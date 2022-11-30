The 40th annual North Mecklenburg Holiday Parade begins on the corner of Griffith and Main streets in Davidson on Saturday, December 3, at 1:00 p.m. and proceeds south on Main Street (Hwy. 115) to Old Canal Street at the entrance to Antiquity in Cornelius. The streets being used for parade staging (Jackson and Watson from Depot to Delburg, Griffith from Main to Sloan/Beaty, and southbound Main from Beaty to Griffith) will close beginning at 10:00 a.m. Main Street from Beaty Street in Davidson south to Catawba Avenue will close at noon and will re-open at approximately 3:30 p.m. North Main Street from Concord to Jackson will remain closed following the parade through the conclusion of Christmas in Davidson events that evening.

DAVIDSON, NC ・ 3 DAYS AGO