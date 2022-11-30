ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dunbar, WV

Dunbar, West Virginia career center students help build Santa’s sleigh

By Nicky Walters
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 3 days ago

DUNBAR, WV (WOWK) — Carpentry students at Ben Franklin Career Center in Dunbar used their skills to spread some holiday cheer.

The City of Nitro reached out to the class with a problem that required students to think outside of the box.

“I was excited because it was something that was going to be used for years to come,” said student Alyssa Holliday.

Goodwill and Charleston, West Virginia Police Department team up to give kids gifts this holiday season

The sleigh Santa normally rides in when he comes to Nitro for the annual Christmas parade is no longer useable. So students accepted the challenge of building him a new one.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40jlyL_0jRoA6qM00

“I sent them a picture from years passed and they added their own design into the sled for Santa,” explained Joe Stevens, spokesperson for the city of Nitro. “He’s got one fine ride for our parade.”

With all the swirls, curves and sparkles, the project pushed them to learn new things and improvise.

“It was a lot of just seeing what we had and what we could do with it and just coming up with ideas,” Holliday said.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Breaking News

Their instructor, Gary Bennett, said they reused a couch for some of the project.

“They came up with the candy cane design for the runners, the students came up with that,” Bennett said. “All of the scroll work that is on it came from a couch and loveseat that our neighbors gave us and we repurposed it. So it lives on.”

Students watched with a sense of pride as a team from Nitro came to haul away their Christmas creation. It was a fun project that also taught them some important lessons.

“That I can accomplish anything in carpentry,” said student Tanner Fink about the experience. “I’ve learned something new every time.”

Joyful Night celebration returns to West Virginia State Capitol

Bennett said it was inspiring to watch the students work.

“I hope they take that they can use their imagination because my goodness there is no test for imagination that I know of,” he said. “When you see someone come up with an idea, when that little light bulb comes on, it is rewarding.”

Nitro’s Christmas parade is set for this Saturday at 6 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WOWK

New ‘Pole’ Class Opens in Charleston, West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – There’s a new, fun and exciting fitness experience in the capital city. However, dumbbells and treadmills aren’t featured in the class. “KFit,” is a passion project of owner, Kate Fry. As Fry explains, those who take part in her pole classes...
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Touchdown for Turkeys campaign held in Huntington, West Virginia

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — Marshall University football players worked with Kroger to hang out turkeys for the Facing Hunger Foodbank as a part of the Touchdown for Turkeys campaign. Kroger donated 10 turkeys for every touchdown scored by Marshall this year. 500 turkeys were donated. Facing Hunger Foodbank will distribute the turkeys to area food […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Why does West Virginia have a landlocked lighthouse?

The video above is courtesy of M&J Travel Adventures. MT. NEBO, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia is nowhere near the ocean, so why is there a lighthouse in the Mountain State? Summersville Lake Retreat & Lighthouse is located in Mt. Nebo, West Virginia, in Nicholas County. The steel tower weighs a whopping 77,000 pounds! The […]
NICHOLAS COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Eleanor, West Virginia, approves proposed sports complex

ELEANOR, WV (WOWK) – The Eleanor Town Council approved a project to build a sports complex at the end of Eleanor Industrial Park Road, according to Mayor Cam Clendenin. He said the town plans to purchase 52 acres of land to build the facility, including sports fields and other features. “It’s going to be kind […]
ELEANOR, WV
High School Football PRO

Charleston, December 03 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Herbert Hoover High School football team will have a game with Independence High School on December 02, 2022, 16:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Great Rubber Duck Race to be part of 2023 Charleston Sternwheel Regatta in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The 2023 Great Rubber Duck Race will be a signature event during the Charleston Sternwheel Regatta. The Charleston Sternwheel Regatta Commission, the city of Charleston, United Way of Central West Virginia and West Virginia American Water announced the news Tuesday. The proceeds from the Duck Race benefit United Way programs and […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

54K+
Followers
16K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

13 News is the West Virginia Broadcasters Association's Station of the Year and serves the Tri-State area with in-depth news coverage at wowktv.com.

 https://www.wowktv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy