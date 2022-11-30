Read full article on original website
Related
actionnewsnow.com
35th annual Butte County Toy Run returns Saturday
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - The 35th annual Butte County Toy Run returns this weekend. The event started in 1987 when TJ Jones and Reverend Dave Sweet decided to start a local toy drive to help local kids. A handful of bikers came together to gather toys for kids. Now the...
actionnewsnow.com
Ornaments crafted from salvaged metal of Honey Run Covered Bridge on sale
CHICO, Calif. - This weekend is your chance to get a piece of Butte County history. This year's batch of Christmas ornaments made from remnants of the Honey Run Covered Bridge go on sale Saturday and Sunday. The heart-shaped ornaments are made of corrugated metal salvaged from the roof of...
actionnewsnow.com
Honey Run Covered Bridge Ornaments
CHICO, Calif. - This weekend is your chance to get a piece of Butte County history. This yea…
actionnewsnow.com
Thanksgiving crash victim remembered by loved ones
ORLAND, Calif. - Family and friends gathered Friday to celebrate the life of Lisa Bacon. She died in a chain-reaction car wreck on Thanksgiving Night. She was following her boyfriend Brian Ford on his motorcycle to his family's for Thanksgiving. Ford crashed into a deer, which sent him off his bike and partially into the fast lane.
actionnewsnow.com
Woman gives birth on the side of the road early Thursday morning
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - A woman says she gave birth to a healthy baby on the side of Highway 99 near Chico early Thursday morning. Meggie Ray said she left her home in Oroville for Chico around 2:45 a.m. after she started having contractions. Twenty minutes later, she says her baby, Orion Chiatovich, was born.
actionnewsnow.com
Some homeless in Chico rent out tents
CHICO, Calif. - Some homeless people are cashing in off other homeless, renting out tents, and trading items. Action News Now spoke to homeless people on Wednesday who say they will trade things for a place to sleep or even "hold" spaces at a campsite for others. Some homeless people...
As storms roll through region, Alta Sierra community remembers last year's "snowmageddon"
ALTA SIERRA — The incoming string of storms comes nearly a year after the "snowmageddon" that left foothill communities powerless for weeks.The Nevada County community of Alta Sierra was one of the hardest hit communities in last December's storms, and in some cases, people are just now recovering.Jacoby Waters lives on Alta Sierra Drive and said it took his household months to get up and running."We were out of power for probably a couple months," Waters said. "And then it took us another couple months to get some internet or anything around here."Waters now has his holiday decorations up on...
actionnewsnow.com
Fair View High School lockdown lifted Friday afternoon
CHICO, Calif. 3:49 P.M. UPDATE - A lockdown at Fair View High School in Chico has been lifted, according to Principal John Gunderson. Gunderson said the school was placed on lockdown at about 12:15 p.m. for about 10 minutes and again at about 1:40 p.m. for another 10 to 15 minutes.
nomadlawyer.org
Chico: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Chico, California
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Chico California. Located in the northern Sacramento Valley, Chico is a great place to spend a vacation. Chico is home to some of the most exciting and historic attractions in the state of California. It is also a great place for outdoor recreation enthusiasts.
actionnewsnow.com
Justice for TJ: Family and friends remember man killed by drunk driver in March
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - The drunk driver who killed a moped driver in Chico is headed to prison. A judge sentenced Chase Jacobsen to 10 years behind bars. Jacobson hit TJ Nilsen Jr. while he was driving a moped in March. Jacobson stopped several times, not to call for help but to try and dislodge TJ’s moped that was still wedged under his truck.
actionnewsnow.com
Winter storm leaf cleanup preparations
Chico, CA - Winter storm preparations are underway as the city works to clear out the leaves from area gutters. About an inch of rain is possible with the first storm moving through Wednesday night into Thursday morning for the valley. The city has four crews roaming around the city,...
actionnewsnow.com
Chico LGBTQ+ students and staff reflect on marriage act
CHICO, Calif. - The Senate voted 61 to 36 to pass legislation respecting the marriage act this week, with all democrats and 12 republicans voting in favor. The Marriage Act provides statutory authority for same-sex and interracial marriages. Action News Now went to California State University Chico to talk to...
