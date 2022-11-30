Read full article on original website
Golani
3d ago
Time to automate these jails and prisons so that taxpayers will get a break and criminals can be stacked in the warehouse like they’re supposed to be
WISN
Milwaukee Co. Sheriff's Office holds live hiring event to battle jail worker shortage
MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office needs workers. Right now there is a significant staffing shortage in the jail. To help alleviate the issue, the sheriff's office held a "live hiring" event at the Zoofari Center on Bluemound Road in Milwaukee. Applicants filled out a questionnaire, interviewed on...
WISN
Election official charged with fraud makes first court appearance
MILWAUKEE — The former Milwaukee County Deputy Director of the Elections Commission has made her first court appearance. Kimberly Zapata, 45, stood silent in court as she faced a court commissioner charged with three counts of making a false statement to obtain a ballot and a felony charge of misconduct in public office.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Kimberly Zapata pleads not guilty in military ballot fraud case
MILWAUKEE - Kimberly Zapata, the fired Milwaukee Election Commission deputy director who is still on the city payroll, made her initial appearance in Milwaukee County court on Friday, Dec. 2 and pled not guilty to election fraud. Prosecutors charged Zapata in early November with misconduct in public office and three...
Milwaukee County sees rise in suicides in Black communities
Black residents, who make up the largest minority group in Milwaukee County, are committing suicide at a higher rate this year than in any other time during the past 10 years, according to data from the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office. This alarming rate is generally consistent with a...
The impact reckless driving has on Milwaukee County bus drivers
TMJ4's Ryan Jenkins went for a ride with an MCTS instructor who shared the impacts reckless driving has on a system that gives more than 14 Million rides on Milwaukee County streets per year.
WISN
Plan to install portable toilets near homeless encampment in MacArthur Square
MILWAUKEE — The city of Milwaukee is working with the county and multiple organizations to solve the problem of the homeless camp in MacArthur Square and the people living there relieving themselves in public. Early next week, the city said it will install portable bathrooms near MacArthur Square for...
CBS 58
Family of man who died in custody calls for justice
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A Milwaukee family is continuing to call for justice and answers. This comes after officials said Brieon Green took his own life in June while in custody at Milwaukee County Jail. "It could've been prevented. Somebody was standing right outside the door. Right outside the door....
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee adds 50 police officers; US Department of Justice funding
MILWAUKEE - With Milwaukee's homicide record broken for the third year in a row, city leaders are trying to get more boots on the ground. Mayor Cavalier Johnson signed a resolution formally authorizing the addition of 50 officers to the city's police department. "When residents face danger, we call the...
CBS 58
'It breaks my heart': Racine thrift store dedicated to helping foster children burglarized
RACINE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Not once, not twice, but three times. All in one week. Fosters ReStore in Racine, a thrift shop dedicated to providing foster children with free clothing, has recently become a victim of vandalism and burglary. According to a post on the Racine Police Department's Facebook...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Waukesha Horizon West condo demolition, owners face big bill
WAUKESHA, Wis. - Sixty-five residents of Waukesha's Horizon West condos were ushered out of their homes and into the cold one year ago Friday, Dec. 2. Owners say the city is sticking them with the bill to tear it down after city engineers feared it might collapse. One owner told FOX6 News he has lost close to $200,000 already – and won't ever financially recover.
WISN
Woman victimized by suspected dating app 'predator' in 2006
Timothy Olson, known as the suspected dating app "predator," is in jail right now on identity theft charges and has a scamming history that dates back to 2006. "I was a smart person. I had a good job. I was totally scammed by him," a victim, who did not want to be identified, told WISN 12 News exclusively Thursday. "I thought I finally put that all behind me, and then his face showed up on the news three weeks ago."
WISN
'We need to be united': Waukesha comes together for first Night of Lights
WAUKESHA, Wis. — Waukesha united Friday night for its first Night of Lights, a little over a year since a man drove through the city's Christmas parade, killing six and injuring dozens. "We need to have celebrations. We need to get together. We need to be united," said Waukesha...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Man gifted money for truck after friend's crowdfunding effort
A Waukesha ReStore worker was gifted money for a truck after his broke down. A friend and Bay View small business owner led a crowdfunding effort.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee shooting, Illinois man sentenced to 20 years in prison
MILWAUKEE - An Illinois man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for a 2021 Milwaukee shooting. A jury found Michael White, 28, of Country Club Hills, Illinois guilty in September of first-degree reckless homicide, first-degree reckless injury and first-degree recklessly endangering safety. The shooting happened at a gas...
seehafernews.com
Milwaukee Family Blames Jail Guard For Not Stopping Prisoner’s Suicide
The family of a young Milwaukee man who died in the county is blaming a jail guard for not stopping his suicide. Brieon Green’s family yesterday said the guard on duty didn’t look into his cell as he was doing cell checks that day back in June. The...
WISN
Milwaukee home shot at three times in three weeks
MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee home keeps taking fire. A mother of two said someone has shot up her house near N. 87th Street and Villard Avenue three times in three weeks. She has no idea why. Ashleigh, who asked 12 News not to use her last name, said the...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee DPW staff shortage causes delays and service changes
MILWAUKEE - Wisconsin's winter is upon us, and the real question is whether the Milwaukee Department of Public Works has enough staff to handle the snow this winter. "DPW is a part of the community at large so what's affecting the rest of the world is also affecting us," said Brian DeNeve, Milwaukee Department of Public Works spokesperson.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Racine drug dealer had 5 pounds of marijuana, 2 pounds of Percocet in suitcases, police say | National News
CALEDONIA – An accused Racine drug dealer has been arrested after allegedly being found in possession of more than five pounds of marijuana and two pounds of Percocet. Kendell Arvern Days, 26, of the 1300 block of S. Memorial Drive, was charged with four felony counts of bail jumping in addition to felony counts of possession with intent to deliver or manufacture between 1,000-2,500 grams of marijuana and possession of narcotic drugs .
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Woman, girl beaten in Milwaukee near James Lovell and Wisconsin
MILWAUKEE - A 17-year-old girl and a Greenfield woman were beaten up near Wisconsin and James Lovell on Tuesday, Nov. 29; Milwaukee police are looking for the people responsible. Police said the incident happened around 6:30 p.m. A 17-year-old Milwaukee girl was taken to a hospital for treatment. The second...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Alleged police officer impersonator nabbed in Glendale
GLENDALE, Wis. - A 35-year-old Milwaukee man is accused of impersonating a police officer by having and using a car that was outfitted like a real law enforcement squad. Daniel Nelson told FOX6 News he is not trying to pass himself off as anything other than what he is: a minister. However, the cops don't see it that way.
