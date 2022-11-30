ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Half Moon Bay, CA

Lootpress

Coal Camp Champs: Price and Independence rewrite record book, claim Class AA state championship

Wheeling – Independence running back Judah Price has spent the season breaking program and state records. He saved his most important record-breaking performance for last. Price and his offensive line produced the most prolific rushing performance in Super Six history, as the former ran the ball 32 times for a record 376 yards and four touchdowns, leading Independence to a 42-7 win over Hebert Hoover in the Class AA title game at Wheeling Island Stadium Friday and with it, the first state championship in program history.
SAN JOSE, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Bulldogs fall to Spartans, 17-14

The two titans of Northern California football met Friday at Prairie City Stadium to play for the CIF Nor-Cal I-AA championship with the winner moving on to the state championship game. De La Salle and Folsom battled for 48 minutes and in a low-scoring defensive battle, the Spartans won the...
FOLSOM, CA
scribewilcox.com

Wilcox’s Forgotten Faces

It may be hard to believe, but the big doors to the gymnasium, the red clay of the baseball field, and the red rubber of the track were all created to honor some of the greatest people to have ever stepped foot on the Wilcox campus. Whether it’s the Mike Hazlett track, the Creighton A. Lane gym, or the Carney Lansford baseball field, these famous names can be found all around the school. It is likely that students aren’t aware of any more than just the name itself. In reality, each and every one of these names holds a great person and an important impact behind it.
SANTA CLARA, CA
NBC Bay Area

University Announces Plans to Permanently Close Historic Bay Area Railroad

Volunteers hoping to restore the fire-damaged historic Swanton Pacific Railroad in the Santa Cruz mountains were dismayed this week to learn the university in possession of the land is aborting plans to rebuild. A dean with Cal Poly University informed the volunteer-run Swanton Pacific Railroad Society by email the school...
SANTA CRUZ, CA
San Francisco Examiner

Father Harry Schlitt, S.F.’s rock ’n’ roll priest, dies at 83

San Francisco’s Father Harry George Schlitt, the ever-youthful “rock ‘n’ roll priest” who was born on a kitchen table in Missouri, ordained at St. Peter’s in Rome and built a global (and local) ministry through television, radio and buckets of kindness, was found deceased in his bedroom at the St. Vincent de Paul rectory in San Francisco on Thanksgiving Day. He was 83. “He had a great life and was a man of faith, of energy, of creativity,” said the San Diego Archdiocese’s Cardinal Robert...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Gilroy Dispatch

Epicenter Cycling opens in Gilroy outlets

Epicenter Cycling has opened a new store in the Gilroy Premium Outlets. Locally owned and operated, Epicenter Cycling carries a range of bicycles and e-bikes, and test rides are always free. Epicenter Cycling was established in 2009 by Santa Cruz locals Shawn and Kazia Wilson. “We’re excited to open this...
GILROY, CA
San Francisco Examiner

Here's which Bay Area mountains will see snow this week

Inclement weather rarely means snow in the Bay Area — that's what Tahoe is for, if you've got the wherewithal. This week is an exception. The combination of wet weather and chilly temperatures means incoming storm may lead to snow showers at some of the highest peaks in the Bay Area region. To find out if your local summit will get dusted, skip to the bottom of the article. The...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KSBW.com

Video shows rare footage of 4 mountain lions together in Soquel

SOQUEL, Calif. — A trail camera captured a group of four mountain lions following behind a deer in Soquel. The California Department of Fish and Wildlife says this is the first time they’ve heard of them being spotted in a while. “I knew that we had wildlife mountain...
SOQUEL, CA
KRON4 News

Tracking the Storm: Live Updates

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – A rain storm moving from the North Bay down the San Francisco Peninsula is expected to bring heavy downpours, and KRON4 News will have live updates all day. The morning commute is forecast to be particularly impacted, though KRON4 News meteorologist Kyla Grogan said that rain may not last as long […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Historic San Jose Victorian destroyed by fire Tuesday night

(BCN) — San Jose Firefighters are battling a blaze in an abandoned Victorian, the agency said on Tuesday evening. Firefighters were called out at 9:15 p.m. to the two-alarm fire that has engulfed a two-story Victorian on 1100 block of Ranchero Way. There are currently no reports of any injuries and the fire has been […]
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

Rain, gusty winds bearing down on Bay Area along with more cold temperatures

SAN FRANCISCO -- A cold front passing through Northern California will bring wind and rain late Wednesday to the North Bay that will spread to the rest of the Bay Area by Thursday, according to a bulletin from the National Weather Service. Most of the Bay Area will see at least 1 inch of rain Thursday, with some areas in the North Bay and the coast of Santa Cruz and Monterey counties seeing 1.5 inches or more. The heaviest predicted rainfall is for just south of the Big Sur area and north of Bodega Bay and Santa Rosa, where up...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Fort Bragg Advocate-News

Bay Area Weather: How much rain fell and when the next storm is coming

December began in wintery fashion across the Bay Area and Northern California on Thursday, as a storm from the Pacific Northwest brought the first steady rain in three weeks, with heavy snow covering the Sierra Nevada. Forecasters said after a brief interlude Friday, another slightly smaller rain system is expected...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Top Speed

Exclusive: Sonoma Supercar Meet - Exotics In The Legendary Wine Country Of The West Coast

The West Coast’s Sonoma County is a Northern California destination renowned for its legendary wine vineyards. Sitting north of San Francisco, nestled between the Pacific Ocean and the world-famous Napa Valley, Sonoma draws travelers from near and far, and what better way to get there than by supercar? Undoubtedly, the drivers of the 35 exotics that converged this month at the Supercar Show in Sonoma on the grounds of the Hanson of Sonoma Distillery agreed.
SONOMA, CA

