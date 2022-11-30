ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfield, AL

Fairfield, November 30 High School 🏀 Game Notice

 3 days ago

The Huffman High School basketball team will have a game with Fairfield High Preparatory High School on November 29, 2022, 17:30:00.

Huffman High School
Fairfield High Preparatory High School
November 29, 2022
17:30:00
Varsity Boys Basketball

BIRMINGHAM, AL
