Missouri man injured after rollover crash
DEKALB COUNTY—A Missouri man was injured in an accident just after 3a.m. Friday in DeKalb County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2008 Chevy Aveo driven by Tyler S. Muessig, 19, Winston, was eastbound on MO 6 two miles east of Weatherby. The car traveled off the south...
Get up close and personal with eagles during the 43rd annual Eagle Days
An annual event in at the Loess Bluffs Wildlife Refuge gives everyone a chance to observe the majesty of the nation’s bird, the bald eagle. Eagle Days returns this weekend, an event that has run for the past 43 years, running tomorrow and Sunday. Park Ranger Nikki Horne says...
Now That’s Rural: Amelia Earhart
Huck Boyd National Institute for Rural Development. The pilot has come in for a landing. In this case, the pilot is the famous aviator Amelia Earhart (or her replica in the form of a bronze statue), and her landing place isn’t an airport — it’s the nation’s capitol.
