Turns out the chance to name the city of San Diego's new electric street sweeper wasn't actually a popularity contest. The city received more than 300 name submissions, ranging from “Bristleface McGee, Defender of the Waterways” to “Meryl Sweep” to the always popular “Sweepy McSweepface,” but no one tabulated the results to see what names were suggested most, said Craig Gustafson, the Think Blue program manager in the city’s Stormwater Department.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO