WITN

Harrier Jets say final goodbye to Cherry Point

As winter months approach, counties are taking action to help families in need. As winter months approach, counties are taking action to help families in need. Kinston police release photos of Christmas display vandals. Updated: 5 hours ago. Kinston police release photos of Christmas display vandals. Pitt & Onslow counties...
The Associated Press

TCU's loss gets Tide one last look, but Frogs should be in

Alabama is going to get one last look from the College Football Playoff selection committee. Whether the Crimson Tide deserves it is debatable, at best, but after both TCU (12-1) and Southern California (11-2) lost on championship weekend the committee has to at least talk about making Alabama (10-2) the first team with two losses to make the playoff. The field of four will be announced Sunday. TCU coach Sonny Dykes said Saturday he was concerned about the Frogs’ playoff status, but that he also had faith in the committee.
FORT WORTH, TX
WNCT

NCPreps publisher has her picks for state finals

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — It’s time to talk about the upcoming state high school football championships. The NC High School Athletic Association will hold its state finals at the University of North Carolina Chapel Hill and NC State University on December 9-10. State high school football playoffs: Regional finals NCPreps.com publisher Deana King talks about […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Williamston native Gaylord Perry dead at 84

WILLIAMSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Baseball Hall of Famer and two-time Cy Young Award winner Gaylord Perry, a master of the spitball, died Thursday. He was 84. Perry died at his home in Gaffney, South Carolina at about 5 a.m. Thursday of natural causes, Cherokee County Coroner Dennis Fowler said. He did not provide additional details.
WILLIAMSTON, NC

