ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

CPD arrest Chicago man linked to attack of CTA Red Line passenger

By Alonzo Small
WGN News
WGN News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16q2lL_0jRo94VI00

CHICAGO — Chicago Police Department has announced an arrest in the assault of a CTA Red Line passenger nearly two months after the attack.

Tyree Wilson, 23, of Chicago is charged with robbery and aggravated battery after police said he and another person mugged a 55-year-old passenger near the Fullerton Red Line stop on Oct. 2.

According to police, the suspects took a wallet and phone from the victim by force. When the victim chased the suspects, one of the offenders struck him in the head.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BcjcY_0jRo94VI00
Tyree Wilson and another male were wanted in connection with the robbery and assault of a CTA Red Line passenger. (Photo: CPD)

Authorities took Wilson into custody on Tuesday. No bail information was made available.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.

Comments / 9

Gladiator
3d ago

Poster Boy wearing stolen jacket for al Sharpton's next generation of black democrats

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Chicago

Chicago Police Warn of Recent String of Armed Robberies, Carjackings

Chicago police have issued an alert about a string of robberies and carjackings on the North Side, some of which took place just minutes apart from each other. One of the most recent incidents happened around 9:30 a.m. Nov. 29 in the 6400 block of North Hoyne. The attempted armed carjacking was caught on surveillance video. The 34-year-old victim was on the phone with her mother, Pauline, at the time.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago man charged with shooting 3-year-old boy while attempting to holster gun: police

CHICAGO - A Chicago man has been charged with shooting a 3-year-old boy while attempting to holster a gun on Chicago's West Side Thursday. Milton Scott, 34, is charged with one felony count of armed habitual criminal, one felony count of reckless conduct/great bodily harm, one misdemeanor count of causing a child to be endangered and one misdemeanor count of resisting or obstructing a peace officer.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Louisiana man charged with murder in Englewood shooting

CHICAGO (CBS) – A Louisiana man is charged in the shooting death of a man in the Englewood neighborhood back in March. On Wednesday, police arrested Marnell Briggs, 20, in the 10000 block of West O'Hare Street. He was identified as the suspect who, on March 7, shot and killed a 20-year-old man in the 6600 block of South Morgan around 2:49 p.m. Surveillance video from Chicago police shows the suspect walking up to the corner of 66th and Morgan streets and going into a convenience store. He later exits the store, walks one block, and comes back to talk to the victim before shooting and killing him, police said.Briggs was located in Orleans Parish, Louisiana, extradited to Chicago, and charged with first-degree murder. He is scheduled to appear in bond court Friday. No further information was immediately available. 
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

2 people shot within 1 hour in South Austin neighborhood: police

CHICAGO - Two people were shot within an hour of each other in Chicago's South Austin neighborhood early Friday morning. Police say around 12:30 a.m. a 33-year-old man was on the sidewalk in the 5800 block of West Washington Boulevard when a man approached him and fired a gun multiple times.
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

Riflemen opened fire on a man as he left a Chicago courthouse Wednesday. They missed.

Chicago — At least two gunmen armed with rifles opened fire on another man as he left a Cook County courthouse where he appeared on felony gun charges Wednesday morning, according to sources. Bullets struck the courthouse building, which is adjacent to the Chicago Police Department’s area headquarters and the Calumet (5th) District station, but the intended target escaped serious injury.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

3-year-old shot in shin inside West Side home

CHICAGO — A three-year-old is recovering from a gunshot wound after he was shot inside a house in the Austin neighborhood Thursday night. The incident happened at the 100 block of North Latrobe Avenue around 8:30 p.m. Police say a man accidentally fired the gun while attempting to holster it. According to police, the boy […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

WGN News

36K+
Followers
13K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Chicago news, sports and weather at https://wgntv.com/

 https://wgntv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy