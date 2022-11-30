Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasGreensboro, NC
This North Carolina Christmas Market is a Must-VisitTravel MavenCharlotte, NC
Five Great Seafood Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasCharlotte, NC
North Carolina Democrats May Benefit from Population Growth in Metro AreasMatt O'HernCharlotte, NC
Visit the Magical Christmas Botanical Garden in North Carolina this YearTravel MavenBelmont, NC
lakenormanpublications.com
North Meck mayors coming together to discuss regional projects
CORNELIUS – All three north Mecklenburg mayors will be featured at the next “Cornelius Chat” on Monday, Dec. 5, at H2 Public House, 19906 North Cove Road, Unit A. The event – open to in-person attendance and streamed live on Facebook and Zoom – will begin at 8:30 a.m. The Zoom meeting ID is 868 5730 0141.
Community split on new development coming to Gastonia
GASTONIA, N.C. — A long-time Gastonia business closed its doors this week to make way for a new development with hundreds of homes. Some are pushing back on the projects while others say it's a new opportunity. Inside Mountain View Antiques, it's all about the past. For a while...
lakenormanpublications.com
Lincoln County board denies rezonings for Denver developments
LINCOLNTON – Citing limited access to the development, the Lincoln County Board of Commissioners denied a request for up to 55 homes on roughly 30 acres near the intersection of North Little Egypt and Optimist Club roads, but a last-minute site plan alteration may have saved a larger proposal on adjacent land from meeting the same fate.
Do we need a new bridge across the Catawba River?
If you’re in Mecklenburg County and want to head west — to Gastonia or Shelby, or to the mountains — you have limited options. The Catawba River is in your way. There are just four bridges connecting Mecklenburg and Gaston counties, and none along a 10-mile stretch between Wilkinson Boulevard (U.S. 74) and the Buster Boyd Bridge at the Mecklenburg/South Carolina line.
businesstodaync.com
Birkdale Village residents unhappy with remodel transparency
Dec. 2. By Mike McGinnis. If the tone of a community meeting is any indication, opposition to new development Birkdale Village remains focused on the approach the new owners have taken with information dissemination. The just-completed renovation was worth on the order of $20 million. A proposed expansion that includes...
NCDOT awards $10.6 million contract to improve I-485 interchange
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — North Carolina transportation officials awarded a $10 million contract to improve the interchange of Interstate 485 and Brookshire Boulevard/North Carolina 16 in northwest Charlotte. Sealand Contractors, Corp. of Midland was awarded the contract, which aims to improve traffic flow in the area and decrease delays through...
lakenormanpublications.com
Board agrees on town hall design elements; senior living facility passes
HUNTERSVILLE – Light, bright and welcoming is the vision for the future meeting chamber in the new Huntersville Town Hall. Commissioners voted in favor of a design placing their dais in a chamber on the north end of the building instead of in the center, as was done in the current town hall.
thecharlotteweekly.com
Indian Trail to hold public input meeting on the Downtown Master Plan update
INDIAN TRAIL – The Town of Indian Trail is updating its Downtown Master Plan and seeking input from the community. The town is hosting a public input meeting Dec. 13 in the Cultural Arts Room at Indian Trail Town Hall, 315 Matthews-Indian Trail Road). Residents can drop in anytime from 4 to 7 p.m.
qcnews.com
Tega Cay councilman’s comments draw ire of community
TEGA CAY, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — “Where is Scott? Where is Scott?!”. Neighbors in Tega Cay are looking for Councilman Scott Shirley. He called for a meeting at city hall with town citizens early Friday afternoon to discuss his controversial comments over the past year. “We had...
lakenormanpublications.com
Lake Norman towns holding parade, other holiday happenings this weekend
If you’ve been naughty this year, there are just over four weeks left to make amends, and plenty of activities in the Lake Norman area to absorb the Christmas spirit. The 40th annual North Mecklenburg Holiday Parade begins in Davidson on Saturday, Dec 3, at 1 p.m., moving south on N.C. 115 to Old Canal Street at the entrance to Antiquity in Cornelius.
