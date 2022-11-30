Read full article on original website
WDAM-TV
Jones County fire destroys home, no injuries
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - A mobile home in Jones County was destroyed by flames in a Thursday night fire. The Calhoun Volunteer Fire Department responded to the scene at 31 Sanderson Road around 10 pm on Dec. 1. When they arrived, the single-wide was already fully engulfed in flames, with the core structure already severely compromised.
Man arrested, pedestrian fatally hit by car in Petal
PETAL, Miss. (WHLT) – A man was arrested after he allegedly hit and killed a pedestrian with his vehicle in Petal on Tuesday, November 29. Pine Belt News reported William Thurman, 59, of Petal, was charged with aggravated DUI after he allegedly hit and killed Stanley Bowman, 44, on Morriston Road. He remained at the […]
WDAM-TV
2-vehicle accident blocks lanes on U.S. 42
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - A two-vehicle accident on U.S. 42 in Wayne County Friday night blocked both lanes. The accident happened shortly before 7:30 p.m. No information has been given in terms of how many people were involved or if there were injuries. This report will be updated as...
WDAM-TV
WATCH: Hattiesburg police seeking commercial burglary suspect caught on video
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department needs your help in an ongoing commercial burglary investigation. In the video, provided by HPD, the suspect is accused of breaking into a storage shed on Walnut Street on Monday, Nov, 21. If you can identify the suspect or have any...
WDAM-TV
WDAM 7's Rex Thompson offers up his weekend forecast for the Pine Belt
Hattiesburg Police are asking for the public’s help in an ongoing commercial burglary investigation. The individual in the video is accused of breaking into a storage shed, in the 500 block of Walnut Street on Nov. 21.
WDAM-TV
Town of Sandersville deals with discolored water
SANDERSVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - The Town of Sandersville is facing some water problems and they’ve been constant the past few days. The main issue: discolored water flowing from the town’s taps. Sandersville has three water wells- one elevated and two in the ground. The elevated tank was recently...
WDAM-TV
Storm damage reported in Jasper Co.
JASPER COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - No injuries or deaths have been reported in Jasper County during Tuesday night’s severe weather, according to the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department. The sheriff’s department did report some structural damages along with trees and downed power lines on the roads. As of...
WDAM-TV
Prentiss police officers outfitted with new body cameras
PRENTISS, Miss. (WDAM) - The Prentiss Police Department has some new tools to serve and protect. Thanks to money obtained during drug busts, the department was able to buy several body cameras for its officers. Patrolman David Berry said the department was proud to have the safeguard. “It protects me...
WDAM-TV
Perry County Sheriff’s Office seeing fewer drug arrests in 2022
NEW AUGUSTA, Miss. (WDAM) - After near-record highs in 2021, Perry County Sheriff Mitch Nobles is reporting a drastic decline in felony drug arrests. “There’s going to be a war on drugs for the rest of my career and anybody else’s, but I want to say that just by the numbers this year, they have been down,” said Nobles.
1 dead, 5 injured after head-on crash in Anderson Co.
One person is dead, and five others are injured following a head-on crash on US-29.
WDAM-TV
Elderly woman run over by float at Christmas parade in Laurel
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - An elderly woman fell off a float during the 40th annual Sertoma of Laurel Christmas Parade Friday night, and had her leg run over by the next parade vehicle in line, a utility trailer. According to Laurel Police Department Chief Tommy Cox. the injury was non-life...
Mississippi man arrested after stuffing pants with laundry detergent pods, running out of store
A Mississippi man was arrested on Tuesday after he reportedly entered a dollar store on Monday and started stuffing his pants with laundry detergent pods and then ran out of the store after being confronted by store employees. Donovan Sandifer, 23, of Summit was arrested in Walthall County by the...
WDAM-TV
Forrest County 12th NET Team Arrests - 11/30/2022
In total, six suspects were arrested in connection to the four search warrants served by the Laurel Police Department's Narcotics and CID investigators in the month of November. Forrest Co. sheriff seeks identification of rings found near remains. Updated: Nov. 21, 2022 at 2:56 PM CST. The Forrest County Sheriff’s...
WDAM-TV
Man reported missing in Hattiesburg located, safe
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department has located a man that was reported missing Friday. According to HPD, 30-year-old Kendrell Minor, of Hattiesburg, has been located and is safe. Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
WDAM-TV
City of Ellisville names employees of year
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The City of Ellisville got into the Christmas spirit Friday, hosting its annual party for city employees. At the event, city employees were recognized for their service. Firefighter and police officer of the year also were announced. Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox?...
WDAM-TV
Bassfield residents discuss damage from Tuesday’s storm
BASSFIELD, Miss. (WDAM) - After a wave of severe weather Tuesday, Bassfield residents made their way outside to check on the surroundings. While many are without power, some are missing even more, such as Rod Courtney, who noticed that more than half of his roof was missing on his barn.
WDAM-TV
Forrest County AHS is running Mississippi’s 1st electronic school bus
BROOKLYN, Miss. (WDAM) - Mississippi Power and Forrest County Agricultural High School have teamed up to bring the first electronic school bus in the state to Brooklyn. FCAHS Superintendent Donna Boone said the bus offers many benefits to students. “Well, number one is you can see by the wrap on...
prentissheadlight.com
Two possible tornadoes reported in the county
There are being reports of two possible tornado touch downs earlier this afternoon. Jefferson Davis County firefighters are reporting debris and structural damage from one of the possible tornadoes off Barnes Avenue in Bassfield. MHP has also reported a possible tornado touched down on Highway 35 at the Jefferson Davis/Marion County Line.
WDAM-TV
4 Nov. drug busts lead to 6 arrests in Laurel, police reports
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Laurel Police Department’s narcotics and CID investigators were very busy this past month. According to LPD, four drug busts were executed throughout the month of November. In total, six suspects were arrested in connection to the executed search warrants. The police also seized approximately $15,000 worth of marijuana, $850 worth of MDMA tablets and five firearms.
WDAM-TV
Jones Co. woman located safe, according to sheriff’s department
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department has announced that Rebecca Dubose, aka Nicole Burgess, has been located safe. JCSD originally posted that she was last seen on Saturday, Nov. 26, leaving the Bok Homa Casino. Sheriff Joe Berlin thanked the public for their assistance in...
