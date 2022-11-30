Air Force fullback Brad Roberts earns Mountain West Offensive Player of the Year; defense shut out on first team

Brad Roberts ran into another piece of Air Force history on Tuesday.

The senior was named Mountain West Offensive Player of the Year, becoming just the second running back (and first fullback) to earn the honor for the Falcons from a conference. The Arvada native ran for an Air Force-record 1,612 yards during the regular season.

Roberts was joined on the All-Mountain West first team by offensive lineman Isaac Cochran. The defense, despite leading the nation in total yards allowed and ranking fourth in scoring, was shut out on the first team. Second-team selections from Air Force were offensive lineman Everett Smalley on offense and linebacker Vince Sanford and safety Trey Taylor from the defense.

Falcons defenders were undoubtedly hurt by their lack of snaps. The Falcons’ offense ran 68 plays per game, while the defense was on the field for 50 plays per game (Air Force’s 36:16 time of possession per game led the nation). That means fewer tackles and other statistics that draw attention to individuals — even if that differential can be largely traced to the defense’s collective success.

Of course, Roberts and the national-leading running game were also a big driver of that equation.

Roberts spent much of the season passing past Falcons on various lists. He owns the record for 100-yard games in a career (19) and season (10). Most carries in a career (670) and season (308). He trails only Dee Dowis and Asher Clark on the career rushing list.

“Honestly, a little bit,” Roberts said in mid-October when asked if it was starting to dawn on him that he’ll take a place among the greats of the program’s history. “But I know there’s so much more of the season to go, just so many different things we want to accomplish as a team, and all my individual stats don’t mean much unless we get a win and we have a great season.”

Air Force closed the regular-season with a 5-1 stretch following that comment.

And now, Roberts has joined another who’s who list from Air Force’s history. Only quarterback Mike Thiessen (now Roberts’ offensive coordinator) in 2000 and slotback Chad Hall in 2007 had won Mountain West Offensive Player of the Year since the conference began play in 1999. Prior to that, only quarterbacks Bart Weiss (1985), Dee Dowis (1989) and brothers Beau and Blane Morgan (1996 and 1998) had won it as members of the Western Athletic Conference.

ALL-MOUNTAIN WEST FOOTBALL TEAM

First-team offense

QB Jake Haener, sr., Fresno State

WR Tory Horton, jr., Colorado State

WR Jalen Moreno-Cropper, sr., Fresno State

WR Elijah Cooks, sr., San Jose State

RB Brad Roberts*, sr., Air Force

RB Jordan Mims, sr., Fresno State

TE Caleb Phillips, sr., Hawaii

OL Isaac Cochran, sr., Air Force

OL John Ojukwu* , sr., Boise State

OL Ilm Manning, sr., Hawaii

OL Alama Uluave, sr., San Diego State

OL Alfred Edwards, sr., Utah State

PK John Hoyland, ,so., , Wyoming

KR Jordan Byrd*, sr., San Diego State

First-team defense

DL David Perales, sr., Fresno State

DL Jonah Tavai, sr., San Diego State

DL Viliami Fehoko**, sr., San José State

DL Cade Hall*, sr., San José State

LB Caden McDonald**, sr., San Diego State

LB Kyle Harmon**, sr., San José State

LB Austin Ajiake, sr., UNLV

LB Easton Gibbs, so., Wyoming

DB JL Skinner, sr., Boise State

DB Jack Howell, so., Colorado State

DB Bentlee Sanders, sr., Nevada

DB Patrick McMorris*, sr., San Diego State

P Jack Browning, sr., San Diego State

PR Jordan Byrd, sr., San Diego State

*-Two-time first-team selection | **-Three-time first-team selection

Second-team offense

QB Chevan Cordeiro, jr., San Jose State

WR Nikko Remigio, sr., Fresno State

WR Tyrell Shavers, sr., San Diego State

WR Brian Cobbs, sr., Utah State

RB George Holani, jr., Boise State

RB Calvin Tyler, Jr., sr., Utah State

TE Mark Redman, jr., San Diego State

OL Everett Smalley, jr., Air Force

OL Cade Beresford, sr., Boise State

OL Bula Schmidt, sr., Fresno State

OL Micah Vanterpool, sr., Hawaii

OL Cade Bennett, so., San Diego State

PK Daniel Gutierrez, sr., UNLV

KR Christian Washington, fr., New Mexico

Second-team defense

DL Scott Matlock*, sr., Boise State

DL Mohamed Kamara, sr., Colorado State

DL Dom Peterson*, sr., Nevada

DL Adam Plant, Jr., sr., UNLV

LB Vince Sanford*, sr., Air Force

LB Ezekiel Noa, sr., Boise State

LB DJ Schramm, sr., Boise State

LB Michael Shawcroft, sr., San Diego State

DB Trey Taylor, jr., Air Force

DB Evan Williams, sr., Fresno State

DB A.J. Haulcy, fr., New Mexico

DB Ike Larsen, fr., Utah State

P Aaron Rodriguez, jr., New Mexico

PR Nikko Remigio, sr., Fresno State

Honorable mention

Air Force: Haaziq Daniels, QB; TD Blackmon, LB; Camby Goff, S; Matthew Dapore, PK; David Cormier, WR

Boise State: Jonah Dalmas, PK; Taylen Green, QB; Caleb Biggers, CB; Ashton Jeanty, RB; Tyreque Jones, DB

Colorado State: Tory Horton, PR; Jacob Gardner, OL; CJ Onyechi, DL; Dequan Jackson, LB; Chigozie Anusiem, DB

Fresno State: Levelle Bailey, LB; Jacob Spomer, OL; Raymond Pauwels, Jr., TE; Malachi Langley, LB; Mose Vavao, OL

Hawaii: Blessman Ta‘ala, DL; Dedrick Parson, RB; John Tuitupou, DL; Tylan Hines, RB; Peter Manuma, S

Nevada: Toa Taua, RB; Drue Watts, LB; Tyson Williams, DB; Grant Starck, OL; B.J. Casteel, WR

New Mexico: Jerrick Reed, S; Cody Moon, LB; J.C. Davis, OL; Reco Hannah, LB; Donte Martin, CB

San Diego State: Jalen Mayden, QB; Jesse Matthews, WR; Keshawn Banks, DE; Dez Malone, CB; Dallas Branch, CB

San Jose State: Tre Jenkins, S; Dominick Mazotti, TE; Justin Lockhart, WR; Chase Williams, DB; Nehemiah Shelton, CB

UNLV: Eliel Ehimare, DL; Aidan Robbins, RB; Nohl Williams, DB; Doug Brumfield, QB; Leif Fautanu, OL

Utah State: Hunter Reynolds, S; Chandler Dolphin, OL; Daniel Grzesiak, DE; MJ Tafisi, LB; Terrell Vaughn, WR

Wyoming: Clayton Stewart, P; DeVonne Harris, DE; Treyton Welch, TE; Cam Stone, CB; Andrew Peasley, QB

Individual awards

Offensive Player of the Year: RB Brad Roberts, sr., Air Force

Defensive Player of the Year: DL Viliami Fehoko, jr., San Jose State

Special Teams Player of the Year: P/PK Jack Browning, sr., San Diego State

Freshman of the Year: QB Taylen Green, Boise State

Coach of the Year: Andy Avalos, Boise State