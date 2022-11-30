ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Junction, CO

Pomona Elementary Shelter in Place

By Mark Bott
 3 days ago

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) —

Reports of a man with a gun sent Pomona elementary school into a shelter in place this afternoon. According to GJPD the man made threats to the people in a business West of the school. The man then left the business on foot.  GJPD officers found him and arrested him. 59-year-old Steven Englert was taken into custody and charged with felony menacing and dui. He was taken to the mesa county detention facility. While his ordeal is just starting…For the students sheltering, it was over in about five minutes.

