Two Poway men sentenced to prison for firefighter's fatal fentanyl overdose
Two Poway residents were sentenced to federal prison terms Friday for supplying the fentanyl that led to a local firefighter's fatal overdose.
goldrushcam.com
Former San Diego County Sheriff’s Captain’s Accomplice Sentenced to Prison for Corruption Offenses Relating to Marijuana Dispensaries
December 1, 2022 - SAN DIEGO - Self-described “consultant” Waiel “Will” Anton was sentenced on Wednesday to 12 months and a day in federal prison for years of corrupt conduct after pleading guilty in July to two counts of obstruction of justice. Anton admitted collecting cash...
Armed woman shot by law enforcement in Talmadge identified
A woman who was shot by officers after pointing what appeared to be a handgun, and was later confirmed as a "replica firearm," at law enforcement while they were checking a stolen vehicle in the Talmadge neighborhood was identified Friday, authorities said.
Riverside County man arrested in San Diego for stabbing mother, nearly killing her
A man wanted for severely stabbing his elderly mother has been caught and arrested in San Diego County on Sunday.
Man Sentenced for Role in Former Sheriff’s Captain’s Corruption Scheme
A man who pleaded guilty to his role in assisting former San Diego County Sheriff’s Capt. Marco Garmo in a wide-ranging corruption scheme was sentenced Wednesday to just over one year in federal prison. According to federal prosecutors, Waiel Anton, 38, held himself out to be an honorary law...
NBC San Diego
San Diego Police Issue Warrants for 4 Accused of Attacking Ocean Beach Man Walking His Dog
The San Diego Police Department has issued arrest warrants for people accused of assaulting a man who was walking his dog on Newport Avenue in Ocean Beach last month. NBC 7 spoke to the victim, Woodrow Boethel, days after the alleged Nov. 19 assault, which was recorded by security cameras outside Hodad's. Boethel said he was jumped by a group of homeless people who had harassed him for money.
Man sentenced to 26 years to life in prison for killing wife in City Heights
A man convicted of murdering his wife at the couple's City Heights apartment was sentenced Tuesday to 26 years to life in state prison.
Husband, 48, Sentenced for Wife’s 2019 Killing in City Heights Somali Community
A man convicted of murdering his wife at the couple’s City Heights apartment was sentenced Tuesday to 26 years to life in state prison. Mohamed Abidaziz Kerow, 48, was convicted by a San Diego jury earlier this year of first-degree murder and a deadly weapon allegation for the death of 36-year-old Muna Salad Kuri.
KPBS
Lakeside resource fair provides people experiencing homelessness with legal help, other services
Jason Jaeger has been homeless for more than a decade. Like many in his position, he's accumulated legal troubles along they way. The Homeless Resource Fair in Lakeside on Friday was a step toward clearing his record and getting help with his battle against addiction. “I hope it opens doors...
Megachurch Leader Mom, Grandmother Of Adopted Girl Who Died Bruised And Emaciated Denied Bail
Former megachurch leader Leticia McCormack and her mother, Adella Tom, were ordered held without bail in the death of McCormack's 11-year-old adopted daughter Arabella McCormack. A San Diego judge has denied bail for the adopted mother and grandmother of an 11-year-old girl who died as a result of abuse and...
27-year-old man pleads not guilty to attempted rape of elderly woman
SAN DIEGO — A 27-year-old man suspected of sexually assaulting a 78-year-old woman at a Mira Mesa church pleaded not guilty Thursday to two felony counts, assault to commit rape and dissuading a witness. Deputy district attorney Alex Willette said the defendant attempted to dissuade the elderly victim "in...
Fight Between 2 Women Near Petco Park Ends in Stabbing and Arrest
A 40-year-old woman was stabbed near Petco Park and taken to a hospital with injuries that were not life threatening, authorities reported Friday. The incident occurred at 9 p.m. Thursday at 14th Street and Imperial Avenue, when the victim and a 26-year-old woman got into an altercation, the San Diego Police Department reported.
San Diego man suspected in deadly shooting arrested in Oregon
Oregon law enforcement arrested a suspect connected to the Nov. 5 shooting death of a 55-year-old man in the East Village neighborhood of San Diego.
Logan Heights duplex plagued by crime to be vacated
A Logan Heights duplex that city officials say has been the site of violent criminal activity will be vacated and rehabilitated, the San Diego City Attorney's Office announced Thursday.
Man walking dog assaulted in Ocean Beach
A man and his dog were assaulted by a group of four people while on a walk in the Ocean Beach area, authorities said.
Woman assaulted, robbed, kidnapped in National City
National City police are investigating after a 76-year-old woman was attacked by two men inside a church and then kidnapped, authorities said.
San Diego weekly Reader
Santee politician Randy Voepel protests against media’s attempts to link him to his grandchild’s alleged crimes
“When I saw the news, my first thought was for the victims,” says Assemblyman Randy Voepel (R-Santee) of the Club Q shooting in Colorado Springs. “My second thought was for my poor grandson, who may have done something really terrible. And my third thought was, ‘Well, here they come.’ And sure enough, the next day’s newspaper has a long piece about my right-wing views, so-called ‘hateful rhetoric and lies about LGBTQ people,” and a link to an op-ed that calls my city ‘Klantee.’
Unruly Logan Heights duplex plagued by horror, crime to be vacated and rehabilitated
SAN DIEGO — A Logan Heights duplex that city officials said has been the site of violent criminal activity will be vacated and rehabilitated, the San Diego City Attorney's Office announced Thursday. A court-appointed receiver will take control of the residence at 3006-3008 Greely Ave., where police have responded...
Death sentence upheld for man convicted of killing police officer
The California Supreme Court today upheld the death sentence for a man convicted of gunning down an Oceanside police officer nearly two decades ago.
Reward offered for 12-year-old’s unsolved murder in Skyline
Angel Gaspar was shot on the evening of Thanksgiving in 2021 while in his family's backyard.
Voice of San Diego
