New Bern, NC

wcti12.com

The Blitz: Eastern Regional Finals Highlights

The 5th round of the High School Football state playoffs is in the books, and we have several teams that will play in next week’s state championships. New Bern will face Grimsely in the 4A State Championship game at Kenan Memorial Stadium in Chapel Hill on December, 9th with a 7 pm kickoff. East Duplin will square off against Reidsville in the 2A State Championship game at Kenan Memorial Stadium in Chapel Hill on Saturday, December 10th with an 11 am kickoff. Tarboro will face Mount Airy in the 1A State Championship game at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh on Saturday, December 10th with a 3 pm kickoff.
NEW BERN, NC
WITN

HBCU basketball games to air on WITN 7.2 this season

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - This college basketball season, WITN will be airing Historical Black College and University basketball games on WITN 7.2. Many of these rivalries go back decades. Here is the schedule of games including dates and times:. Sat 12/3/22 - 2p - W - New Jersey I Of...
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

ECU men’s basketball tops Campbell

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - East Carolina men’s basketball bounced back from a mid-week loss and beat Campbell 79-69 Friday night in Greenville. The Pirates led by a career-high 25 points from RJ Felton. Brandon Johnson added 16 points with 10 rebounds in the win. Joshua Lusane scored 16 points...
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Williamston native Gaylord Perry dead at 84

WILLIAMSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Baseball Hall of Famer and two-time Cy Young Award winner Gaylord Perry, a master of the spitball, died Thursday. He was 84. Perry died at his home in Gaffney, South Carolina at about 5 a.m. Thursday of natural causes, Cherokee County Coroner Dennis Fowler said. He did not provide additional details.
WILLIAMSTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Student in custody for bringing revolver to high school in Onslow Co.

JACKSONVILLE, NC (WWAY) — The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a student allegedly brought a weapon to school Friday. The weapon was discovered before noon at White Oak High School on Piney Green Road in Jacksonville. According to Chief Deputy Chris Thomas, a revolver was found...
JACKSONVILLE, NC
WITN

Candlelight vigil held on 100th anniversary of Great Fire of New Bern

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) -It is known by many as the worst fire in North Carolina history. “This fire was life-changing, it was tragic and absolutely life-changing,” said Marissa Moore, Historic New Bern Program Director. “New Bern was unrecognizable 100 years ago today.”. On the morning of December...
NEW BERN, NC
WNCT

Atlantic Beach Christmas Parade part of busy weekend

There are a number of holiday parades happening in Eastern North Carolina, starting with Friday's events. Atlantic Beach held its Christmas parade Friday, too. Atlantic Beach Christmas Parade part of busy weekend. There are a number of holiday parades happening in Eastern North Carolina, starting with Friday's events. Atlantic Beach...
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

$2M in legislative funding going to Sugarloaf Island

A check presentation was held Thursday to help in the restoration process for Sugarloaf Island, a small island off downtown Morehead City. $2M in legislative funding going to Sugarloaf Island. A check presentation was held Thursday to help in the restoration process for Sugarloaf Island, a small island off downtown...
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

GUC reports wastewater spill in Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Greenville Utilities Commission reported a wastewater spill that happened Friday. The spill was discovered Friday just after 4 p.m. at a manhole that was overflowing at 420 Lake Rd. The spill was the result of a grease blockage. Officials said around 1,800 gallons of wastewater spilled into Greens Mill Run, a […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

ECU Health hosts career fair on BCCC campus

BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - During a time when the U.S. is facing a nationwide healthcare shortage, an Eastern Carolina community college partnered with ECU Health for a career fair. Table after table, the career fair at Beaufort County Community College was packed with aspiring high schoolers. It’s all thanks...
WASHINGTON, NC