Plans for Lancaster County project with nearly 400 homes move forward
LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. — A homebuilder appears to be moving closer to securing needed approvals for a large-proposed project in Lancaster County. At its meeting on Monday, the Lancaster County Council approved the second reading for a development agreement with Century Communities. The homebuilder is proposing up to 398 home lots at a nearly 170-acre site north of Lancaster, county documents show. The action this week sets up a critical period that could lead to final approval next month.
Crash cleared on I-85 South at Graham St in Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A crash caused delays on southbound Interstate 85 near Graham Street in Charlotte Friday morning, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. NCDOT said the crash happened around 6:30 p.m. near Exit 40. Two of five lanes were initially closed. All lanes have since reopened. One person suffered […]
lakenormanpublications.com
Lake Norman restaurant health inspections – Week of Nov. 28
Health departments in Mecklenburg, Iredell and Lincoln counties inspected the following restaurants and food-service establishments Nov. 18-24: Country Inn & Suites, 16617 Statesville Road – 98 Hardees, 14101 Statesville Road – 98.5. Lancaster’s BBQ, 9230 Beatties Ford Road – 96 Ming Garden, 16610 W. Catawba Ave....
WBTV
Concord traffic circle causing crashes, concerning residents in the area
CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - Some residents in Concord are saying their neighborhood has become a dangerous place to live. Not because of crime, but because of what some call a hazardous traffic circle that was recently installed. It’s creating havoc for drivers not familiar with the new road pattern, causing...
lakenormanpublications.com
North Mecklenburg obituaries – Week of Nov. 28
HUNTERSVILLE – Margie Lewis Huffstetler Faires, 89, of Huntersville died Nov. 21, 2022. She was born on Nov. 3, 1933, in Gaston County to the late Mary Bryson and George Cleveland Huffstetler. She retired from Kmart Corporation and was previously a seamstress and homemaker. In addition to her parents,...
townofdavidson.org
North Mecklenburg Holiday Parade/Merry Main Street Trike Race
The 40th annual North Mecklenburg Holiday Parade begins on the corner of Griffith and Main streets in Davidson on Saturday, December 3, at 1:00 p.m. and proceeds south on Main Street (Hwy. 115) to Old Canal Street at the entrance to Antiquity in Cornelius. The streets being used for parade staging (Jackson and Watson from Depot to Delburg, Griffith from Main to Sloan/Beaty, and southbound Main from Beaty to Griffith) will close beginning at 10:00 a.m. Main Street from Beaty Street in Davidson south to Catawba Avenue will close at noon and will re-open at approximately 3:30 p.m. North Main Street from Concord to Jackson will remain closed following the parade through the conclusion of Christmas in Davidson events that evening.
Gastonia couple closes longtime antique mall to make way for development
GASTONIA, N.C. — After nearly 30 years in business, a Gastonia couple shut down their antique mall to make room for one of the largest proposed developments ever built in the city. The B&B Antique and Artisan Mall is along West Franklin Boulevard, between Archie Whitesides Road and South...
'Problem after problem' | Concord neighbors lament issues they say are caused by new roundabout
CONCORD, N.C. — TikTok videos showing drivers failing to properly use a new roundabout in Concord are going viral. It’s on Roberta Road right near a new middle school. North Carolina Department of Transportation officials said roundabouts are often safer and cut down on the severity of crashes, but people who live nearby are worried this one could cause more harm than good.
lakenormanpublications.com
How to learn about the latest plans for Latta Place
Mecklenburg County Park and Recreation will host a Virtual Community Listening Session Wednesday, Dec. 7, detailing the latest plans for Latta Place. Park and Rec leaders will present the initial master planning recommendations for reopening the site, formerly Latta Plantation. Attendees will be able to provide feedback. In June 2021,...
Atrium Health finalizes merger with midwestern healthcare company
CHARLOTTE — After announcing their plans to come together in May, Atrium Health and Aurora Advocate Health said they have closed on their formal combination to create Advocate Health. The two large healthcare systems, which announced the plan for Advocate Health in May, have been waiting on federal and...
