FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Raleigh neighborhood meeting discusses rezoning around New Bern BRTThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Two Long Lost Sisters Find Each Other from Ancestry DNA Testing and Spend Their First Thanksgiving Together in 2022Zack LoveChocowinity, NC
This Massive Antique Mall in North Carolina is a Must-VisitJoe MertensNew Bern, NC
Tarboro pulls away from Rosewood, advances to 6th straight state championship game
Tarboro, N.C. — For the sixth straight season, the Tarboro Vikings are playing for a state championship. Despite a close first half, (1) Tarboro pulled away from (3) Rosewood in the 1A east championship on Friday night, 35-7. Now the Vikings will look to win a third straight state title.
wcti12.com
The Blitz: Eastern Regional Finals Highlights
The 5th round of the High School Football state playoffs is in the books, and we have several teams that will play in next week’s state championships. New Bern will face Grimsely in the 4A State Championship game at Kenan Memorial Stadium in Chapel Hill on December, 9th with a 7 pm kickoff. East Duplin will square off against Reidsville in the 2A State Championship game at Kenan Memorial Stadium in Chapel Hill on Saturday, December 10th with an 11 am kickoff. Tarboro will face Mount Airy in the 1A State Championship game at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh on Saturday, December 10th with a 3 pm kickoff.
WITN
Farmville Central boys top South Central in first meeting in over a decade, Falcons girls crush the Jaguars
D.H. Conley swimmer Kristen Ivey signs with George Mason. J.H. Rose pulls away from Washington boys basketball with big fourth quarter. J.H. Rose pulls away from Washington boys basketball with big fourth quarter. Battle for Duplin County Friday as Wallace-Rose Hill and East Duplin meet for the Regional Title. Updated:...
WITN
NCHSAA has announced times, locations and dates for the State Football Championships
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The NCHSAA has announce the dates, times and locations for the state championship games next weekend. WITN area teams still in the mix for the regional championships are New Bern (4A), Northern Nash (3A), East Duplin (2A), Wallace-Rose Hill (2A), and Tarboro (1A). 2022 State Championship...
WITN
J.H. Rose pulls away from Washington boys basketball with big fourth quarter
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - J.H. Rose hosting Washington basketball the boys game tight through three quarters. It’s Pam Pack’s Oliver Thomas throwing it down on the break Washington hanging tough through 3. Then it’s Javon Williams with the tough basket in the lane. Pam Pack down 4 with...
WITN
Conley boys and girls come back to beat North Pitt on the road, Panthers Jones speaks about 1,000th point
BETHEL, N.C. (WITN) - D.H. Conley girls facing North Pitt in a battle of very strong teams in Pitt County. Zamareya Jones got her 1000th point on Tuesday. She went to work hitting threes in the first half she would finish with 17. North Pitt led through three by two scores.
WITN
HBCU basketball games to air on WITN 7.2 this season
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - This college basketball season, WITN will be airing Historical Black College and University basketball games on WITN 7.2. Many of these rivalries go back decades. Here is the schedule of games including dates and times:. Sat 12/3/22 - 2p - W - New Jersey I Of...
WITN
Battle for Duplin County Friday as Wallace-Rose Hill and East Duplin meet for the Regional Title
BEULAVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Regional football championship games are on the line all over the state this week but it means a little bit more in Duplin County. Wallace-Rose Hill and East Duplin meet for a spot in the state championship game. “It means a lot for our County you...
WITN
Loaded gun found at Onslow County high school; basketball game canceled
ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A basketball game tonight has been canceled after deputies found a loaded gun at an Onslow County high school. Col. Chris Thomas told WITN that the revolver was found by a deputy during a search at White Oak High School. He said the student is...
East Duplin downs rival Wallace-Rose Hill in dramatic finish, heads to 2A championship
Beulaville, N.C. — A team from Duplin County will represent the 2A east in the state championship game after East Duplin knocked off reigning state runner-up and county rival Wallace-Rose Hill on Friday night. In a back-and-forth game, the 2nd-seeded Panthers finally secured a lead for good in the...
WITN
ECU men’s basketball tops Campbell
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - East Carolina men’s basketball bounced back from a mid-week loss and beat Campbell 79-69 Friday night in Greenville. The Pirates led by a career-high 25 points from RJ Felton. Brandon Johnson added 16 points with 10 rebounds in the win. Joshua Lusane scored 16 points...
WITN
Williamston native Gaylord Perry dead at 84
WILLIAMSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Baseball Hall of Famer and two-time Cy Young Award winner Gaylord Perry, a master of the spitball, died Thursday. He was 84. Perry died at his home in Gaffney, South Carolina at about 5 a.m. Thursday of natural causes, Cherokee County Coroner Dennis Fowler said. He did not provide additional details.
publicradioeast.org
More than a dozen threats called in to school campuses across NC, some in eastern North Carolina
On Thursday, the State Bureau of Investigation investigated more than a dozen threats on school campuses across North Carolina, including several in eastern North Carolina, and say those threats turned out to be a hoax. New Bern high school was one of the targets, and officials with the New Bern...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Student in custody for bringing revolver to high school in Onslow Co.
JACKSONVILLE, NC (WWAY) — The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a student allegedly brought a weapon to school Friday. The weapon was discovered before noon at White Oak High School on Piney Green Road in Jacksonville. According to Chief Deputy Chris Thomas, a revolver was found...
WITN
Candlelight vigil held on 100th anniversary of Great Fire of New Bern
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) -It is known by many as the worst fire in North Carolina history. “This fire was life-changing, it was tragic and absolutely life-changing,” said Marissa Moore, Historic New Bern Program Director. “New Bern was unrecognizable 100 years ago today.”. On the morning of December...
WNCT
Atlantic Beach Christmas Parade part of busy weekend
There are a number of holiday parades happening in Eastern North Carolina, starting with Friday's events. Atlantic Beach held its Christmas parade Friday, too. Atlantic Beach Christmas Parade part of busy weekend. There are a number of holiday parades happening in Eastern North Carolina, starting with Friday's events. Atlantic Beach...
WNCT
$2M in legislative funding going to Sugarloaf Island
A check presentation was held Thursday to help in the restoration process for Sugarloaf Island, a small island off downtown Morehead City. $2M in legislative funding going to Sugarloaf Island. A check presentation was held Thursday to help in the restoration process for Sugarloaf Island, a small island off downtown...
GUC reports wastewater spill in Greenville
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Greenville Utilities Commission reported a wastewater spill that happened Friday. The spill was discovered Friday just after 4 p.m. at a manhole that was overflowing at 420 Lake Rd. The spill was the result of a grease blockage. Officials said around 1,800 gallons of wastewater spilled into Greens Mill Run, a […]
WITN
ECU Health hosts career fair on BCCC campus
BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - During a time when the U.S. is facing a nationwide healthcare shortage, an Eastern Carolina community college partnered with ECU Health for a career fair. Table after table, the career fair at Beaufort County Community College was packed with aspiring high schoolers. It’s all thanks...
New Bern looks back at devastating fire 100 years later, several events planned
A large partnership of local organizations have joined to commemorate this tragic fire and has planned a whole weekend of events to help people learn and remember.
