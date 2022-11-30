ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Or VeShalom hosting 47th Annual Hanukkah Bazaar on Dec. 4

By Rough Draft
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ove3l_0jRo4qjs00

In celebration of its 108th anniversary, Atlanta synagogue Congregation Or VeShalom will be hosting its 47th Annual Hanukkah Bazaar event on Dec. 4, 2022.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1j8lWs_0jRo4qjs00

The Sephardic synagogue says that attendees of the event will get the chance to enjoy authentic Sephardic/Mediterranean cuisine, along with handmade pastries and delicacies. A multitude of food options will be available for both dine-in and take-out.

In addition to mouth-watering food, the event will also have a variety of booths for guests to shop at. Among the various items, the numerous booths will be selling include jewelry, local art pieces, crafts, and more.

The event will also be offering many different activities for children to participate in and enjoy, which include face painting, various games, art projects, etc.

Located in Brookhaven, Congregation Or Veshalom — which stands for Love and Peace — is a Sephardic synagogue that was established by immigrants from the former Ottoman Empire.

With 350 total members, the Atlanta synagogue says that it has long been a place for both prayer and study, as well as a center for family programs.

The Annual Hanukkah Bazaar event will be taking place at Congregation Or Veshalom, which is located at 1681 N. Druid Hills Rd NE, Atlanta, GA 30319.

The event will cost just $5 at the door to attend. It is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. and will run until 3 p.m.

The post Or VeShalom hosting 47th Annual Hanukkah Bazaar on Dec. 4 appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Hell stage reopening at Masquerade after months of renovations

After months of renovations, Atlanta music venue The Masquerade has announced that it will be reopening its Hell stage. The Masquerade began renovations on the stage back in May of this year. The music venue — which is located at Underground Atlanta — says that it made numerous changes and improvements. The music venue has […] The post Hell stage reopening at Masquerade after months of renovations appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Punk Foodie’s underground dining guide for Dec. 2 – 4

On the Punk Foodie Underground Dining Calendar this weekend, you will find a total of 106 (and counting) underground dining events with 69  ITP and 37 OTP. You can also break down pop-ups by region: Decatur Area, Westend Area, West Midtown Area and Various ITP. For OTP, see East & Northeast, Way Northeast, West & […] The post Punk Foodie’s underground dining guide for Dec. 2 – 4 appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
DECATUR, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Punk Food: Soupbelly’s chicken and mushroom rose dumplings

Candy Hom is the chef of Soupbelly, a pop-up serving up delicious Chinese dumplings around Atlanta. Hom started Soupbelly as a blog, where she showcased recipes and photography from Atlanta’s bustling food scene. However, she realized that her Chinese heritage and understanding of Cantonese cuisine provided the foundation for the pop-up.  Soupbelly doesn’t always stay […] The post Punk Food: Soupbelly’s chicken and mushroom rose dumplings appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Concert Picks: Nov. 30-Dec. 6

For more concerts and events, visit our events calendar How Do You Atlanta? It’s produced in partnership with WABE. Wed., Nov. 30 🥥 Coco and Clair Clair @ Terminal West 🍅 Mumu Fresh @ City Winery Thurs., Dec. 1 🎶 Ana Popovic @ Center Stage Theatre 🥁 Anberlin @ The Masquerade (also Dec. 2 and […] The post Concert Picks: Nov. 30-Dec. 6 appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Youth mentorship program expands to Atlanta

An award-winning nonprofit that invests and mentors Black youth is Atlanta-bound. “We are thrilled to have the opportunity to link arms with communities in Atlanta so that we might offer our young people an even deeper array of opportunities,” said Brandon Nicholson, executive director of the Hidden Genius Project. The Hidden Genius Project is a […] The post Youth mentorship program expands to Atlanta appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Women + Wine: Pairing up a few of our favorite things for the holidays

For December, we’ve prepared a quick guide to some of Atlanta’s must-have artisan food items paired with the perfect wine. Fortunately for us, there are many local provisions to choose from throughout the  metro Atlanta area. Whether you’re snagging some at your local grocer or stocking up during your neighborhood farmer’s market haul, these quick […] The post Women + Wine: Pairing up a few of our favorite things for the holidays appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Nightclub MJQ Concourse to move as Ponce redevelopment looms

A longtime Atlanta nightclub announced Friday that it will move to a new location as redevelopment looms for a stretch of Ponce de Leon Avenue. MJQ Concourse posted on social media that 2023 will be its last year at 736 Ponce in Virginia-Highland. The club has been at that location for 25 years, originally opening […] The post Nightclub MJQ Concourse to move as Ponce redevelopment looms appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Dunwoody commissions new public mural

Calling all local artists! The City of Dunwoody is looking to commission a new outdoor public mural. “The City of Dunwoody is putting an emphasis on using art to bring public spaces alive for our residents, employees, and visitors. By adding this new focal point to an otherwise ordinary corner, we’ll further our goal of […] The post Dunwoody commissions new public mural appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
DUNWOODY, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Fundraiser launched for Buckhead’s highway-capping HUB404 park

The nonprofit HUB404 Conservancy launched this week the “Gimme Four” grassroots campaign to help raise money for development of Buckhead’s highway-capping park above Ga. 400. HUB404 is planned to bridge Lenox Road and Georgia 400, linking the PATH400 Greenway Trail, the Atlanta Beltline, MARTA, neighboring streets and neighborhood parks. The half-mile green space above Ga. 400 would […] The post Fundraiser launched for Buckhead’s highway-capping HUB404 park appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Holiday Events Galore!

