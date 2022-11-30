ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Junction, CO

KJCT8

More snowfall on the way for the high country

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Areas in the high country and higher elevations received the bulk of snowfall during this morning’s winter storm. While this is the second winter storm of the week, the state will still expect more snowfall over the next several days. Some areas in the high country and higher elevations received anywhere between 7-10 inches of snowfall.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
nbc11news.com

Quick warm-up before temperatures fall again with our next snowmaker

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A Winter Storm Watch goes into effect on Friday at midnight for Eagle, Garfield, Gunnison, and Pitkin counties. Heavy snowfall with this next system can bring low visibility and hazardous travel. Areas in the high country and higher elevations can expect to receive the bulk of the snowfall. Wind gusts can also reach up to 60 miles per hour in some locations, creating blowing snow conditions.
PITKIN COUNTY, CO
OutThere Colorado

WARNING: Snow squall moving at 50 MPH detected in Colorado

Update: A second snow squall warning has been issued for I-70 near Battlement Mesa, I-70 near Glenwood Springs, I-70 near New Castle, and I-70 near Rifle until 10:30 AM. The National Weather Service (NWS) has detected a large snow squall around 19 miles northwest of Fort Collins that is moving southeast at approximately 50 MPH. A snow squall warning will be in effect until 10 AM for Northwestern Weld County...
COLORADO STATE
KJCT8

Homelessness in the Grand Valley

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The City of Grand Junction unveiled its first survey to understand the homeless problem. We know that workers plan to interview at least 50 homeless people between now and the end of December. The idea is to understand their backgrounds, how people become homeless and what keeps them from finding a stable place to live.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KJCT8

Barn fire in Grand Junction early Saturday morning

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - At 2:22 a.m. on December 3, 2022, the Grand Junction Fire Department responded to reports of a building on fire behind a home near the 2800 block of Unaweep Avenue. When crews arrived, they found heavy smoke and flames coming from a barn on the...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
westernslopenow.com

Parade of Lights in downtown Montrose Saturday, Dec. 3

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — Downtown Montrose is set to shine Saturday night. The Parade of Lights will illuminate main street with various holiday-themed floats beginning at 5:30 p.m. The parade route spans the 1 mile area between East Main Street and North Rio Grande Avenue. This year’s theme...
MONTROSE, CO
telluridemagazine.com

West End Uranium Resurgence

Will the zombie mines left over from the last rush come back to life?. It’s one of those days when the clouds pile up in the azure blue, their shadows gliding across the sandstone and sage. The Uravan Mineral Belt—named for vanadium and uranium contained within its sedimentary formations—roughly follows the lower Dolores River on the “West End” of Colorado’s San Miguel and Montrose Counties. Both the belt and the river slice perpendicularly across the Paradox Valley, giving it its name. A place of beauty but also one with a history of human brutality against the landscape, the Paradox Valley lives up to its name in more ways than one.
MONTROSE COUNTY, CO
deltapawprint.com

Exploring the Delta Armory: Fragment of the Past

Many Citizens of Delta have heard of the infamous Delta Armory. Built in 1921, this historic landmark has a lot more history than Deltarodans have suspected. Delta’s old armory is located just east of Main Street on Grand Avenue. The building was opened as one of the four National Guard’s Armories in Western Colorado, but over time it has been used to host public events and even become a carpet store.
DELTA COUNTY, CO
1037theriver.com

Welcome This Brand-New Ranch-Style Home to Montrose Colorado

There are very few things that are universally beloved in America, these days. One of them, believe it or not, is our shared love of that "new car" smell. Admit it: anytime you make a new vehicle purchase, you spend a not-insignificant amount of that drive home breathing in the aroma. While that smell is purposely designed to do that to you, that doesn't mean that isn't intoxicating.
MONTROSE, CO
1037theriver.com

Take a Look Inside This $89k Durango Tiny Home

There are times that my wife and I often think about selling all of our stuff and living a much simpler life. Seeing a place such as this for only $89k makes me want to do it that much more. If you think about it, the less clutter you have,...
DURANGO, CO
99.9 KEKB

Grand Junction, Colorado Home for Sale Offers an Indoor Pool and Home Theater

A new listing in Grand Junction has us checking out the incredible home for sale at 2612 Partridge Court. This home sits north of I-70 between 26 Road and 26 and 1/2 Road. This five-bedroom, seven-bathroom home sits on just over 1.21 acres of land and offers just under 10,000 square feet of space. This home is presented by Merritt Wyatt and is brokered by Bray Real Estate and appears at Realtor.com.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
nbc11news.com

Fire on Ronda Lee Road results in one minor injury

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Grand Junction Fire Department announced Thursday that a Quonset-style building caught fire on the 2900 block of Ronda Lee Road Thursday afternoon at around 12:30 p.m. The fire department said that the structure was initially said to be unoccupied by a 911 caller, but...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO

