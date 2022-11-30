NEW AUGUSTA, Miss. (WDAM) - After near-record highs in 2021, Perry County Sheriff Mitch Nobles is reporting a drastic decline in felony drug arrests. “There’s going to be a war on drugs for the rest of my career and anybody else’s, but I want to say that just by the numbers this year, they have been down,” said Nobles.

