San Diego, CA

kusi.com

Homeless in Balboa Park may impact safety at December Nights

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego’s largest free holiday event, December Nights in Balboa Park, is set to kick off Dec. 2-3. Hundreds of thousands are expected to attend but some aren’t feeling the holiday spirit because the huge homeless population there. KUSI’s Rafer Weigel went live...
CBS 8

County leaders hold Homeless Resource Fair in Lakeside

LAKESIDE, Calif. — A Homeless Resource Fair was held on Friday morning in Lakeside to provide participants access to essential services. Some of the services offered included the Homeless Court Program with attorneys present to review their cases for potential resolution, DMV, child support, showers, detox and substance abuse treatment, public assistance such as medical, EBT, Cal-Works and welfare through the San Diego County Health and Human Services Agency.
CBS 8

UC strike enters third week as finals approach

SAN DIEGO — The largest academic strike in United States history is now entering its third week. Nearly 48,000 grad students are participating in these strikes with a couple thousand students at UC San Diego taking part. The top demand of teaching assistants, researchers and grad students is higher...
CBS 8

Camp LEAD hopes to spread diversity and make schools safer

SAN MARCOS, Calif. — Building safe and inclusive schools requires commitment from community leaders, students and staff. In this Zevely Zone, I visited San Marcos High to meet three students who just completed Camp LEAD. Following the shooting at Santana High in 2001, county leaders decided San Diego needed...
Government Technology

San Diego Weighs Whether to Continue Rail Expansion Plan

(TNS) — The San Diego region's large $160 billion rail expansion plan might be in jeopardy after more financially conservative future members won their November elections. As part of an effort to cut down on car traffic, the expansive plan would build a transit connection to San Diego International Airport, fix rail tracks along Del Mar bluffs and kickstart a 200-mile commuter rail system.
KPBS

No Sweepy McSweepface for you, San Diego

Turns out the chance to name the city of San Diego's new electric street sweeper wasn't actually a popularity contest. The city received more than 300 name submissions, ranging from “Bristleface McGee, Defender of the Waterways” to “Meryl Sweep” to the always popular “Sweepy McSweepface,” but no one tabulated the results to see what names were suggested most, said Craig Gustafson, the Think Blue program manager in the city’s Stormwater Department.
San Diego weekly Reader

Santee politician Randy Voepel protests against media’s attempts to link him to his grandchild’s alleged crimes

“When I saw the news, my first thought was for the victims,” says Assemblyman Randy Voepel (R-Santee) of the Club Q shooting in Colorado Springs. “My second thought was for my poor grandson, who may have done something really terrible. And my third thought was, ‘Well, here they come.’ And sure enough, the next day’s newspaper has a long piece about my right-wing views, so-called ‘hateful rhetoric and lies about LGBTQ people,” and a link to an op-ed that calls my city ‘Klantee.’
nomadlawyer.org

Vista: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Vista, California

Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Vista California. Located in northern San Diego County, Vista California is a vibrant city. This community offers a rich cultural scene, including a range of theaters. The Broadway Theater on East Broadway is one of Vista’s most popular live entertainment venues. Vista also...
CBS 8

CBS 8

