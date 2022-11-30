Read full article on original website
San Diego on forefront of launching first-in-the-nation Care Court program
SAN DIEGO — San Diego is on the forefront of what Governor Newsom is calling a "bold new strategy" to battle the homelessness crisis. This week, San Diego brought together state, county and local leaders to begin the groundwork on launching California's new "Care Court" system. This new program...
kusi.com
Homeless in Balboa Park may impact safety at December Nights
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego’s largest free holiday event, December Nights in Balboa Park, is set to kick off Dec. 2-3. Hundreds of thousands are expected to attend but some aren’t feeling the holiday spirit because the huge homeless population there. KUSI’s Rafer Weigel went live...
County leaders hold Homeless Resource Fair in Lakeside
LAKESIDE, Calif. — A Homeless Resource Fair was held on Friday morning in Lakeside to provide participants access to essential services. Some of the services offered included the Homeless Court Program with attorneys present to review their cases for potential resolution, DMV, child support, showers, detox and substance abuse treatment, public assistance such as medical, EBT, Cal-Works and welfare through the San Diego County Health and Human Services Agency.
'Donate Life' Rose Parade float to honor fallen San Diego Captain
SAN DIEGO — Lifesharing, an organization that coordinates organ and tissue donation, is unveiling its 2023 Rose Parade float, and the people it will honor, including a San Diego Fire Captain who died in 2019. Captain Robin Cervantes became an organ donor after he died following an off-duty fall...
San Diego County families feeling impact of nationwide Adderall shortage
An ongoing nationwide shortage of Adderall has left families in San Diego scrambling to find supplies of the medication.
UC strike enters third week as finals approach
SAN DIEGO — The largest academic strike in United States history is now entering its third week. Nearly 48,000 grad students are participating in these strikes with a couple thousand students at UC San Diego taking part. The top demand of teaching assistants, researchers and grad students is higher...
Camp LEAD hopes to spread diversity and make schools safer
SAN MARCOS, Calif. — Building safe and inclusive schools requires commitment from community leaders, students and staff. In this Zevely Zone, I visited San Marcos High to meet three students who just completed Camp LEAD. Following the shooting at Santana High in 2001, county leaders decided San Diego needed...
delmartimes.net
‘An incredible journey’: Local doctor named new director of Moores Cancer Center at UCSD Health
Calling La Jolla a “rare ecosystem” of science discovery and health care, La Jolla resident Dr. Joseph Califano III has taken on the role of director at Moores Cancer Center at UC San Diego Health, succeeding Dr. Scott Lippman. Califano now is the head of the region’s only...
Government Technology
San Diego Weighs Whether to Continue Rail Expansion Plan
(TNS) — The San Diego region's large $160 billion rail expansion plan might be in jeopardy after more financially conservative future members won their November elections. As part of an effort to cut down on car traffic, the expansive plan would build a transit connection to San Diego International Airport, fix rail tracks along Del Mar bluffs and kickstart a 200-mile commuter rail system.
Voiceof San Diego
Morning Report: Court Ruling Deals San Diego a $100 Million Blow, Turns Focus Back on Its Deal With SDG&E
The city of San Diego didn’t settle a lawsuit with San Diego Gas and Electric before renewing its contract with the investor-owned power provider. And now San Diegans could be on the hook for $100 million more than planned to build a wastewater-to-drinking water system. Whether Mayor Todd Gloria...
Texas Roadhouse Eyeing South San Diego for Expansion
National City may be the next community to see the Texas-sized steakhouse chain
KPBS
No Sweepy McSweepface for you, San Diego
Turns out the chance to name the city of San Diego's new electric street sweeper wasn't actually a popularity contest. The city received more than 300 name submissions, ranging from “Bristleface McGee, Defender of the Waterways” to “Meryl Sweep” to the always popular “Sweepy McSweepface,” but no one tabulated the results to see what names were suggested most, said Craig Gustafson, the Think Blue program manager in the city’s Stormwater Department.
San Diego among top places to be single in US, study shows
Single and ready to mingle? According to WalletHub's report, San Diego is among the top ten dating cities in the U.S.
San Diego considers end to 'zero tolerance' drug policy for county-subsidized housing
SAN DIEGO — Should San Diegans who receive county-subsidized housing be required to be 'drug-free'?. Currently, this "zero tolerance" policy when it comes to drug activity is technically on the books, even though it is at odds with California's approach. Next month, San Diego's County Board of Supervisors will...
New crime-mapping tool gives people in Oceanside ‘peace of mind,’ transparency
It's designed to create transparency and help people stay informed about issues in the community.
San Diego police start cracking down on sidewalk vendors in the Gaslamp Quarter
SAN DIEGO — In the wake of a violent brawl between hot dog vendors last month, San Diego police are now stepping up enforcement against sidewalk vendors operating in the Gaslamp. While vendors have been technically banned there for months, authorities are now beginning to hand out hefty fines.
Second US Bank robbed within two days in San Diego
An investigation is underway after two U.S. Bank branches were robbed at gunpoint in the San Diego area within the last two days.
Final chance for San Diego homeowners to apply for earthquake grant
Homeowners in San Diego have one last chance to apply for an earthquake grant to protect their homes, said a spokesperson for the California Earthquake Authority on Tuesday.
San Diego weekly Reader
Santee politician Randy Voepel protests against media’s attempts to link him to his grandchild’s alleged crimes
“When I saw the news, my first thought was for the victims,” says Assemblyman Randy Voepel (R-Santee) of the Club Q shooting in Colorado Springs. “My second thought was for my poor grandson, who may have done something really terrible. And my third thought was, ‘Well, here they come.’ And sure enough, the next day’s newspaper has a long piece about my right-wing views, so-called ‘hateful rhetoric and lies about LGBTQ people,” and a link to an op-ed that calls my city ‘Klantee.’
nomadlawyer.org
Vista: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Vista, California
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Vista California. Located in northern San Diego County, Vista California is a vibrant city. This community offers a rich cultural scene, including a range of theaters. The Broadway Theater on East Broadway is one of Vista’s most popular live entertainment venues. Vista also...
