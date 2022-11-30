Throw on a substantial jacket and give yourself a little extra time to scrape your windshield as you get ready to head out the door Tuesday morning. High pressure has built back into northern California since Monday, and that's left us with clear skies overnight into Tuesday. The lack of clouds and mostly modest north winds have allowed the heat to escape from Monday afternoon, and are the main driving factors in the colder temperatures we have on tap for the start of your Tuesday. Fog will be possible in some of our mountain zones, and frost is looking fairly likely across the majority of our region for the start of your Tuesday morning. Temperatures are trending down compared to early Monday. Valley and foothill areas have dipped into the 20's to 30's, while our mountain areas are starting out in the teens to 20's early today. We'll be sunny to mostly sunny through the day and will have winds out of the north up to 15mph. Gusts up to 25mph will be possible in some areas. High temperatures are projected to climb into the same range as they did on Monday, and that will leave the valley in the mid 50's to lower 60's in the afternoon. Foothill areas will range from the mid 40's to mid 50's this afternoon, and our mountain areas will range from the mid 30's to around 50 degrees. We'll have clouds starting to increase tonight, but they'll be too scattered to limit our cooling and our temperatures will be dropping rapidly this evening.

SHASTA COUNTY, CA ・ 4 DAYS AGO