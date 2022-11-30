Read full article on original website
Mathmatic thinking
3d ago
I'm black . I don't want projects in my neighborhood. Alot of times affordable housing, apartments bring individuals on assistance, which leads to higher crime, most don't work. Criminals, criminal associates. Build them in prodomitly white neighborhoods.?
trendingwork.com
NC Rejects Two For-Profit Charter Schools: Full Story
Two of the three applications for accelerated charter schools that were submitted by operators who sought authority to operate in August were denied by a State Board of Education (SBE) that was split along partisan lines. By a vote of 6 to 5, the board decided to take the applications for the American Leadership Academy-Monroe in Union County back to the Charter School Advisory Board (CSAB) so that they can be reviewed and resubmitted to the state board.
carolinaconnection.org
To protect Gov. Cooper’s vetoes, NC House Democrats may be stuck in Raleigh
Imagine you had a job where you couldn’t take a sick day, go on vacation, or even get up from your seat to go to the bathroom. That’s what it’s like to serve as a Democratic member of the North Carolina House of Representatives right now. With Republicans just one seat short of a supermajority, every House Democrat has to be in the Capital to avoid a veto override.
lakenormanpublications.com
North Meck mayors coming together to discuss regional projects
CORNELIUS – All three north Mecklenburg mayors will be featured at the next “Cornelius Chat” on Monday, Dec. 5, at H2 Public House, 19906 North Cove Road, Unit A. The event – open to in-person attendance and streamed live on Facebook and Zoom – will begin at 8:30 a.m. The Zoom meeting ID is 868 5730 0141.
Charlotte city manager now earns more than President Biden
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS REPORTS) – Charlotte City Council approved a significant raise for the city’s highest-paid employee. Effective July 2023, City Manager Marcus Jones will earn $434,551 annually. Charlotte’s government functions under a council-manager structure. Jones gives weekly updates at the council meeting. He reports...
Applications open for federal help with utility bills for those who qualify
CHARLOTTE — As cold temperatures settle into the Charlotte area for the season, heating bills will soon be due. Mecklenburg County residents who have trouble paying winter heating bills can get help from the Department of Social Services through the federal Low-Income Energy Assistance Program (LIEAP). Mecklenburg Co. will...
nsjonline.com
North Carolina closes out COVID-19 relief fund allocations
RALEIGH — On Nov. 16, the North Carolina Pandemic Recovery Office (NCPRO) announced the closeout of $3.6 billion in Coronavirus Relief Funds. “Coronavirus Relief Funds were among the first to get into the hands of local leaders, at a time when we were just beginning to realize the magnitude of COVID-19’s impact on our economy, schools, government services, and healthcare system,” NCPRO Executive Director Stephanie McGarrah said in a press release. “Closing this chapter is a major achievement for NCPRO’s staff and everyone who worked with us during one of the most difficult periods in our state’s history.”
These New North Carolina Laws Take Effect December 1
Most of the laws involve more severe penalties for arson and theft.
publicradioeast.org
Several new laws take effect in North Carolina on Thursday
More severe penalties for committing certain types of arsons and large-scale thefts at stores in North Carolina are among all or portions of 10 new state laws that take effect as December begins. The legislation being implemented starting on Thursday creates new felony crimes for setting fire to a prison,...
carolinajournal.com
The NIMBYs come for North Carolina
For the better part of the past decade, residents have been fleeing high-cost, highly regulated cities like New York and San Francisco for more affordable urban areas like Charlotte and Raleigh, thus helping to fuel North Carolina’s impressive economic growth. But if “not in my backyard” (NIMBY) activists have their way, stricter building regulations — and thus unaffordable housing — may be following those new residents to our state.
President of NC movie lighting company went 7 years without paying state income tax, revenue department says
The president of a North Carolina company that rents lights and other equipment for movie sets is accused of going seven years without filing a state tax return, authorities say.
qcnews.com
Kimberly Best out as judge after second CLT BoE recount
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The results are finally in. North Carolina’s State Board of Elections unanimously voted to certify the results of the November general election. The news comes right after Mecklenburg County Judge Kimberly Best asked for a hand-eye recount of her Superior Court race...
Do we need a new bridge across the Catawba River?
If you’re in Mecklenburg County and want to head west — to Gastonia or Shelby, or to the mountains — you have limited options. The Catawba River is in your way. There are just four bridges connecting Mecklenburg and Gaston counties, and none along a 10-mile stretch between Wilkinson Boulevard (U.S. 74) and the Buster Boyd Bridge at the Mecklenburg/South Carolina line.
North Carolina officials scrap incentive packages for two companies that didn't meet job goals
(The Center Square) — Two North Carolina companies are losing their incentives after they failed to fulfill job requirements in the agreements. The North Carolina Economic Investment Committee voted last week to cancel a $2.1 million Job Investment Development Grant to the business services company Conduent for failing to create 200 jobs in Morrisville. The grant, announced in 2017, was in addition to $41,500 in incentives from Wake County and about $40,500 from Morrisville, The Carolina Journal reports. ...
Duke Energy Progress rates rise 9.9% because of higher fuel costs
Electricity rates will rise 9.9% on Thursday for Duke Energy Progress customers in Asheville, Raleigh and eastern North Carolina, because of higher costs for natural gas. Duke says the increase will drop back to 9.3% on Jan. 1, when other rate adjustments for energy efficiency take effect. The changes will...
Proposal would give North Carolina families thousands each year
money in handsPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Mils (Unsplash)onUnsplash. If you're noticing that your wallet is a bit lighter as we approach the holiday season, you'll want to keep reading. There is a new proposal where children ages five years old and under would receive $350 each month and the money would be sent to the parents.
Out-of-state investors causing chaos in the Queen City
It's neighborhoods with a home in the $250,000 to $400,000 range that investment firms have had their eye on.
Threats at numerous North Carolina schools Thursday found ‘not credible’
CHARLOTTE — Numerous threats to schools in several cities across North Carolina turned out to be hoaxes, officials confirmed to Channel 9 on Thursday. In Charlotte, there were prank calls about people being shot at four different schools: Olympic High School, Mallard Creek High School, West Charlotte High School, and Northwest School of the Arts. A Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools spokesperson told Channel 9 that law enforcement officers began investigating and found the threats weren’t credible.
WITN
An important deadline is just a week away for more than two million North Carolinians
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - It’s the time of year for good cheer and holiday spirit. It’s also when North Carolinians older than 65 must decide to sign up for health insurance coverage under traditional Medicare or for one of 150 options on a growing list of privately run Medicare Advantage plans statewide.
House Democrat sues Pennsylvania county for not certifying election
Rep. Matt Cartwright (D-Pa.) sued the elections board in Luzerne County, Pa., on Tuesday after it did not certify its vote canvass over paper shortages at polling places. The board’s two Republicans opposed certification at Monday’s meeting, while two Democrats voted in favor and the other abstained. The...
'Shouldn't be worried about this': Durham couple skeptical of Respect for Marriage Act, here's why
The bill would give federal protections for same-sex and interracial marriages.
