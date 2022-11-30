Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KJCT8
More snowfall on the way for the high country
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Areas in the high country and higher elevations received the bulk of snowfall during this morning’s winter storm. While this is the second winter storm of the week, the state will still expect more snowfall over the next several days. Some areas in the high country and higher elevations received anywhere between 7-10 inches of snowfall.
nbc11news.com
Quick warm-up before temperatures fall again with our next snowmaker
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A Winter Storm Watch goes into effect on Friday at midnight for Eagle, Garfield, Gunnison, and Pitkin counties. Heavy snowfall with this next system can bring low visibility and hazardous travel. Areas in the high country and higher elevations can expect to receive the bulk of the snowfall. Wind gusts can also reach up to 60 miles per hour in some locations, creating blowing snow conditions.
WARNING: Snow squall moving at 50 MPH detected in Colorado
Update: A second snow squall warning has been issued for I-70 near Battlement Mesa, I-70 near Glenwood Springs, I-70 near New Castle, and I-70 near Rifle until 10:30 AM. The National Weather Service (NWS) has detected a large snow squall around 19 miles northwest of Fort Collins that is moving southeast at approximately 50 MPH. A snow squall warning will be in effect until 10 AM for Northwestern Weld County...
KJCT8
Homelessness in the Grand Valley
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The City of Grand Junction unveiled its first survey to understand the homeless problem. We know that workers plan to interview at least 50 homeless people between now and the end of December. The idea is to understand their backgrounds, how people become homeless and what keeps them from finding a stable place to live.
Getting Ready For Grand Junction Snow With Classic Photos
Grand Junction, Colorado can expect snow again this Friday, December 2, 2022, and again on Sunday. To get you in the mood, check out these classic Robert Grant photos from Western Colorado of the 1940s and 50s. Scroll through the gallery and you may be surprised how little some things...
KJCT8
Barn fire in Grand Junction early Saturday morning
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - At 2:22 a.m. on December 3, 2022, the Grand Junction Fire Department responded to reports of a building on fire behind a home near the 2800 block of Unaweep Avenue. When crews arrived, they found heavy smoke and flames coming from a barn on the...
westernslopenow.com
Parade of Lights in downtown Montrose Saturday, Dec. 3
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — Downtown Montrose is set to shine Saturday night. The Parade of Lights will illuminate main street with various holiday-themed floats beginning at 5:30 p.m. The parade route spans the 1 mile area between East Main Street and North Rio Grande Avenue. This year’s theme...
The Rudest Towns in Colorado According to Grand Junction
Ask someone in Colorado which towns the rudest people live in and they will probably answer with a town that is close to a huge ski resort. Which Colorado towns do you think need a lesson in hospitality?. What is the best thing you can do to a rude person?...
MAP: Grand Junction + Area Christmas Light Displays
It's everyone's favorite time of the year when you gather the family and drive around Grand Junction looking at Christmas lights. As we do every year, we've compiled a map of houses around town with awesome Christmas displays. There are over 70 locations around the Grand Valley where you can...
The Least Expensive House On The Market in Grand Junction As Of December 2022
It's a new month and almost a new year. Are you looking for a home in Grand Junction, Colorado? If so, this is the least expensive house on the market in Grand Junction as of Thursday, December 1, 2022. There are plenty of posts featuring the most expensive and luxurious...
telluridemagazine.com
West End Uranium Resurgence
Will the zombie mines left over from the last rush come back to life?. It’s one of those days when the clouds pile up in the azure blue, their shadows gliding across the sandstone and sage. The Uravan Mineral Belt—named for vanadium and uranium contained within its sedimentary formations—roughly follows the lower Dolores River on the “West End” of Colorado’s San Miguel and Montrose Counties. Both the belt and the river slice perpendicularly across the Paradox Valley, giving it its name. A place of beauty but also one with a history of human brutality against the landscape, the Paradox Valley lives up to its name in more ways than one.
deltapawprint.com
Exploring the Delta Armory: Fragment of the Past
Many Citizens of Delta have heard of the infamous Delta Armory. Built in 1921, this historic landmark has a lot more history than Deltarodans have suspected. Delta’s old armory is located just east of Main Street on Grand Avenue. The building was opened as one of the four National Guard’s Armories in Western Colorado, but over time it has been used to host public events and even become a carpet store.
1037theriver.com
Welcome This Brand-New Ranch-Style Home to Montrose Colorado
There are very few things that are universally beloved in America, these days. One of them, believe it or not, is our shared love of that "new car" smell. Admit it: anytime you make a new vehicle purchase, you spend a not-insignificant amount of that drive home breathing in the aroma. While that smell is purposely designed to do that to you, that doesn't mean that isn't intoxicating.
1037theriver.com
Take a Look Inside This $89k Durango Tiny Home
There are times that my wife and I often think about selling all of our stuff and living a much simpler life. Seeing a place such as this for only $89k makes me want to do it that much more. If you think about it, the less clutter you have,...
This Colorado Lake Has Water As Clear And Blue As The Tropics
Ok, so Colorado is a LOT of things but I don't think I would use tropical at any point as an adjective to describe our awesome state. However, in this case it kind of applies, because just looking at this place makes me want to check it out and dive in.
Grand Junction, Colorado Home for Sale Offers an Indoor Pool and Home Theater
A new listing in Grand Junction has us checking out the incredible home for sale at 2612 Partridge Court. This home sits north of I-70 between 26 Road and 26 and 1/2 Road. This five-bedroom, seven-bathroom home sits on just over 1.21 acres of land and offers just under 10,000 square feet of space. This home is presented by Merritt Wyatt and is brokered by Bray Real Estate and appears at Realtor.com.
nbc11news.com
Fire on Ronda Lee Road results in one minor injury
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Grand Junction Fire Department announced Thursday that a Quonset-style building caught fire on the 2900 block of Ronda Lee Road Thursday afternoon at around 12:30 p.m. The fire department said that the structure was initially said to be unoccupied by a 911 caller, but...
Mesa County Ordinance 14 Passes Initial Reading
Mesa County is considering an ordinance that will give the county the ability to fine illegal residents of County Land.
Grand Junction Nightmare Intersection Goes Bye-Bye
You've probably wasted a measurable percentage of your life waiting at this Grand Junction, Colorado intersection. Well, the dilemma is now a thing of the past. After months (or has it been years?) of construction on North Avenue, one improvement makes for a major leap for mankind. Trying To Attempt...
14 dogs rescued from camper fire in Mesa County
Deputies in Mesa County rescued 14 dogs from a burning camper on Tuesday afternoon. The sheriff's office did not release any information on the dogs' owner.
Comments / 0