Read full article on original website
Related
mocoshow.com
Detectives Investigate Friday Morning Homicide; Victim’s Name Released
Per MCPD: Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Major Crimes Division are investigating a homicide that occurred on Friday, December 2, 2022. At approximately 3:05 a.m., 2nd District officers responded to the parking lot of the Summit Hills Apartment complex, in the 8500 block of 16th St., for the report of a shooting that just occurred. Upon arrival, officers located the victim, 29-year-old Nathaniel Potts, of Silver Spring, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries, where he was pronounced dead.
Elderly Maryland Man Arrested For Long-Running Pickpocketing Scheme
Officers have charged an elderly man for a series of pickpocket thefts that occurred between April and September 2022 throughout several locations in Montgomery County, authorities announce. Arthur Earnest Kelly, 71, was arrested after being accused of distracting elderly victims in grocery stores before stealing their wallets and using their...
Increase in Catalytic Converter and Motor Vehicle Thefts
Make sure to keep your vehicles locked and also be mindful of where you are parking. If it is possible, park in well-lit areas that have surveillance. There have been a lot of thefts from vehicles and also catalytic converters stolen in the last several weeks. Recent calls by Chambersburg...
abc27.com
York City Police make two gun arrests
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – Two people were arrested in separate incidents after York City Police found firearms during traffic stops. On November 25 at 10:49 p.m. York City Police stopped a vehicle on the 1500 block of Pennsylvania Ave. and found the driver to be in possession of marijuana, suspected oxycodone, and various drug paraphernalia.
iheart.com
Dauphin County Police Officer Arrested On Theft Charges
>Dauphin County Police Officer Arrested On Theft Charges. (Harrisburg, PA) -- A Dauphin County police officer is under arrest on multiple theft charges. Christopher J. Still is accused of submitting false in the amount of nearly 100-thousand dollars from 2019-to-2022. Still is also being charged with stealing three guns from an evidence locker. A preliminary hearing is set for December 13th.
local21news.com
Woman allegedly pulls out gun during 7-8 person fight in Dauphin County
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A woman is behind bars after police say she pulled out a gun during a seven to eight person brawl in Dauphin County. According to Highspire Borough Police Department, 25-year-old Evony Otero had been involved in a fight that included up to eight people.
WGAL
Thieves load trash bags at Home Depot, steal more than $6,000 in merchandise, Springettsbury Township police say
SPRINGETTSBURY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Police in York County say two people stole more than $6,000 worth of merchandise from a Home Depot. Springettsbury Township police said the theft happened on Nov. 12 at the Home Depot on East Market Street. Police said the suspects entered the store and filled...
WGAL
Harrisburg police make arrest in 17-year-old's killing
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Harrisburg police say they have arrested a person in connection with the death of a 17-year-old who was killed on Saturday, Nov. 26. Video above: Previous story about police investigation. On Thursday, police arrested Miguel Sliger-Rivera. He is charged for his involvement in the murder of...
wfmd.com
Names Of Frederick County Deputies And Suspect Involved In Deadly Shooting Released
Deputies encountered the armed suspect outside, where he was shot and killed. Frederick, Md. (DG) – The Maryland Attorney General Independent Investigative Division has released the name of the man shot and killed by police this week, and the deputies involved in the shooting. On Tuesday morning around 2:10...
Goodwill to close central Pa. shop, a move called ‘crippling for so many’
Goodwill Store and Donation Center at 19 North Second St., Newport, will be closing on Dec. 23, much to the consternation of many in the community who rely upon the store for access to clothing and home goods. Newport is host to the only Goodwill in Perry County, and the closing will leave many struggling to find an alternative, as the nearest stores operated by the company are more than a 30-minute drive.
Harrisburg man arrested after allegedly killing 17-year-old in dispute over stolen dirt bike motorcycle
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — A Harrisburg man was arrested for the murder of a 17-year-old boy, according to the Harrisburg Bureau of Police. Miguel Sliger-Rivera, 36, was arrested on Thursday, Dec. 1 by Harrisburg Police for his involvement in the murder of 17-year-old Tyandre Warren. Warren was found deceased...
Former Franklin County government official charged in conspiracy to defraud small business owners
HARRISBURG, Pa. — A Chambersburg man has been charged in a conspiracy to defraud government programs for disadvantaged small business owners. According to the United States Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania, James A. Coccagna, 67, was charged with one count of conspiracy to commit violations of the Major Fraud Act.
mocoshow.com
Decedent and Sheriff’s Deputies Identified in Fatal Police Shooting in Frederick
Per the Maryland Attorney General: The Independent Investigations Division of the Maryland Office of the Attorney General has identified the decedent and involved sheriff’s deputies in the fatal shooting that occurred on November 29 in Frederick County. The decedent has been identified as 23-year-old Aaron Mensah, of Frederick, Maryland....
WGAL
York City neighborhood becomes target of burglaries
YORK, Pa. — A York City neighborhood is being targeted by a string of burglaries. The burglaries started before Thanksgiving in the southwest side of York. Police believe three burglaries and one attempted burglary are the work of one person. Police say a doorbell camera captured the suspect outside...
Suicidal man reportedly with gun in neighborhood forces lockdown at Dover schools
DOVER, PA – Reports of a suicide man possibly armed with a gun forced lockdowns at two Dover area schools, the Northern York County Police Department reported. According to the department, dispatch received a call about a suicidal subject in Dover Township on Thursday at around 12:44 pm. In addition, the subject was identified as being possibly armed with a firearm and had fled from his home. As a result of the proximity of the call to Dover Area High School and Dover Area Middle School, all buildings in the Dover Area School District were placed on lockdown. Police said, The post Suicidal man reportedly with gun in neighborhood forces lockdown at Dover schools appeared first on Shore News Network.
Targeted Shooting In Carlisle, Police Say
A "shots fired" incident in central Pennsylvania is believed to have been a targeted shooting, authorities say. Officers with the Carlisle police were called to investigate those "shots fired" near the intersection of West Locust and Bretz avenues, on Wednesday, Nov. 30 around 8:30 p.m., according to a release by the department.
WGAL
Police investigating shots-fired incident in Carlisle, Cumberland County
CARLISLE, Pa. — Carlisle police are looking into a shots-fired incident that happened Wednesday night. Video above: Security guard wounded in shooting earlier this week talks exclusively to WGAL. Police said they were called to an area near the intersection of West Locust Avenue and Bretz Avenue around 8:30...
Dauphin County homebuilder garnished employee’s checks but didn’t pass on child support payments: police
Police charged the owner of a Hummelstown construction company with theft after they say he garnished a worker’s wages for child support but never passed on the money. Merill “Bud” Miller, 61, deducted $2,295 from his employee’s paychecks through November this year, but did not forward the money to the county domestic relations office as required by law, police wrote in an affidavit filed Thursday.
Central Pa. man pleads guilty to setting house, cars on fire: police
A York County man pleaded guilty to arson charges in two counties, police announced Thursday. Southern York Regional police said Robert Connor Castro, of New Freedom, took the plea in October on five counts of aggravated arson where a person is present inside a property and five counts of reckless burning or exploding.
Two teens arrested in gun shop burglary in Glen Burnie
Two Montgomery County teens have been arrested in connection to a burglary at a gun shop in Anne Arundel County.
Franklin County Free Press
Chambersburg, PA
7K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Franklin County Free Press is your local independent online news source, free to read.https://fcfreepresspa.com/
Comments / 8