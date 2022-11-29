Healthy immunity is one of the foundations of wellness for your dog or cat. Here are the ten best ways you can naturally support his immune system. You probably know that the immune system is responsible for protecting your dog or cat’s body (and your own!) from infections. But it does much more than that. The immune system also regulates inflammation (the source of all chronic disease), suppresses cancer cells, and helps identify and rid the body of chemicals, toxins, germs, etc. Clearly, a healthy immune system is paramount for optimal well-being, so it’s important to make immune care a big part of your dog or cat’s wellness regimen. This article highlights ten ways to naturally support your dog or cat’s immune system so that he stays as strong and healthy as possible.

3 DAYS AGO