Northern California restaurant reopens four years after devastating Camp Fire
"We've always had really good support."
actionnewsnow.com
City of Chico resumes homeless camp enforcement
CHICO, Calif. - After nearly a month, the City of Chico moved more homeless people off of the streets and into shelter. Chico’s Public Works crews cleared 31 homeless people who were staying at the “Triangle” on Pine and Cypress, near the Little Chico Creek near Highway 99 and the south side of the creek near the Boucher St. Bridge.
actionnewsnow.com
Pleasant Valley Football falls to Escalon in NorCal Regional Final
Pleasant Valley Football couldn't complete its revenge tour against Escalon in the Division 4-AA NorCal Regional Final. The Vikings lost to the Cougars 42-20. Pleasant Valley Football falls to Escalon in NorCal Regional Final. Pleasant Valley Football couldn't complete its revenge tour against Escalon in the Division 4-AA NorCal Regional...
actionnewsnow.com
Firefighters contain fire to outbuilding in Willows
WILLOWS, Calif. 11:34 A.M. UPDATE - Firefighters have contained a fire that burned one outbuilding near Murdock Elementary School in Willows. Crews said at about 10:40 a.m. Friday that the fire was in the area of Washington Street and French Street. The fire was extinguished and contained to one outbuilding...
actionnewsnow.com
Red Bluff's first weed dispensary is finally opening
Red Bluff, Calif.- Cannabis, weed, marijuana, kush- whatever your name for it is.. it'll be available in Red Bluff Saturday, December 3rd. Action News Now spoke with the owner, Laythen Martinez about why he chose Red Bluff for Sundial Collective's third location. "There's an underserved population of people in Red...
This California City Needs Housing. But Is A New Development Destined To Burn?
A California Army National Guard helicopter flies over Camp Fire in Northern California, Nov. 14, 2018. (Still from U.S. Air National Guard video by Senior Airman Crystal Housman / California National Guard) This story was originally published by Grist. You can subscribe to its weekly newsletter here. Chico, California, needs...
actionnewsnow.com
Willows woman struck by car
WILLOWS, Calif. - A woman was struck by a vehicle Friday night, Willows Fire confirmed. At 5:41 p.m., Willow Fire received a call of a pedestrian struck by a car at the intersection of Wood Street and Shasta Street. Emergency responders arrived on the scene and called for a medical...
actionnewsnow.com
Storm Tracker Forecast: Chilly Tuesday with rain & snow ahead!
Throw on a substantial jacket and give yourself a little extra time to scrape your windshield as you get ready to head out the door Tuesday morning. High pressure has built back into northern California since Monday, and that's left us with clear skies overnight into Tuesday. The lack of clouds and mostly modest north winds have allowed the heat to escape from Monday afternoon, and are the main driving factors in the colder temperatures we have on tap for the start of your Tuesday. Fog will be possible in some of our mountain zones, and frost is looking fairly likely across the majority of our region for the start of your Tuesday morning. Temperatures are trending down compared to early Monday. Valley and foothill areas have dipped into the 20's to 30's, while our mountain areas are starting out in the teens to 20's early today. We'll be sunny to mostly sunny through the day and will have winds out of the north up to 15mph. Gusts up to 25mph will be possible in some areas. High temperatures are projected to climb into the same range as they did on Monday, and that will leave the valley in the mid 50's to lower 60's in the afternoon. Foothill areas will range from the mid 40's to mid 50's this afternoon, and our mountain areas will range from the mid 30's to around 50 degrees. We'll have clouds starting to increase tonight, but they'll be too scattered to limit our cooling and our temperatures will be dropping rapidly this evening.
Comments / 0