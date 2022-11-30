ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin County Free Press

Detectives Investigate Friday Morning Homicide; Victim’s Name Released

Per MCPD: Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Major Crimes Division are investigating a homicide that occurred on Friday, December 2, 2022. At approximately 3:05 a.m., 2nd District officers responded to the parking lot of the Summit Hills Apartment complex, in the 8500 block of 16th St., for the report of a shooting that just occurred. Upon arrival, officers located the victim, 29-year-old Nathaniel Potts, of Silver Spring, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries, where he was pronounced dead.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
York City Police make two gun arrests

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – Two people were arrested in separate incidents after York City Police found firearms during traffic stops. On November 25 at 10:49 p.m. York City Police stopped a vehicle on the 1500 block of Pennsylvania Ave. and found the driver to be in possession of marijuana, suspected oxycodone, and various drug paraphernalia.
Dauphin County Police Officer Arrested On Theft Charges

>Dauphin County Police Officer Arrested On Theft Charges. (Harrisburg, PA) -- A Dauphin County police officer is under arrest on multiple theft charges. Christopher J. Still is accused of submitting false in the amount of nearly 100-thousand dollars from 2019-to-2022. Still is also being charged with stealing three guns from an evidence locker. A preliminary hearing is set for December 13th.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
Harrisburg police make arrest in 17-year-old's killing

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Harrisburg police say they have arrested a person in connection with the death of a 17-year-old who was killed on Saturday, Nov. 26. Video above: Previous story about police investigation. On Thursday, police arrested Miguel Sliger-Rivera. He is charged for his involvement in the murder of...
HARRISBURG, PA
Goodwill to close central Pa. shop, a move called ‘crippling for so many’

Goodwill Store and Donation Center at 19 North Second St., Newport, will be closing on Dec. 23, much to the consternation of many in the community who rely upon the store for access to clothing and home goods. Newport is host to the only Goodwill in Perry County, and the closing will leave many struggling to find an alternative, as the nearest stores operated by the company are more than a 30-minute drive.
NEWPORT, PA
York City neighborhood becomes target of burglaries

YORK, Pa. — A York City neighborhood is being targeted by a string of burglaries. The burglaries started before Thanksgiving in the southwest side of York. Police believe three burglaries and one attempted burglary are the work of one person. Police say a doorbell camera captured the suspect outside...
YORK, PA
Suicidal man reportedly with gun in neighborhood forces lockdown at Dover schools

DOVER, PA – Reports of a suicide man possibly armed with a gun forced lockdowns at two Dover area schools, the Northern York County Police Department reported. According to the department, dispatch received a call about a suicidal subject in Dover Township on Thursday at around 12:44 pm. In addition, the subject was identified as being possibly armed with a firearm and had fled from his home. As a result of the proximity of the call to Dover Area High School and Dover Area Middle School, all buildings in the Dover Area School District were placed on lockdown. Police said, The post Suicidal man reportedly with gun in neighborhood forces lockdown at Dover schools appeared first on Shore News Network.
DOVER, PA
Targeted Shooting In Carlisle, Police Say

A "shots fired" incident in central Pennsylvania is believed to have been a targeted shooting, authorities say. Officers with the Carlisle police were called to investigate those "shots fired" near the intersection of West Locust and Bretz avenues, on Wednesday, Nov. 30 around 8:30 p.m., according to a release by the department.
CARLISLE, PA
Police investigating shots-fired incident in Carlisle, Cumberland County

CARLISLE, Pa. — Carlisle police are looking into a shots-fired incident that happened Wednesday night. Video above: Security guard wounded in shooting earlier this week talks exclusively to WGAL. Police said they were called to an area near the intersection of West Locust Avenue and Bretz Avenue around 8:30...
CARLISLE, PA
Dauphin County homebuilder garnished employee’s checks but didn’t pass on child support payments: police

Police charged the owner of a Hummelstown construction company with theft after they say he garnished a worker’s wages for child support but never passed on the money. Merill “Bud” Miller, 61, deducted $2,295 from his employee’s paychecks through November this year, but did not forward the money to the county domestic relations office as required by law, police wrote in an affidavit filed Thursday.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
