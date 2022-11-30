Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Act now and get your money: London N. Breed giving away millions as guaranteed income for the next few monthsMark StarSan Francisco, CA
Christina Motley, Mother of 8, Missing out of San FranciscoQuest for the ForgottenSan Francisco, CA
San Francisco police will use killer robots to assist police with violent suspects like mass shootersVictorSan Francisco, CA
The richest woman in Palo Alto, CaliforniaLuay RahilPalo Alto, CA
San Francisco’s plan to limit traffic stops revised, to be voted on at later dateRobert J HansenSan Francisco, CA
Related
Coal Camp Champs: Price and Independence rewrite record book, claim Class AA state championship
Wheeling – Independence running back Judah Price has spent the season breaking program and state records. He saved his most important record-breaking performance for last. Price and his offensive line produced the most prolific rushing performance in Super Six history, as the former ran the ball 32 times for a record 376 yards and four touchdowns, leading Independence to a 42-7 win over Hebert Hoover in the Class AA title game at Wheeling Island Stadium Friday and with it, the first state championship in program history.
goldcountrymedia.com
Bulldogs fall to Spartans, 17-14
The two titans of Northern California football met Friday at Prairie City Stadium to play for the CIF Nor-Cal I-AA championship with the winner moving on to the state championship game. De La Salle and Folsom battled for 48 minutes and in a low-scoring defensive battle, the Spartans won the...
scribewilcox.com
Wilcox’s Forgotten Faces
It may be hard to believe, but the big doors to the gymnasium, the red clay of the baseball field, and the red rubber of the track were all created to honor some of the greatest people to have ever stepped foot on the Wilcox campus. Whether it’s the Mike Hazlett track, the Creighton A. Lane gym, or the Carney Lansford baseball field, these famous names can be found all around the school. It is likely that students aren’t aware of any more than just the name itself. In reality, each and every one of these names holds a great person and an important impact behind it.
We asked you to vote on a new name for Cabrillo College; here are the results of our reader poll
Last month, Lookout asked readers to weigh in with suggestions for Cabrillo College's new name — selecting either from a multiple-choice list of names or submitting ideas of their own. Here's a sampling of the responses.
NBC Bay Area
University Announces Plans to Permanently Close Historic Bay Area Railroad
Volunteers hoping to restore the fire-damaged historic Swanton Pacific Railroad in the Santa Cruz mountains were dismayed this week to learn the university in possession of the land is aborting plans to rebuild. A dean with Cal Poly University informed the volunteer-run Swanton Pacific Railroad Society by email the school...
Father Harry Schlitt, S.F.’s rock ’n’ roll priest, dies at 83
San Francisco’s Father Harry George Schlitt, the ever-youthful “rock ‘n’ roll priest” who was born on a kitchen table in Missouri, ordained at St. Peter’s in Rome and built a global (and local) ministry through television, radio and buckets of kindness, was found deceased in his bedroom at the St. Vincent de Paul rectory in San Francisco on Thanksgiving Day. He was 83. “He had a great life and was a man of faith, of energy, of creativity,” said the San Diego Archdiocese’s Cardinal Robert...
Will San Francisco dip into the 30s overnight? Here's how cold it will get across Bay Area
Bundle up! Now that our first major winter storm has passed temps will dip into the 30s and below freezing in some parts of the Bay Area overnight.
Gilroy Dispatch
Epicenter Cycling opens in Gilroy outlets
Epicenter Cycling has opened a new store in the Gilroy Premium Outlets. Locally owned and operated, Epicenter Cycling carries a range of bicycles and e-bikes, and test rides are always free. Epicenter Cycling was established in 2009 by Santa Cruz locals Shawn and Kazia Wilson. “We’re excited to open this...
Here's which Bay Area mountains will see snow this week
Inclement weather rarely means snow in the Bay Area — that's what Tahoe is for, if you've got the wherewithal. This week is an exception. The combination of wet weather and chilly temperatures means incoming storm may lead to snow showers at some of the highest peaks in the Bay Area region. To find out if your local summit will get dusted, skip to the bottom of the article. The...
