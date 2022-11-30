Read full article on original website
Related
Former eastern North Carolina coaching great passes away
Cobby had a 444-214 record in boys' basketball and was 152-16 in girls' basketball, including a 96-3 record at Bethel and an undefeated 44-0 record at North Pitt.
What to expect, how to watch ECU’s home contest against Campbell
East Carolina will try to respond from a disappointing outing on Tuesday and snap a two-game losing streak when it hosts the Campbell Fighting Camels on Friday at 7 p.m. inside Minges Coliseum. The Pirates, who started 5-1 on the season, have since fallen in a 21-point road contest at...
Sporting News
What channel is Clemson vs. UNC on today? Time, TV schedule for 2022 ACC football championship
No. 9 Clemson and No. 23 North Carolina will meet in Charlotte, N.C., for an all-Carolina meeting in the ACC championship game — one devoid of any College Football Playoff intrigue. The Tigers had the best chance to challenge for the Playoff entering Rivalry Week, sporting a 10-1 record...
WITN
Harrier Jets say final goodbye to Cherry Point
As winter months approach, counties are taking action to help families in need. As winter months approach, counties are taking action to help families in need. Kinston police release photos of Christmas display vandals. Updated: 5 hours ago. Kinston police release photos of Christmas display vandals. Pitt & Onslow counties...
ECU 79, Campbell 69: How it looked from the baselines
Here is how Friday night's 79-69 win by the ECU Pirates over the Campbell Fighting Camels looked from the baselines of Minges Coliseum.
TCU's loss gets Tide one last look, but Frogs should be in
Alabama is going to get one last look from the College Football Playoff selection committee. Whether the Crimson Tide deserves it is debatable, at best, but after both TCU (12-1) and Southern California (11-2) lost on championship weekend the committee has to at least talk about making Alabama (10-2) the first team with two losses to make the playoff. The field of four will be announced Sunday. TCU coach Sonny Dykes said Saturday he was concerned about the Frogs’ playoff status, but that he also had faith in the committee.
NCPreps publisher has her picks for state finals
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — It’s time to talk about the upcoming state high school football championships. The NC High School Athletic Association will hold its state finals at the University of North Carolina Chapel Hill and NC State University on December 9-10. State high school football playoffs: Regional finals NCPreps.com publisher Deana King talks about […]
WITN
Williamston native Gaylord Perry dead at 84
WILLIAMSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Baseball Hall of Famer and two-time Cy Young Award winner Gaylord Perry, a master of the spitball, died Thursday. He was 84. Perry died at his home in Gaffney, South Carolina at about 5 a.m. Thursday of natural causes, Cherokee County Coroner Dennis Fowler said. He did not provide additional details.
NC high school football state championship schedule 2022 at UNC, NC State
Here is the schedule for the NCHSAA state football championships, to be held Dec. 9-10 at N.C. State University's Carter-Finley Stadium and the University of North Carolina's Kenan Stadium. The winners of the East and West regionals have both made it through five rounds of games to reach the final...
WITN
Conley boys and girls come back to beat North Pitt on the road, Panthers Jones speaks about 1,000th point
BETHEL, N.C. (WITN) - D.H. Conley girls facing North Pitt in a battle of very strong teams in Pitt County. Zamareya Jones got her 1000th point on Tuesday. She went to work hitting threes in the first half she would finish with 17. North Pitt led through three by two scores.
WITN
Farmville Central boys top South Central in first meeting in over a decade, Falcons girls crush the Jaguars
FARMVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - South Central girls put on a show Thursday night against the 4-time defending regional champions Farmville Central. Sabraya Baker the steal and nails the three ball they were up double digits. Freshman to get to know quickly, if you don’t already, Brooklynne Evans the rebound, basket,...
WITN
J.H. Rose pulls away from Washington boys basketball with big fourth quarter
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - J.H. Rose hosting Washington basketball the boys game tight through three quarters. It’s Pam Pack’s Oliver Thomas throwing it down on the break Washington hanging tough through 3. Then it’s Javon Williams with the tough basket in the lane. Pam Pack down 4 with...
PSRC releases Robeson County Shootout brackets
LUMBERTON — Brackets for the 2022 Robeson County Shootout boys and girls basketball tournaments were released Friday by Public Schools o
Comments / 0