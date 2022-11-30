ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nacogdoches County, TX

KLTV

Bullard Volunteer Fire Department holds gun raffle

BULLARD, Texas (KLTV) - Bullard Fire Department is holding a gun raffle in an effort to raise funds for training and equipment, as well as to fund small projects within the department. “It takes a lot of money to run a fire department,” said Peter Riley, the fire chief for...
BULLARD, TX
KLTV

WebXtra: Rusk County cowboy church celebrates Christmas with recreation of Bethlehem

An East Texas women’s shelter is hoping to be blessed by Christmas with a long-awaited expansion of facilities as they work to care for more women in crisis. Tara Hendrix with Visit Lufkin gave KTRE a sneak peek of the setup for their Ice Skating in the Pines event. With more than 30,000 square feet of ice, visitors can find the rink inside of the Pitser Garrison Civic Center from December 3 through January 8.
RUSK COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Governor appoints Nacogdoches attorney to appellate court

AUSTIN, Texas (KLTV) - Gov. Abbott appointed Jeff Rambin of Henderson to the Sixth Court of Appeals, Place 2, effective Jan. 1, 2023. His term on the court expires on Dec. 31, 2024. Jeff Rambin of Henderson is an attorney and Partner at Fairchild, Price, Haley & Smith, LLP in...
NACOGDOCHES, TX
KLTV

Elkhart ISD students, staff member recover from rollover bus crash

ELKHART, Texas (KLTV) - Two Elkhart High School senior cheerleaders, Kassidy Thomas and Aly Henderson, along with cheer sponsor Pepper Thomas are recovering from serious injuries since the rollover bus wreck on Oct. 28. The bus was carrying the cheerleaders to Clifton for a football game when it rolled over...
ELKHART, TX
KLTV

Grass House to be completed at Caddo Mounds Historic Site

ALTO, Texas (KTRE) - After a tornado destroyed the grass house three years ago in Alto, it’s standing tall again and should see many of its finishing touches this weekend. Three generations of the Caddo Tribe watched Friday along with Chief Caddo Kay O’Neal to see the project though to its end.
ALTO, TX
KLTV

Tyler ISD cosmetology students to get hands-on experience with opening of salon

LUFKIN, TX
KLTV

Palestine firefighter injured in accidental handgun discharge

PALESTINE, Texas (KLTV) - A firefighter was injured when a handgun was accidentally discharged outside of a fire station Saturday morning. At 10 a.m. on Dec. 3, emergency services responded to Palestine Fire Station #2 in reference to a reported accidental shooting, according to a release from the Palestine Police Department.
PALESTINE, TX
kjas.com

My Five Cents..... by Texas State Senator Robert Nichols

I hope your Thanksgiving was filled with family, friends, and wonderful food. We all have much to be thankful for. Now, the holiday season is upon us!. 1. Stephen F. Austin State University votes to join University of Texas System. During a special called Board of Regents meeting on Tuesday,...
TEXAS STATE
KLTV

Elkhart ISD Bus Crash Follow Up

LUFKIN, TX
KLTV

East Texas Ag News: Dealing with invasive Asian lady beetles

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - We see them in the news from time to time: some kind of pest that few have ever seen, and they are causing problems. You may have recently heard of Japanese climbing fern, zebra mussels, and raspberry crazy ants. If they are problematic, we call these non-native pests “invasive.”
ANGELINA COUNTY, TX
CBS19

Portion of HWY 110 S in Troup blocked in both directions

TROUP, Texas — A portion of a busy East Texas highway is blocked Thursday morning. According to CBS19 crews, Highway 110 S. (Troup Hwy.) is blocked in both directions in Troup. First responders are directing traffic to turn around near the Mud Creek area. Details concerning the closure are...
TROUP, TX
KLTV

Indoor ice skating comes to Lufkin convention center

The Bar None Cowboy Church is taking visitors back in time 2000 years to the birth of Christ. It's a family-friendly event with plenty for the kids to do, and it's free to attend.
LUFKIN, TX