KSBW.com
Video shows rare footage of 4 mountain lions together in Soquel
SOQUEL, Calif. — A trail camera captured a group of four mountain lions following behind a deer in Soquel. The California Department of Fish and Wildlife says this is the first time they’ve heard of them being spotted in a while. “I knew that we had wildlife mountain...
KTVU FOX 2
California photographer shares story of strangers daily, amassing thousands of photos over almost 7 years
OAKLAND, Calif. - He calls it a labor of love. Nearly every day for almost seven years, Bay Area photographer Brian Molyneaux has stepped out into his community and used the shutter of his camera to connect, taking photos of thousands of strangers he’s met on the street, to learn their story and then offer a window into their lives.
Storm system forecast to bring rain to Bay Area, snow to Lake Tahoe
The storm system that’s about to bring rain to the Bay Area will also be dumping snow in the Sierra. Up to four feet of snow could fall in the Lake Tahoe area by early next week.
Meet the most interesting butcher in the Bay Area at Baron's Quality Meats & Seafood
From the circus, to asbestos, to fine dining, it's been a winding road for the owner of Baron's Quality Meats & Seafood.
Tracking the Storm: Live Updates
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – A rain storm moving from the North Bay down the San Francisco Peninsula is expected to bring heavy downpours, and KRON4 News will have live updates all day. The morning commute is forecast to be particularly impacted, though KRON4 News meteorologist Kyla Grogan said that rain may not last as long […]
Historic San Jose Victorian destroyed by fire Tuesday night
(BCN) — San Jose Firefighters are battling a blaze in an abandoned Victorian, the agency said on Tuesday evening. Firefighters were called out at 9:15 p.m. to the two-alarm fire that has engulfed a two-story Victorian on 1100 block of Ranchero Way. There are currently no reports of any injuries and the fire has been […]
Rain, gusty winds bearing down on Bay Area along with more cold temperatures
SAN FRANCISCO -- A cold front passing through Northern California will bring wind and rain late Wednesday to the North Bay that will spread to the rest of the Bay Area by Thursday, according to a bulletin from the National Weather Service. Most of the Bay Area will see at least 1 inch of rain Thursday, with some areas in the North Bay and the coast of Santa Cruz and Monterey counties seeing 1.5 inches or more. The heaviest predicted rainfall is for just south of the Big Sur area and north of Bodega Bay and Santa Rosa, where up...
Storm update: Cold front headed for Bay Area is 'speeding up'
A cold front could bring heavy rain, small hail and high-elevation snow to the Bay Area.
Fort Bragg Advocate-News
Bay Area Weather: How much rain fell and when the next storm is coming
December began in wintery fashion across the Bay Area and Northern California on Thursday, as a storm from the Pacific Northwest brought the first steady rain in three weeks, with heavy snow covering the Sierra Nevada. Forecasters said after a brief interlude Friday, another slightly smaller rain system is expected...
Top Speed
Exclusive: Sonoma Supercar Meet - Exotics In The Legendary Wine Country Of The West Coast
The West Coast’s Sonoma County is a Northern California destination renowned for its legendary wine vineyards. Sitting north of San Francisco, nestled between the Pacific Ocean and the world-famous Napa Valley, Sonoma draws travelers from near and far, and what better way to get there than by supercar? Undoubtedly, the drivers of the 35 exotics that converged this month at the Supercar Show in Sonoma on the grounds of the Hanson of Sonoma Distillery agreed.
KSBW.com
Heavy rain projected on the Central Coast: When you can expect the storm
SALINAS, Calif. — Heavy rain is expected to hit the Central Coast on Thursday. Here's a timeline based on current storm data from Wednesday morning to help you prepare for the coming rain. Wednesday. 8 p.m.: Possible light showers. Thursday. Midnight: High winds begin to ramp up with gusts...
Comments / 0