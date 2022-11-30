Read full article on original website
Related
How Much is Kanye West Worth After Losing Most of His Fortune?
Kanye West is no longer a billionaire. After being flagged on Instagram and Twitter for antisemitic comments, companies who partnered with the rapper are dropping him en masse. Read More: 10 Richest...
Kanye West Takes Daughter North Shopping After It's Revealed He'll Pay Kim Kardashian $200K In Monthly Child Support
There's nothing some retail therapy can't fix! On Tuesday, November 30, Kanye West was spotted spending some one-on-one time with his and ex-wife Kim Kardashian's eldest child, 9-year-old North West.Dressed in head-to-toe black, the father-of-four picked up his daughter from basketball practice and then headed to the mall.Photos from the outing show the tot clad in one of her dad's concert tees, shorts and sneakers, with her locks pulled back in a ponytail. After hitting the shops, the duo was seen heading back to their car with a bodyguard who was carrying a few shopping bags, including one that contained...
Kim Kardashian Just Hit Kanye West Where It Hurts By Wearing Adidas And Balenciaga Outfit On Instagram
Kim Kardashian continues to rock her single gal glow with sultry, curve-hugging and designer ensembles in posts for her 334 million Instagram followers. The reality star, 42, just uploaded a new mirror pic for fans in which she is seen donning a gray, logo print, lurex turtleneck sweater from the Balenciaga x Adidas collaboration, skimpy black shorts adorned with the iconic Adidas white stripes, and black over-the-knee boots by Balenciaga from their Spring/Summer 2023 collection.
wegotthiscovered.com
Kanye West says he ‘caught’ Kim Kardashian with NBA icon Chris Paul
For some unintelligible, indecipherable, nonsensical reason, Kanye West has decided to throw ex-wife Kim Kardashian under the bus in his public downfall, claiming he caught her sleeping with NBA legend Chris Paul. In a quick succession of tweets seemingly prepping for his booting from the platform, West promised to “break...
HipHopDX.com
Kanye West Says Donald Trump Insulted Him & Kim Kardashian During Mar-A-Lago Meeting
Kanye West claims Donald Trump insulted him and his ex-wife Kim Kardashian during his recent meeting with the former president at his Mar-a-Lago. The Chicago rapper took to Twitter on Thursday (November 24) to share a video of him recapping his visit to Trump’s Florida estate. Stood next to Ye was alt-right political commentator Milo Yiannopoulos, who he recently hired to work on his own 2024 presidential campaign.
NME
Israeli pop star Noa Kirel wears Kanye West outfit to MTV EMAs in “message to the world”
Israeli pop star Noa Kirel wore an outfit adorned with photos of Kanye West to last night’s (November 13) MTV EMAs in a “message to the world”. Last month, West was banned from Twitter and Instagram after posting a series of anti-Semitic messages. He went on to say he didn’t believe in the term anti-Semitism and that he’s “jealous” of Jewish culture.
msn.com
Ice-T Reacts To Being Canceled After SNL Appearance
Tracy Lauren Marrow, better known as Ice-T, is notably unconcerned with the prospect of being canceled for appearing on Saturday Night Live. In response to being threatened with so-called “cancel culture” taking aim at him, the Law & Order mainstay took to Twitter to remind his fans that “These MFs have been trying to Cancel” him for decades. If you’re familiar at all with his history, you know the rapper isn’t even coming close to exaggerating.
Jay-Z & Beyonce Almost Run Into Kanye West At Dinner As Disgraced Rapper Hangs With Ray J & Right-Wing Extremist Milo Yiannopoulos
Jay-Z and Beyoncé’s peaceful dinner at a famed Italian spot in Los Angeles was close to being ruined after Kanye West showed up with Ray-J and Milo Yiannopoulos, RadarOnline.com has learned. On Sunday, the superstar couple was spotted out at the celebrity favorite Giorgio Baldi. Later, West showed up with his group. Photos showed Beyoncé and Jay-Z leaving the restaurant without West or anyone from his group. A source said the groups did not have dinner together. It’s unclear if the A-list duo saw their former friend or if they said hello. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Kanye has been catching...
North West stuns the world by doing Kylie Jenner’s makeup
To celebrate the holidays, Kylie Jenner participated in a time-honored tradition of cool aunts everywhere; letting the kids do her makeup. The moment was captured in a TikTok led by North West, where she and two of her younger cousins were in charge of doing their aunt’s makeup....
wegotthiscovered.com
Kanye West claims he was drugged into being ‘a manageable well-behaved celebrity’
In another instalment of Kanye ‘Ye’ West’s return to social media, the rapper has now claimed that he was living in a Black Mirror-like situation. He accused his former personal trainer of “drugging him” to be a “well-behaved celebrity.” He added that if he said anything about this, everything would have been “taken away” from him.
