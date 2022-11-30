Will the zombie mines left over from the last rush come back to life?. It’s one of those days when the clouds pile up in the azure blue, their shadows gliding across the sandstone and sage. The Uravan Mineral Belt—named for vanadium and uranium contained within its sedimentary formations—roughly follows the lower Dolores River on the “West End” of Colorado’s San Miguel and Montrose Counties. Both the belt and the river slice perpendicularly across the Paradox Valley, giving it its name. A place of beauty but also one with a history of human brutality against the landscape, the Paradox Valley lives up to its name in more ways than one.

