Names In Blue Bloods Season 13 Was A Coincidence

Contains spoilers for "Blue Bloods" Season 13, Episode 6 — "On Dangerous Ground" Fighting crime family style. It's the formula that has kept "Blue Bloods" going strong on CBS for more than a decade. The crime drama follows the Reagan family, which includes current NYPD field intelligence sergeant Jamie Reagan (Will Estes), detective Danny Reagan (Donnie Wahlberg), district attorney Erin Reagan (Bridget Moynahan), current NYC police commissioner Frank Reagan (Tom Selleck), and former NYC police commissioner Henry Reagan (Len Cariou). Over the years, the family members have solved murders, battled the mob, and even scoped out a secret police society. No matter the situation, they always find time to gather around the Reagan family dinner table for one of those now-famous family meals that have become a well-known fixture of the show.
Page Six

Shaunie Henderson is happy her ex Shaq admitted he was a ‘d–khead’

Shaunie Henderson is “happy” her ex-husband, Shaquille O’Neal, is looking back and admitting his faults during their marriage. “I am happy that he’s able to share his truth of how he feels. I don’t really have an opinion on it. That was so long ago. I am in a new place in life. What he needs to share for his truth is his truth and it is what it is,” she told Page Six. Former Lakers star Shaq, 50, opened up about his marriage to Shaunie in People — saying he was the one at fault when it came to...
TEXAS STATE
News Breaking LIVE

Famed Soap Opera Star Dies

Legendary award-winning actor John Aniston has died at the age of 89, CNN reports. Aniston, a longtime star on the soap opera, "Days of Our Lives," died on November 11th, according to an Instagram post made by his daughter, actress Jennifer Aniston.
DoYouRemember?

Meet Marie Osmond’s Eldest Daughter Jessica Blosil

American singer Marie Osmond seems to have it all, as she has successfully balanced her stellar musical career with her family life. Few celebrities have achieved as much success in as many different areas as she has. Marie has excelled in singing, acting and writing, and has enjoyed a run in the entertainment industry for over 50 years. On top of that, she is well-known for doting on her family, which is evident in her regular social media posts.
TMZ.com

Casey Anthony Rocking Out with Steel Panther Amid New Controversial Doc

Casey Anthony, who was once accused of killing her daughter, seems to be dancing through all the drama without a care in the world ... ahead of her controversial documentary, as evidenced in a newly surfaced video. The formerly accused and acquitted killer was spotted letting her hair down, and...
Popculture

'Chicago Fire' Sees Shakeup as Key Member Leaves Series

Chicago Med just saw the exit of Asjha Cooper after two seasons on the show, probably shocking fans a bit this close to the start of a new season. But Friday saw One Chicago lose another longtime member of the team, with co-creator and showrunner Derek Haas leaving both Chicago Fire and Wolf Entertainment's FBI: International over on CBS.
News Breaking LIVE

"America's Got Talent" Star Dies

Roslyn Singleton, the viral sensation and fan favorite on "America's Got Talent" and the "Ellen Degeneres Show" has reportedly died, according to NBC News. Singleton reportedly died on November 15th, according to an Instagram post made by her husband.
Delish

'Blue Bloods' Star Tom Selleck Reveals Major News About His Future On The Show

Blue Bloods is in its 13th season, an impressive feat for any TV show these days. But fans of the police drama hope for many more years of the Reagan family. After all, Frank, Danny, Erin, and the rest of the gang have become a staple of Friday night TV, and we look forward to gathering around the dinner table with them each week.
HollywoodLife

Mary Kay Letourneau’s Daughter Georgia, 24, Announces Father Vili Fualaau Welcomed New Baby Girl

Vili Fualaau, 39, is now a father of three, according to People. The former husband of Mary Kay Letourneau, who died of cancer at the age of 58 in 2020, apparently welcomed a baby girl named Sophia and his older daughter Georgia, 24, announced the happy news in a private Instagram post that the outlet obtained. “Hi Sophia, I’m your big sister! You’re so beautiful, I can’t wait to watch you grow. I’ll be right here by your side no matter what ! I love you 💕,” Georgia captioned the post, which included a photo of the newborn.
GEORGIA STATE
OK! Magazine

Anne Heche's Son Homer Laffoon Denies His Late Mom Was Worth Millions, Court Docs Show

As the battle over late actress Anne Heche’s estate rages on between her eldest child, Homer Laffoon, and her ex-boyfriend James Tupper, Heche’s 20-year-old son is firing back at claims his mother was worth millions. According to newly obtained court documents, Laffoon alleged that his mother, who passed away in August after sustaining injuries from a fiery car crash, held just a few “modest bank accounts” as well as some items worth a “modest value.”Alongside royalty payments, Heche’s son claimed the actress had a few sources of income, including a company used to garner payments from her on-screen roles and...
