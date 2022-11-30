Cottonwood Pass closed for winter season, U.S. Forest Service also implements winter closures

Read full article on original website
Summit Daily News
Winter storm warning: Dam road and parts of I70 closed; strong winds, heavy snowfall to bring whiteout conditions, hazardous driving Friday
Editor’s note: This story will be updated as we receive new information about the weather and road closures. Mountain passes in Summit County could see up to a foot of snow before 5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2, and strong winds are expected to bring low visibility and dangerous driving conditions, according to National Weather Service Reports.
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Snow squall hits Garfield County
The National Weather Service has just released a warning of a snow squall currently hitting the Garfield County area. The warning is in effect until 10:30 a.m. Expect sudden drops to near zero visibility and icy roads in heavy snow, the Weather Service said. Motorists are also being warned to slow down.
WARNING: Snow squall moving at 50 MPH detected in Colorado
Update: A second snow squall warning has been issued for I-70 near Battlement Mesa, I-70 near Glenwood Springs, I-70 near New Castle, and I-70 near Rifle until 10:30 AM. The National Weather Service (NWS) has detected a large snow squall around 19 miles northwest of Fort Collins that is moving southeast at approximately 50 MPH. A snow squall warning will be in effect until 10 AM for Northwestern Weld County...
KJCT8
Quick warm-up before temperatures fall again with our next snowmaker
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A Winter Storm Watch goes into effect on Friday at midnight for Eagle, Garfield, Gunnison, and Pitkin counties. Heavy snowfall with this next system can bring low visibility and hazardous travel. Areas in the high country and higher elevations can expect to receive the bulk of the snowfall. Wind gusts can also reach up to 60 miles per hour in some locations, creating blowing snow conditions.
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Not in my backyard, bear
Bears are still out and about, looking for their last snack before their long nap. Be sure to not give them a reason to stay awake or a place to shack up for the season. One early morning Nov. 29, Oasis Creek resident Michael McCallum heard a thud outside. He discovered a bear had just pulled his grill out onto his back porch.
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Everyone invited to posada, a traditional Latin American Christmas-season tradition, on public land
Comforting food, warm drinks, and community all comprise the traditional Latin American Christmas-season tradition of posadas. Different cultures and nationalities celebrate in many ways, but the Mexican tradition always includes tamales and champurrado — or Mexican hot chocolate. On Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Wilderness Workshop’s Latinx...
'High-end' snow forecast shows up to 24 inches could hit Colorado
According to the National Weather Service's 'high-end' snow forecast, up to 24 inches of snow could land in parts of Colorado between Monday morning and Tuesday at 5 PM. Mapping from the weather service, seen below, shows that mountainous pockets outside of Steamboat Springs, Estes Park, and Aspen could get totals in the range of 18 inches to two feet if the heaviest snowfall occurs. While this scenario is less likely, with just a 10 percent chance, it is a possibility that travelers and outdoor recreators should be aware of, as this could mean major travel impacts in high elevation areas.
2 Colorado Destinations Among The Best Ski Towns In The U.S.
Thrillist found amazing ski towns that won't be jam-packed this winter season.
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Aspen Santa Fe Ballet returns with ‘The Nutcracker’
After an almost three-year hiatus, Aspen Santa Fe Ballet is returning to the stage with the holiday classic, The Nutcracker, Dec. 9-11 at Aspen District Theater. The production will showcase a cast of 100 performers, including 30 guest performers, joined by 120 students of Aspen Santa Fe Ballet School. Artistic...
Dozens of cattle slaughtered by mystery creature that left no tracks
Dozens of cattle in Colorado have been slaughtered over the past two months by an elusive predator that has left no tracks. In October, 18 dead cows were found just outside the town of Meeker. Some looked as though they were killed by wolves, but officials with Colorado Parks and Wildlife found no wolf tracks or evidence of the predator in the area. In the two months that local wildlife experts have searched for a culprit, at least 40 calves have died. The rancher who lost those calves, Jerry Klinglesmith, wrote in The Fence Post that what he thinks may have...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Bob Rankin stepping down from Colorado Senate seat
Republican state Sen. Bob Rankin of Carbondale on Thursday announced his resignation from the Colorado State Senate, effective Jan. 10, 2023 as the Colorado General Assembly is set to convene for the new session. “I have informed the Secretary of the Senate my intention to resign from the Colorado State...
Summit Daily News
‘The scariest drug I’ve encountered:’ How Eagle County’s drug task force is working to combat transport of fentanyl on I-70
EAGLE COUNTY — Fentanyl remains a major concern among law enforcement and community members as overdose deaths in Colorado and across the country have risen significantly. The Denver Post reported that in the five-year span between 2017 and 2021, the number of fentanyl deaths in Colorado has “increased more than tenfold” from 81 to 900. Local law enforcement officials said this trend has continued throughout 2022.
Camouflaged Bowhunter Quietly Infiltrates A Herd Of Elk In Colorado
But for Buena Vista, Colorado, bowhunter Chris Burandt, it was a once in a lifetime experience:. “Probably one of the coolest things I’ve ever experienced!. Me and my long time hunting buddy Hill Guides & Outfitters sat here for 15 minutes watching this group of elk do what they do. Watching the bull herding his cows this close was incredible.
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Carbondale Middle School Principal Jennifer Lamont to retire at end of school year
Carbondale Middle School Principal Jennifer Lamont has announced her plans to retire at the end of the current school year after 25 years with the Roaring Fork Schools. “For 25 years, I have looked forward to coming to Carbondale Middle School each day knowing that I would get to laugh, share the struggles, celebrate the victories and spend time with our school community — the amazing students, staff and families,” Lamont said in a letter to the CMS community.
Daily Record
22-year-old killed by Colorado deputy acted in self-defense, committed no crime, grand jury finds
The 22-year-old Boulder man killed by a Clear Creek County sheriff’s deputy in June had committed no crime and acted in self-defense before the deputy shot him while he sat in his car, according to a grand jury indictment unsealed Monday. The Fifth Judicial District’s grand jury on Wednesday...
