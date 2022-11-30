Read full article on original website
Eugene Police: Ballot Measure 114 and status of Eugene permitting services
EUGENE, Ore. — In a news release from the Eugene Police Department, they announced that starting December 8, 2022 Ballot Measure 114, related to permits for firearms purchase, will go into effect. EPD understands there are a lot of questions about how the law will be implemented and how...
St. Vincent de Paul plans to close food room and repurpose for the unhoused
EUGENE, Ore. — The Atkinson Food Room at the Lindholm Service Center on Highway 99 in Eugene is closing up. St. Vincent de Paul plans to repurpose it and use as a daytime room for the those experiencing homelessness to escape the cold. St. Vincent will be guiding the...
70th annual Springfield Christmas Parade returns Saturday
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — The "oldest and coldest" Springfield Christmas Parade kicks off Saturday at 1 p.m. The parade will begin at 21st and Olympic Street, proceeding towards Mohawk Boulevard, and down towards Main Street, concluding at the intersection of Main and Pioner Parkway East. Roads along the path will be closed until the parade has concluded.
St. Vincent de Paul closing food-room in Lane County
St. Vincent de Paul of Lane County announced on their Facebook page, Wednesday, November 30, that they will be discontinuing food-pantry service at their Atkinson Food Room once the Christmas season has wrapped up. They hope to better allocate their resources to other projects, saying this new direction will better...
Arrest made in fatal crash on Highway 58
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — In a news release from Oregon State Police (OSP), an on-going investigation into the November 20, 2022 fatal crash on Highway 58 has resulted in the arrest of Amber Gonzalez-Riddle. On Thursday, December 1, OSP Troopers arrested Gonzalez-Riddle and lodged her in the Lane County...
Eugene Public Works prepared to keep roads clear of snow and ice
EUGENE, Ore. — After a storm of wind and rain, snow is next on the list for some parts of Willamette Valley. With snow accumulating on and off in the South Eugene hills, Eugene Public Works is prepared to convert trucks into snow plows and de-ice response vehicles when needed.
ODOT: slow down and check routes amid inclement weather
EUGENE, Ore. — After the heavy wind and rain storm Tuesday evening, Eugene Police say they have only responded to one crash so far. It involved two vehicles, with one belonging to a funeral home. It happened on Highway 99 just after 11:00 a.m. Wednesday. Both drivers were unharmed.
Man arrested after fleeing police, fighting with K-9 officers and deputies
EUGENE, Ore. — On December 1 at 12:54 a.m., Eugene Police responded to a report of a man trying to break into a car on the 37-hundred block of Pachysandra. Officials say the man appeared to be walking up and down the street, approaching numerous houses. The suspect, later...
Police: Cottage Grove man stabbed in abdomen by adult son
COTTAGE GROVE, Ore. — Around 3 p.m. Tuesday, Cottage Grove police officers responded to the report of a stabbing at a residence in the 600 block of 8th St. in Cottage Grove. Upon arrival, officers discovered an adult male in front of the residence who had sustained a stab wound to his abdomen.
Umpqua Valley snow possible Thursday and Friday
ROSEBURG, Ore. — Winter weather is taking aim at Western Oregon. Cold air and the chance of wet weather brings a higher chance of snow to the valley floor. Snow elevations are expected to drop early Thursday morning. Valley locations will likely see a few snow flurries early Thursday...
Bushnell women improve to 5-2 with win over Multnomah
EUGENE, Ore. — The Bushnell women's basketball team started conference play with a win over Corban on Tuesday. The Beacons are trying to build on that during a five-game December homestand. Bushnell hosted the Lions of Multnomah at the Morse Center and picked up an 85-55 win. The Beacons...
Oregon State quarterback Chance Nolan enters transfer portal
CORVALLIS, Ore. — On October 1, Oregon State quarterback Chance Nolan left the Utah game with a neck strain. Head coach Jonathan Smith originally ruled Nolan’s injury as day-to-day. But in the two months since, it became clear it was the beginning of the end for Nolan with...
Oregon volleyball goes into post-season with something to prove
EUGENE, Ore. — Last year, the Oregon volleyball team got knocked out of the NCAA volleyball tournament in the first round - not even winning a single set. Ever since that day, the team has been working towards another shot to prove that they have what it takes to go far in this year's post-season.
Oregon State women cruise past Southern in front of sold-out crowd
CORVALLIS, Ore. — The Oregon State women's basketball team breezed by Southern University, 89-36, in their annual Beavers Beyond the Classroom Game. In front of a sold-out crowd that included a record 8,000 students from 71 schools, OSU had their best three-point shooting performance this season, shooting 65% (15-for-23).
Young Oregon women's basketball squad growing up fast
EUGENE, Ore. — The Oregon women's basketball team is coming off a third-place finish in the Phil Knight Invitational this past weekend where the Ducks dropped their first game to No. 8 North Carolina before bouncing back to beat Michigan State. After the long weekend in Portland, if there's...
Oregon men's basketball opens Pac-12 play with home win
EUGENE, Ore. — N’Faly Dante tied a career high with 22 points, and sophomore Brennan Rigsby made his Oregon debut Thursday as the Ducks opened conference play with a 74-60 win over Washington State. The win improves Oregon’s record to 4-4. Their first Pac-12 road game is...
Ducks sweep LMU in first round of NCAA volleyball tourney
EUGENE, Ore. — The Oregon volleyball team remained perfect at home this season and matched the second-longest winning streak in program history Friday, when the Ducks opened the 2022 NCAA Tournament with a first-round sweep of Loyola Marymount before 3,474 fans in Matthew Knight Arena. Oregon advanced to face...
