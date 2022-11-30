Read full article on original website
Thursday, December 1, 2022
Thursday JTV News presents The Morning Show. Today, Andy and Jenifer’s guests: Craig Hatch, Jackson County Chamber of Commerce and Experience Jackson. Kelly Grygiel and Erica Estelle, American 1 Credit Union. Phil Tripp, Tripp’s Auto Shop. Ric Walton, The Walton Insurance Group. 9 AM and 11 AM. Replay from November 30.
Saturday, December 3 – Sunday, December 4, 2022
The Locker Room presented by County National Bank. Extensive highlights from Lumen Christi’s State Championship win at Ford Field. Josh Burgett talks with Head Coach Herb Brogan after the Titans win their 12th football state title. The Ductz of Mid-Michigan High School Scholar Athlete of the Week. Food Circus:...
Michigan is getting another new Cookies dispensary
The California-based cannabis company will open its newest location in Jackson
Extreme Dodge Jackson County Scoreboard November 30, 2022
Lansing Christian 39, Jackson Christian 23: The Royals lost in its home opener against Lansing Christian on Wednesday. Jackson United 3, Kalamazoo 3: Jackson United tallied its second consecutive tie of the season at Wings Stadium on Wednesday. Cougar Fagan, Aiden Chappell, and Wyatt Boteler scored for JU in the game.
Events of December 2, 3, and 4, 2022
Hanging of the Greens. 7 to 10 PM. Spring Arbor University will host the 22nd annual Hanging of the Greens tonight! It’s a fun night filled with Christmas music, candle lighting, fireworks, and a community reception that includes horse and wagon rides, balloon artists, kids’ activities, roasted almonds, cookies, cocoa, and more! The event begins with a concert at The Arbor Church featuring students from our music department. Following the concert, everyone will walk to the university plaza for a candle lighting and “Silent Night” sing-a-long. Fireworks will follow the candle lighting and kick off the community Christmas party. The School of Education faculty and students will provide fun Christmas activities for kids, horse and wagon rides will carry guests through campus, cookies, cocoa and other yummy Christmas treats will be served, and more! All events are free and open to the general public. All ages are encouraged to attend. Parking is available at The Arbor Church.
Helping out 'Mr. Eaton Rapids' through community auction
For 10 years, a guy they call 'Mr. Eaton Rapids' has been using a hand loom to knit gorgeous creations, but recently, someone canceled on one of his orders.
Drive Your Own Vehicle on Michigan International Speedway
Michigan International Speedway, Brooklyn, MI — December 1, 2022. NASCAR fans, here is an opportunity you do not want to miss. MIS Cares will host the 14th annual MIS Cares Charity Track and Toy Drive this Saturday, Dec. 3, at Michigan International Speedway. Guests are encouraged to donate a...
Recent Obituary: Brandon Payeur
age 46, of Jackson, MI, passed away on Nov. 08, 2022, after a courageous year-long battle with cancer. Brandon was born on Oct. 16, 1976, in Ann Arbor, MI to James and Kimberly (Naebeck) Payeur. Brandon grew up in Saline, MI and was a Saline High School graduate class...
5 more Michigan State football players arraigned; lawyers, judge spar over bond conditions
Five Michigan State players were arraigned Friday on misdemeanor assault charges stemming from an altercation in the Michigan Stadium tunnel following the Michigan-Michigan State game in late October. The players, redshirt sophomore Itayvion Brown, junior Angelo Grose, redshirt junior Justin White, senior Brandon Wright and freshman Zion Young, each received...
Michigan Has the No. 2 Best College Town in America for 2023
A new study is out that looks at America’s college towns and ranks them to find the very best. Of course, here in Michigan, we have plenty of fantastic college towns, so it’s not a surprise that we’re on this list. In fact, we have the No. 2 city listed in the new study.
Emergency Rooms across Michigan at capacity
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Hospitals across Michigan are sending out a warning as emergency departments reach full capacity. And the situation is only getting worse as flu activity picks up. Doctors said it’s the worst they’ve seen in months. As of Friday, McLaren Greater Lansing has about 110...
Judge makes major decision on Michigan football star
A Michigan judge has ruled on a Wolverines football star in trouble with the law. The judge ruled that Mazi Smith can travel out of the state of Michigan. Smith, a redshirt junior defensive star for the Wolverines, is facing felony weapon charges which were uncovered earlier Thursday morning. David Jesse of the Detroit Free Read more... The post Judge makes major decision on Michigan football star appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Meet Wolverines RB Blake Corum’s Girlfriend, Activist Makiah Shipp
Football fans and analysts have been projecting that Michigan Wolverines running back, Blake Corum, has a promising future beyond collegiate athletics. Since his season-ending injury this year, Michigan fans are not only speculating when Corum will make a comeback, but they’re also intrigued about his love life. Blake Corum’s girlfriend, Makiah Shipp, is a youth advocate and social justice activist. The city of Detroit acknowledged Shipp for her amazing work at a young age. We give a little glimpse into some of her accomplishments in this Makiah Shipp wiki.
Michigan QB transferring to Iowa
Michigan Quarterback Cade McNamara will transfer to Iowa. McNamara led Michigan to the College Football Playoff last year, but backed up J.J. McCarthy most of this season. McNamara will have two seasons of eligibility remaining. McNamara’s 2021 season: 64% completions, 2,576 yards passing, 15 touchdowns, 6 interceptions, and a passer rating of 141.9. Big get […]
Michigan family seeks living donor for dying father
That includes one family from west Michigan looking for a living donor for their father, who is dying.
Updated: GOP group celebrates recount of hundreds of Michigan precincts over Proposals 2 and 3
Updated, 8:43 a.m. with more details from the Secretary of State’s office The votes in more than 600 precincts across Michigan will be recounted after an Oakland County man filed paperwork Wednesday alleging “fraud or error” in balloting for voting and abortion rights proposals that were approved by voters on Nov. 8. The petitions, signed […] The post Updated: GOP group celebrates recount of hundreds of Michigan precincts over Proposals 2 and 3 appeared first on Michigan Advance.
Jackson community coming together to keep local bookstore afloat
The Book Cottage has been a Jackson staple for almost a decade but could now be in its final chapters.
Michigan priest arrested for embezzling $830,000, AG says
LANSING, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The former director of the Lansing Catholic Diocese's St. Francis Retreat Center has been arrested for allegedly embezzling $830,000 from three fellow priests, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced Thursday. Father David Rosenberg, 70, of Dewitt, was arraigned in the 65-A District Court in Clinton County...
Mazi Smith gun charge is a sudden pothole in Michigan football’s ride to perfection | Opinion
Not a good look. Admit that much. Even if you are a Maize and Blue maniac, your star football co-captain being arrested on a gun possession felony in early October, being allowed to play for Michigan football the very next day, not being charged for the next seven weeks while he continues to play Saturday after Saturday and he and his school say absolutely nothing, then finally, with the Ohio State game finished and won, being formally charged yet immediately allowed to leave the state for the Big Ten championship — all of this under a prosecutor who is a Michigan grad, teaches at the law school and dismisses the whole thing as “wholly unremarkable” — well, come on.
Henry Ford Jackson Hospital names new president
JACKSON, MI – Emily Moorhead has been named president of Henry Ford Jackson Hospital after serving in the interim role for most of 2022. Moorhead, who then was chief operating officer, took on the interim role of president of the Jackson hospital in February after the resignation of Paula Autry.
