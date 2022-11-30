Fairfield, November 30 High School 🏀 Game Notice

Members of Alabama football’s coaching staff were spotted in different states Friday while out evaluating and visiting top recruits. The Crimson Tide’s defensive line coach Freddie Roach and the Crimson Tide’s safeties coach Charles Kelly were spotted inside the state during work. They stopped by Madhouse Training Friday, which is where priority targets and five-star recruits, James Smith and Qua Russaw train. Kelly was seen later that night at Jordan-Hare Stadium for the state championships. Alabama’s 2025 wide receiver commit, Ryan Williams was in action.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 10 HOURS AGO