Gayle King Has a Colorful $7 Million New York City Penthouse Thanks to Oprah Winfrey
Here are the details on Gayle King's Manhattan penthouse and why she says the reason it's so colorful is all because of her BFF Oprah Winfrey.
‘I’m Sick of Kanye’: ‘Black Mother of Hollywood’ Jenifer Lewis Urges Rapper To Get Help
Black-ish actress Jenifer Lewis is known for her audaciously honest voice as the self-proclaimed “Mother of Black Hollywood.”. She continued to keep it real when she addressed disgraced rapper Kanye West’s anti-Semitic commentary in interviews and in the workplace. In an interview on The Pascal Show, Lewis sat...
Church leaders finally speak out about Kanye West's behavior
When Kanye West showed up at some megachurches in 2019, pastors rejoiced because of the large crowds who followed him there. Young people who don't usually attend church gathered to be in Kanye West's presence and to sing along with his music.
Julia Fox Says She Dated Kanye To 'Distract' Him & She Was 'Out' After His Kardashian Tweets
Kim Kardashian has one person to thank for the month of peace she had at the beginning of the year when Kanye West, for once, wasn't bothering her and blowing up on social media, and apparently, it's Julia Fox. Julia Fox turned to TikTok to address all the haters calling...
Kanye West dares Elon Musk to ban him by handing Twitter account over to Nick Fuentes and Alex Jones
The rapper formerly known as Kanye West said on Thursday he plans to give Holocaust denier Nick Fuentes and right-wing conspiracy monger Alex Jones the keys to his Twitter account, in protest against Elon Musk’s stance that he won’t let Jones back on the platform after a 2018 ban.“I got a Twitter account and today I’m gonna have Nick and Alex tweet from my account,” Mr West, who now goes by Ye, said on Jones’s Infowars show, part of an antisemitic rant where he praised Hitler and attacked Jewish figures in Hollywood.“I do find it a little bit hypocritical...
Here’s Why Rihanna & A$AP Rocky Haven’t ‘Got Around’ To Revealing Their Son’s Name
After their iconic baby announcement photoshoot and the long-awaited birth, fans are wondering what is Rihanna’s baby’s name? Rihanna gave birth to her son on May 13, 2022, according to TMZ. The couple welcomed a baby boy and a source told Us Weekly said that the Fenty Beauty founder would love to bring her little one to her home country. “Rihanna would love to bring him to Barbados soon to meet her relatives. Right now, they are just spending precious time together with their little bundle of love,” the source says. “They have some help but Rihanna has always said she...
'Grimes' Sends Twitter Into A Frenzy For Calling Out Elon Musk Over Child Support
Updated November 11, 2022: This story has been updated to correct that the Tweet purportedly sent from Grimes' Twitter account was posted from a parody account and was not an actual Tweet by Grimes. Previously, this story incorrectly reported that the Tweet was authentic. Grimes and Elon Musk have a...
Kim Kardashian Reveals Khloé's Baby Is 'Rob's Twin' — and Asks 'What Are We Going to Name Him?'
In the season finale of The Kardashians, Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian visit Khloé Kardashian's newborn son at home and reflect on their lives as moms Kim Kardashian is in awe of her family's newest addition. On the season finale of The Kardashians, the SKIMS founder can be seen going to pick up little sister Khloé Kardashian as the Good American co-founder's surrogate is going into labor. Scenes from the labor play until Khloé and ex Tristan Thompson's baby boy is born, at which point Kim can...
realitytitbit.com
Khloé struggles to be on camera behind Kylie Jenner and Kourtney posing
Kylie Jenner enjoyed a visit of from special guests at the Kylie Cosmetics offices, and they were none other than her famous sisters – Khloé, Kourtney and Kendall. Of course, they had to record a video for the mogul’s TikTok. The Kardashians have been at the top...
‘White Lives Matter’ Trademark Owners Say Kanye Can Have It…For $1 Billion
If Kanye West wishes to move forward with his plan to sell his ‘White Lives Matter’ shirts, he could possibly have to fork over $1 billion, according to owners of the infamous phrase’s trademark. Radio personality Ramses Ja, who holds the rights to ‘White Lives Matter’ along with his Civic Cipher co-host Quinton Ward, has informed TMZ that he and his partner refuse to relinquish ownership of the trademark for less than a 10-figure offer. He also warns that he and Ward intend to take legal action against anyone who attempts to use the trademark against their wishes. However, Ja...
CBS News
577K+
Followers
74K+
Post
411M+
Views
ABOUT
Your source for original reporting and trusted news.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 1