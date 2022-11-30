Read full article on original website
Related
KLTV
Zavalla approves public works director’s resignation, hires interim director
ZAVALLA, Texas (KTRE) - For nearly two weeks, the City of Zavalla’s water was off and on, and the city is looking for long-term solutions before issues crop back up again, especially after water problems threw a wrench in its citizens’ Thanksgiving plans. “This happened at a very...
KLTV
Attorney drops misconduct lawsuit against Angelina County commissioners
ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Lufkin attorney Robert Flournoy has dropped the lawsuit filed against county commissioners in July 2022. Flournoy had accused court members of covering up their own misconduct when the commissioners fired Chuck Walker as the county’s road engineer in March 2022 and then replaced him.
KLTV
Bullard Volunteer Fire Department holds gun raffle
BULLARD, Texas (KLTV) - Bullard Fire Department is holding a gun raffle in an effort to raise funds for training and equipment, as well as to fund small projects within the department. “It takes a lot of money to run a fire department,” said Peter Riley, the fire chief for...
KLTV
WebXtra: Rusk County cowboy church celebrates Christmas with recreation of Bethlehem
An East Texas women’s shelter is hoping to be blessed by Christmas with a long-awaited expansion of facilities as they work to care for more women in crisis. Tara Hendrix with Visit Lufkin gave KTRE a sneak peek of the setup for their Ice Skating in the Pines event. With more than 30,000 square feet of ice, visitors can find the rink inside of the Pitser Garrison Civic Center from December 3 through January 8.
KLTV
Governor appoints Nacogdoches attorney to appellate court
AUSTIN, Texas (KLTV) - Gov. Abbott appointed Jeff Rambin of Henderson to the Sixth Court of Appeals, Place 2, effective Jan. 1, 2023. His term on the court expires on Dec. 31, 2024. Jeff Rambin of Henderson is an attorney and Partner at Fairchild, Price, Haley & Smith, LLP in...
KLTV
Elkhart ISD students, staff member recover from rollover bus crash
ELKHART, Texas (KLTV) - Two Elkhart High School senior cheerleaders, Kassidy Thomas and Aly Henderson, along with cheer sponsor Pepper Thomas are recovering from serious injuries since the rollover bus wreck on Oct. 28. The bus was carrying the cheerleaders to Clifton for a football game when it rolled over...
KLTV
Grass House to be completed at Caddo Mounds Historic Site
ALTO, Texas (KTRE) - After a tornado destroyed the grass house three years ago in Alto, it’s standing tall again and should see many of its finishing touches this weekend. Three generations of the Caddo Tribe watched Friday along with Chief Caddo Kay O’Neal to see the project though to its end.
KLTV
Tyler ISD cosmetology students to get hands-on experience with opening of salon
An East Texas women’s shelter is hoping to be blessed by Christmas with a long-awaited expansion of facilities as they work to care for more women in crisis. Tara Hendrix with Visit Lufkin gave KTRE a sneak peek of the setup for their Ice Skating in the Pines event. With more than 30,000 square feet of ice, visitors can find the rink inside of the Pitser Garrison Civic Center from December 3 through January 8.
KLTV
Palestine firefighter injured in accidental handgun discharge
PALESTINE, Texas (KLTV) - A firefighter was injured when a handgun was accidentally discharged outside of a fire station Saturday morning. At 10 a.m. on Dec. 3, emergency services responded to Palestine Fire Station #2 in reference to a reported accidental shooting, according to a release from the Palestine Police Department.
KLTV
Woman charged with kidnapping Overton child booked into Smith County Jail
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - An Overton woman accused of kidnapping a boy has been transferred to the Smith County Jail. Pamala Evonne Medlock, 59, has been accused of absconding with a young boy in November but was caught after a DPS trooper stopped her while driving westbound in Mitchell County toward Arizona on I-20.
Gov. Abbott appoints East Texan to Sixth Court of Appeals
HENDERSON, Texas (KETK) – Governor Greg Abbott appointed an East Texan to the Sixth Court of Appeals place 2. Jeff Rambin, of Henderson, is set to start his new position on Jan. 1, 2023 through Dec. 31, 2024. Rambin is an attorney and partner at the Nacogdoches Fairchild, Price, Haley & Smith, LLP. He has […]
KLTV
Crew from National Weather Service to conduct storm survey in Sabine County
SABINE COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - The National Weather Service of Shreveport was in Deep East Texas today surveying damage from thunderstorms and tornado warnings in the area from the storms on Nov. 29. The weather service said the survey will take place from the area near Geneva in Sabine County,...
Kilgore Police Department respond to a wreck caused by a furry friend
TYLER, Texas — A unattended dog drove their owners' truck into another vehicle in the Kilgore Walmart parking lot Thursday afternoon. Kilgore Police responded to the scene and upon investigation, the dog was left unoccupied in the vehicle while the owners shopped. According to an eyewitness, they saw a...
kjas.com
My Five Cents..... by Texas State Senator Robert Nichols
I hope your Thanksgiving was filled with family, friends, and wonderful food. We all have much to be thankful for. Now, the holiday season is upon us!. 1. Stephen F. Austin State University votes to join University of Texas System. During a special called Board of Regents meeting on Tuesday,...
KLTV
Elkhart ISD Bus Crash Follow Up
An East Texas women’s shelter is hoping to be blessed by Christmas with a long-awaited expansion of facilities as they work to care for more women in crisis. Tara Hendrix with Visit Lufkin gave KTRE a sneak peek of the setup for their Ice Skating in the Pines event. With more than 30,000 square feet of ice, visitors can find the rink inside of the Pitser Garrison Civic Center from December 3 through January 8.
KLTV
East Texas Ag News: Dealing with invasive Asian lady beetles
ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - We see them in the news from time to time: some kind of pest that few have ever seen, and they are causing problems. You may have recently heard of Japanese climbing fern, zebra mussels, and raspberry crazy ants. If they are problematic, we call these non-native pests “invasive.”
Portion of HWY 110 S in Troup blocked in both directions
TROUP, Texas — A portion of a busy East Texas highway is blocked Thursday morning. According to CBS19 crews, Highway 110 S. (Troup Hwy.) is blocked in both directions in Troup. First responders are directing traffic to turn around near the Mud Creek area. Details concerning the closure are...
KLTV
Indoor ice skating comes to Lufkin convention center
The Bar None Cowboy Church is taking visitors back in time 2000 years to the birth of Christ. It’s a family-friendly event with plenty for the kids to do, and it’s free to attend. Tyler ISD cosmetology students to get hands-on experience with opening of salon. Updated: 14...
Missing teenager found, adult male arrested in Rusk County
RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – An investigation into a runaway juvenile resulted in her being found at a residence in Rusk County by law enforcement. Law enforcement has been searching for a 16-year-old girl who was last seen on Nov. 27. According to Rusk County Sheriff Johnwayne Valdez, she was found at a residence off […]
Free Winter Wonderland Drive Thru For Christmas In Lufkin, Texas
The Angelina County Farmers Market is getting ready for its 4th Annual "Winter Wonderland" drive-thru Christmas light display. It's brought to you by Bryan's Farms and it's free, although donations are accepted. I've gone to this event every year, and every year it keeps getting just a little bit better....
Comments / 0