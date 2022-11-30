Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
businesstodaync.com
Birkdale Village residents unhappy with remodel transparency
Dec. 2. By Mike McGinnis. If the tone of a community meeting is any indication, opposition to new development Birkdale Village remains focused on the approach the new owners have taken with information dissemination. The just-completed renovation was worth on the order of $20 million. A proposed expansion that includes...
lakenormanpublications.com
North Meck mayors coming together to discuss regional projects
CORNELIUS – All three north Mecklenburg mayors will be featured at the next “Cornelius Chat” on Monday, Dec. 5, at H2 Public House, 19906 North Cove Road, Unit A. The event – open to in-person attendance and streamed live on Facebook and Zoom – will begin at 8:30 a.m. The Zoom meeting ID is 868 5730 0141.
thecharlotteweekly.com
Indian Trail to hold public input meeting on the Downtown Master Plan update
INDIAN TRAIL – The Town of Indian Trail is updating its Downtown Master Plan and seeking input from the community. The town is hosting a public input meeting Dec. 13 in the Cultural Arts Room at Indian Trail Town Hall, 315 Matthews-Indian Trail Road). Residents can drop in anytime from 4 to 7 p.m.
Community split on new development coming to Gastonia
GASTONIA, N.C. — A long-time Gastonia business closed its doors this week to make way for a new development with hundreds of homes. Some are pushing back on the projects while others say it's a new opportunity. Inside Mountain View Antiques, it's all about the past. For a while...
qcnews.com
Tega Cay councilman’s comments draw ire of community
TEGA CAY, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — “Where is Scott? Where is Scott?!”. Neighbors in Tega Cay are looking for Councilman Scott Shirley. He called for a meeting at city hall with town citizens early Friday afternoon to discuss his controversial comments over the past year. “We had...
Plans for Lancaster County project with nearly 400 homes move forward
LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. — A homebuilder appears to be moving closer to securing needed approvals for a large-proposed project in Lancaster County. At its meeting on Monday, the Lancaster County Council approved the second reading for a development agreement with Century Communities. The homebuilder is proposing up to 398 home lots at a nearly 170-acre site north of Lancaster, county documents show. The action this week sets up a critical period that could lead to final approval next month.
lakenormanpublications.com
How to learn about the latest plans for Latta Place
Mecklenburg County Park and Recreation will host a Virtual Community Listening Session Wednesday, Dec. 7, detailing the latest plans for Latta Place. Park and Rec leaders will present the initial master planning recommendations for reopening the site, formerly Latta Plantation. Attendees will be able to provide feedback. In June 2021,...
qcnews.com
Community upset by Tega Cay councilman's social media posts
Tega Cay residents wanted to meet with councilman Scott Shirley on Friday but found the city hall closed. A few shared their thoughts on his social media posts, and some say they'll come to the next meeting to confront him. Community upset by Tega Cay councilman’s social media …
lakenormanpublications.com
Lincoln County board denies rezonings for Denver developments
LINCOLNTON – Citing limited access to the development, the Lincoln County Board of Commissioners denied a request for up to 55 homes on roughly 30 acres near the intersection of North Little Egypt and Optimist Club roads, but a last-minute site plan alteration may have saved a larger proposal on adjacent land from meeting the same fate.
Do we need a new bridge across the Catawba River?
If you’re in Mecklenburg County and want to head west — to Gastonia or Shelby, or to the mountains — you have limited options. The Catawba River is in your way. There are just four bridges connecting Mecklenburg and Gaston counties, and none along a 10-mile stretch between Wilkinson Boulevard (U.S. 74) and the Buster Boyd Bridge at the Mecklenburg/South Carolina line.
lakenormanpublications.com
Lake Norman towns holding parade, other holiday happenings this weekend
If you’ve been naughty this year, there are just over four weeks left to make amends, and plenty of activities in the Lake Norman area to absorb the Christmas spirit. The 40th annual North Mecklenburg Holiday Parade begins in Davidson on Saturday, Dec 3, at 1 p.m., moving south on N.C. 115 to Old Canal Street at the entrance to Antiquity in Cornelius.
lakenormanpublications.com
Lake Norman restaurant health inspections – Week of Nov. 28
Health departments in Mecklenburg, Iredell and Lincoln counties inspected the following restaurants and food-service establishments Nov. 18-24: Country Inn & Suites, 16617 Statesville Road – 98 Hardees, 14101 Statesville Road – 98.5. Lancaster’s BBQ, 9230 Beatties Ford Road – 96 Ming Garden, 16610 W. Catawba Ave....
lakenormanpublications.com
Cornelius approves much-debated ARPA fund allotments
CORNELIUS – Cornelius commissioners unanimously approved allotments for prioritized projects from federal dollars Nov. 21, including $3.4 million for Smithville revitalization efforts. The $3.4 million for four infrastructure-related sub-projects is the highest of any category that will implement supplanted funds via the $9.6 million the town received for the...
Construction nearly complete on world-renowned museum’s new Charlotte location
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — From Athens, Greece to Atlanta, Georgia – the founders of a world-renowned museum have chosen the Queen City for its next location. Construction continues around the clock to set up the museum in Uptown. It is scheduled to open to the public on Friday, December 9. The Museum of […]
NCDOT awards $10.6 million contract to improve I-485 interchange
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — North Carolina transportation officials awarded a $10 million contract to improve the interchange of Interstate 485 and Brookshire Boulevard/North Carolina 16 in northwest Charlotte. Sealand Contractors, Corp. of Midland was awarded the contract, which aims to improve traffic flow in the area and decrease delays through...
concordchronicle.net
Concord welcomes Holton’s Hardware
Are you working on a project, need a part or tool last minute, and don’t have time to drive all the way to Jackson? Well, luckily Holton’s Hardware has you covered. Small-town Brigham Hardware has been around for 92 years, and ownership has been recently handed over to the Holton family this past July. The store is now being newly named Holton’s Hardware. The shop is at 119 N Main St, Concord. This store has been a Concord favorite ever since its opening in 1930.
Gastonia couple closes longtime antique mall to make way for development
GASTONIA, N.C. — After nearly 30 years in business, a Gastonia couple shut down their antique mall to make room for one of the largest proposed developments ever built in the city. The B&B Antique and Artisan Mall is along West Franklin Boulevard, between Archie Whitesides Road and South...
Wbt.com
Meck sheriff should be removed from office
The Mecklenburg County Sheriff is swamping the Veterans Administration with mental health release requests in an effort to slow down conceal handgun permit approvals. Sheriff Garry McFadden is now being sued for the second time in as many years over his office’s inability or refusal to issue the permits in a timely manner.
WBTV
Concord traffic circle causing crashes, concerning residents in the area
CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - Some residents in Concord are saying their neighborhood has become a dangerous place to live. Not because of crime, but because of what some call a hazardous traffic circle that was recently installed. It’s creating havoc for drivers not familiar with the new road pattern, causing...
luxury-houses.net
This $6M Waterfront Gated Estate in Charlotte, NC Features Light Filled Open Spaces, Wood/stone and Custom Details Throughout
The Estate in Charlotte is a luxurious home architecturally designed and crafted by Arcadia Custom Homes now available for sale. This home located at 9235 Sweetleaf Pl, Charlotte, North Carolina; offering 06 bedrooms and 09 bathrooms with 17,135 square feet of living spaces. Call Ben Bowen (704-572-6070) – Premier Sotheby’s International Realty for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Charlotte.
