Earnest Pruett Center Of Technology (EPCOT) Welding students competed in their first competition of the year at the Annual Drake State Fall Welding Competition. Skyline, Section, and Pisgah had students earning awards during the competition.Nathaniel Knopps, a tenth grader from Skyline High School, placed first in the Beginner contest,…

JACKSON COUNTY, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO