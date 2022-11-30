ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego County, CA

San Diego Police Issue Warrants for 4 Accused of Attacking Ocean Beach Man Walking His Dog

The San Diego Police Department has issued arrest warrants for people accused of assaulting a man who was walking his dog on Newport Avenue in Ocean Beach last month. NBC 7 spoke to the victim, Woodrow Boethel, days after the alleged Nov. 19 assault, which was recorded by security cameras outside Hodad's. Boethel said he was jumped by a group of homeless people who had harassed him for money.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Santee politician Randy Voepel protests against media’s attempts to link him to his grandchild’s alleged crimes

“When I saw the news, my first thought was for the victims,” says Assemblyman Randy Voepel (R-Santee) of the Club Q shooting in Colorado Springs. “My second thought was for my poor grandson, who may have done something really terrible. And my third thought was, ‘Well, here they come.’ And sure enough, the next day’s newspaper has a long piece about my right-wing views, so-called ‘hateful rhetoric and lies about LGBTQ people,” and a link to an op-ed that calls my city ‘Klantee.’
SANTEE, CA
San Diego, CA
Voice of San Diego is a nonprofit news organization delivering groundbreaking investigative journalism and in-depth analysis for the San Diego region.

 https://www.voiceofsandiego.org/