The holiday celebrations are back in full force, and everyone is ready to get out and get together for a good time. Here are some of the area events, shows, concerts, and parties that will get your holiday spirit burning bright. Family Fun and Shopping Buckhead Village The Veranda Jewel Box welcomes guests into an […] The post Holiday Events Galore! appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Chef Shay Lavi’s Shrimp & Pasta Recipe

This story first appeared in Side Dish, a weekly newsletter. Subscribe at sidedishatlanta.com. Shay Lavi, an executive chef and founder of Let’s Eat! Catering and the recently opened private dining experience The Third Space, is here to share his delicious shrimp and pasta recipe.  Lavi has been an important part of the Atlanta food community […] The post Chef Shay Lavi’s Shrimp & Pasta Recipe appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

LAA to hold second annual Christmas market

The Latin American Association (LAA) will hold its second annual Christmas Market on Dec. 10.  The LAA started its Christmas Market in 2021, and continues the new tradition at its Atlanta Outreach Center at 2750 Buford Highway this year, according to a press release. Shoppers will be able to buy a variety of products from […] The post LAA to hold second annual Christmas market appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Fox Theatre offers free holiday celebration on Dec. 20

Fox Theatre has decked its halls and is inviting the community to celebrate the season with a free holiday event. Atlanta’s Fox Theatre will be hosting its 17th annual holiday event, Mighty Mo & More on Dec. 20. Presented by Georgia Natural Gas, the family friendly event will be a festive mix of classic and […] The post Fox Theatre offers free holiday celebration on Dec. 20 appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Cameli’s Pizza closing in December after nearly 30 years

Atlanta is losing another dining institution. Cameli’s Pizza in Little Five Points is closing after nearly 30 years in business, according to a social media post from the owner. George Cameli posted on Facebook that the restaurant would close Dec. 11. BAD NEWS Camelis fans! Our last full day of business will be Sunday December […] The post Cameli’s Pizza closing in December after nearly 30 years appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Decatur to revisit downtown growth plan

The City of Decatur and its Downtown Development Authority will host a community kickoff meeting on Wednesday, Nov. 30, as the city embarks on Decatur Town Center Plan 2.0. The study will be the first comprehensive look at downtown Decatur since the 1982 Town Center Plan. Much like the original plan, this fresh look at […] The post Decatur to revisit downtown growth plan appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
DECATUR, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Ice skating, holiday market, menorah lighting marks holidays at Atlantic Station

If you’re looking for something fun to do for the holidays, Atlantic Station in Midtown has a full line-up of festivities starting today. Skate the Station: Get into the holiday spirit at Atlanta’s largest outdoor ice skating rink! Skate the Station is open now and skate rentals are included in each ticket purchase. Skaters can […] The post Ice skating, holiday market, menorah lighting marks holidays at Atlantic Station appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Local nonprofits look for donations on Giving Tuesday

Nonprofits throughout Georgia will be part of Giving Tuesday on Nov. 29, a day an international day of giving that follows the traditional shopping days of Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Giving Tuesday is a chance for community residents to feel good about their part in the community and to help feed their neighbors, donate […] The post Local nonprofits look for donations on Giving Tuesday appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
SANDY SPRINGS, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

You can visit Priscilla the Pink Pig again this holiday season

If you’ve lived in the metro Atlanta area for any decent length of time, you likely have a photo of yourself or your kids with Priscilla, Atlanta’s beloved pink pig. Priscilla was an Atlanta holiday tradition for more than 50 years before officially retiring last year after being forced to take 2020 off because of […] The post You can visit Priscilla the Pink Pig again this holiday season appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

AJFF unveils 2023 festival art

The Atlanta Jewish Film Festival (AJFF) has unveiled its 2023 festival art campaign, celebrating a return to movie theaters.  Local artist Sarah Neuburger has created the festival’s art campaign, which is a colorful piece showing a number of people gathered together in theater-style seating. While the 2022 festival was initially slated to return to in-person […] The post AJFF unveils 2023 festival art appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

ServeScape offers carbon-positive Christmas trees

The countdown to Christmas has begun, and soon, many Atlantans will kick off the holiday season by purchasing a Christmas tree. Unfortunately, this special tradition leads to the unintended consequence of 33 to 36 million conifers cut down and shipped across the country each year to decorate American homes, stifling the trees’ environmental and climate […] The post ServeScape offers carbon-positive Christmas trees appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Atlanta, GA
4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
529K+
Views
ABOUT

Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown cover Atlanta, Brookhaven, Buckhead, Dunwoody, and Sandy Springs. Subscribe to our newsletter at RoughDraftAtlanta.com

 https://reporternewspapers.net/

Comments / 0

Community Policy