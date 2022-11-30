ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee County, WI

WISN

Election official charged with fraud makes first court appearance

MILWAUKEE — The former Milwaukee County Deputy Director of the Elections Commission has made her first court appearance. Kimberly Zapata, 45, stood silent in court as she faced a court commissioner charged with three counts of making a false statement to obtain a ballot and a felony charge of misconduct in public office.
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Kimberly Zapata pleads not guilty in military ballot fraud case

MILWAUKEE - Kimberly Zapata, the fired Milwaukee Election Commission deputy director who is still on the city payroll, made her initial appearance in Milwaukee County court on Friday, Dec. 2 and pled not guilty to election fraud. Prosecutors charged Zapata in early November with misconduct in public office and three...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Family of man who died in custody calls for justice

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A Milwaukee family is continuing to call for justice and answers. This comes after officials said Brieon Green took his own life in June while in custody at Milwaukee County Jail. "It could've been prevented. Somebody was standing right outside the door. Right outside the door....
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee adds 50 police officers; US Department of Justice funding

MILWAUKEE - With Milwaukee's homicide record broken for the third year in a row, city leaders are trying to get more boots on the ground. Mayor Cavalier Johnson signed a resolution formally authorizing the addition of 50 officers to the city's police department. "When residents face danger, we call the...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Waukesha Horizon West condo demolition, owners face big bill

WAUKESHA, Wis. - Sixty-five residents of Waukesha's Horizon West condos were ushered out of their homes and into the cold one year ago Friday, Dec. 2. Owners say the city is sticking them with the bill to tear it down after city engineers feared it might collapse. One owner told FOX6 News he has lost close to $200,000 already – and won't ever financially recover.
WAUKESHA, WI
WISN

Woman victimized by suspected dating app 'predator' in 2006

Timothy Olson, known as the suspected dating app "predator," is in jail right now on identity theft charges and has a scamming history that dates back to 2006. "I was a smart person. I had a good job. I was totally scammed by him," a victim, who did not want to be identified, told WISN 12 News exclusively Thursday. "I thought I finally put that all behind me, and then his face showed up on the news three weeks ago."
RACINE COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee shooting, Illinois man sentenced to 20 years in prison

MILWAUKEE - An Illinois man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for a 2021 Milwaukee shooting. A jury found Michael White, 28, of Country Club Hills, Illinois guilty in September of first-degree reckless homicide, first-degree reckless injury and first-degree recklessly endangering safety. The shooting happened at a gas...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Milwaukee home shot at three times in three weeks

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee home keeps taking fire. A mother of two said someone has shot up her house near N. 87th Street and Villard Avenue three times in three weeks. She has no idea why. Ashleigh, who asked 12 News not to use her last name, said the...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee DPW staff shortage causes delays and service changes

MILWAUKEE - Wisconsin's winter is upon us, and the real question is whether the Milwaukee Department of Public Works has enough staff to handle the snow this winter. "DPW is a part of the community at large so what's affecting the rest of the world is also affecting us," said Brian DeNeve, Milwaukee Department of Public Works spokesperson.
MILWAUKEE, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Racine drug dealer had 5 pounds of marijuana, 2 pounds of Percocet in suitcases, police say | National News

CALEDONIA – An accused Racine drug dealer has been arrested after allegedly being found in possession of more than five pounds of marijuana and two pounds of Percocet. Kendell Arvern Days, 26, of the 1300 block of S. Memorial Drive, was charged with four felony counts of bail jumping in addition to felony counts of possession with intent to deliver or manufacture between 1,000-2,500 grams of marijuana and possession of narcotic drugs .
CALEDONIA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Woman, girl beaten in Milwaukee near James Lovell and Wisconsin

MILWAUKEE - A 17-year-old girl and a Greenfield woman were beaten up near Wisconsin and James Lovell on Tuesday, Nov. 29; Milwaukee police are looking for the people responsible. Police said the incident happened around 6:30 p.m. A 17-year-old Milwaukee girl was taken to a hospital for treatment. The second...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Alleged police officer impersonator nabbed in Glendale

GLENDALE, Wis. - A 35-year-old Milwaukee man is accused of impersonating a police officer by having and using a car that was outfitted like a real law enforcement squad. Daniel Nelson told FOX6 News he is not trying to pass himself off as anything other than what he is: a minister. However, the cops don't see it that way.
GLENDALE, WI

