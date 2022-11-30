Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
dakotanewsnow.com
Falling temps, snow, and wind
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect for parts of northern South Dakota and western Minnesota today, starting at 10 a.m. and lasting until 6 p.m. We’ll see a little light snow fall, but with wind gusts up to 50 mph, blowing snow and reduced visibility will be a concern. A Wind Advisory will be in effect across the rest of the region from noon until 9 p.m. for those 40 to 50 mph wind gusts.
wiproud.com
25+ crashes reported in western Wis. yesterday
Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – Western Wisconsin was hit with its first significant snowfall of the season. Areas of the Chippewa Valley saw anywhere from three to six inches of snow. Farther north, communities like Hudson had nearly eight inches. The Wisconsin State Patrol reports close to 25 crashes and runoffs...
WEAU-TV 13
SportScene 13 for Friday, December 2nd
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - It’s a full night of action with both prep boys and girls basketball squads in action. On the boys slate, Hudson battles Memorial, Menomonie travels to North, and Ellsworth takes on Altoona. In the girls schedule, Hudson again battles Memorial, Rice Lake takes on...
WEAU-TV 13
Half Moon Lake Dam maintenance to take place next week
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The City of Eau Claire is scheduled to perform required maintenance on the Half Moon Lake Dam during the week of Dec. 5, 2022. According to a media release from the City of Eau Claire, the DNR requires this maintenance as part of the permitting process for the Dam and is not related to the boardwalk trail proposed for the area.
WEAU-TV 13
Visit Eau Claire announcing re-launch of ‘Eau, Snow! Winter Challenge’ mobile pass
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Visit Eau Claire is announcing the re-launch of the ‘Eau, Snow! Winter Challenge’ mobile pass for a second year. According to a media release from Visit Eau Claire, the ‘Eau, Snow! Winter Challenge’ is a free mobile-exclusive pass that features winter recreational activities throughout the Chippewa Valley. The pass uses geolocation technology, which allows pass holders to check in when they arrive at a featured location and participate in activities such as snowshoeing, sledding, cross-country skiing, and more.
WEAU-TV 13
SportScene 13 for Thursday, December 1st
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Prep winter sports are getting into the swing of things. This edition of SportScene 13 features prep wrestling, prep hockey, and girls’ and boys’ prep basketball. In Big Rivers Conference boys’ hockey, Chippewa Falls takes on Hudson, New Richmond battles North, River Falls...
Sedan and Semi Crash on Snow and Ice Covered I-90 Near Winona
Winona, MN (KROC-AM News)- An Illinois woman was hurt after the sedan she was driving collided with a semi-truck on a snow-and-ice covered I-90 in Winona County Tuesday evening. The State Patrol’s incident report says the sedan operated by 31-year-old Serah Barr and a Freightliner semi, driven by 21-year-old Simon...
WEAU-TV 13
Free sand for sidewalks available to Eau Claire residents
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The City of Eau Claire is letting residents know there is sand for sidewalks available. According to a social post via the City of Eau Claire- Government Facebook Page, for City of Eau Claire residents there is free sand available at the Central Maintenance Facility located at 911 Forest Street.
WEAU-TV 13
Santa’s North Pole Express mailbox comes to Altoona
Altoona, Wis. (WEAU) - A Chippewa Valley business is helping children mail their letters to Santa. Santa’s North Pole Express mailbox is located outside the doors of the River Prairie Wealth Partners Office on Front Porch Place in Altoona. From now until Dec. 22 kids can drop off letters...
WEAU-TV 13
Clearwater Winter Parade kicks off Friday, Bridge to Wonderland Parade Saturday
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Clearwater Winter Parade in Eau Claire is scheduled to kick off Friday. The Parade is scheduled to kick off with fireworks at 6:30 p.m. Friday night. The Parade route starts on the 100 block of West Grand Avenue and then turns down 1st Avenue,...
news8000.com
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tuesday has been declared an Alert Day. -Erik Dean
DISCUSSION: An Alert Day has been declared for Tuesday as snow chances are once again in the forecast. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Rusk, Chippewa, Dunn, Pepin & Wabasha Counties. The advisory starts at 4 AM and lasts until 9 PM. Your morning and evening commutes could be impacted as low visibility and slick roadways will be the main threats throughout the day. Please check with the D.O.T. for road information before you hit the road and make sure you stay connected by having the free News8000 First Alert Weather App on your mobile device.
WEAU-TV 13
RSV and flu cases on the rise in Eau Claire County
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire City-County Health Department reports RSV and flu cases are on the rise in Eau Claire County, which could lead to even higher numbers of cases as the holiday season continues. Allison Gosbin, a public health nurse, said there have been 13 hospitalizations...
WEAU-TV 13
Send a letter to Santa while attending Clearwater Winter Parade
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - If you are attending the 2022 Clearwater Winter Parade you can bring a letter to Santa. According to a media release from the City of Eau Claire, the United States Postal Service will be collecting letters to Santa during the Parade on Friday. No postage is necessary. You can hand your letter to a postal service worker walking in the Parade and they will make sure the letter gets mailed to Santa at the North Pole.
Indiana man injured in crash following high-speed chase on I-94 near Osseo
One man has minor injuries following a crash during a high-speed chase Wednesday night.
birchrestaurant.com
15 Best Restaurants in Winona, MN
When you think of Winona, MN, you think of a city with eye-catching parks and interesting cultural sites. However, the city, which is located in the state’s southeast region, has plenty of nice restaurants any local or visitor will love. This list contains something for everyone’s tastebuds and the...
WEAU-TV 13
Sun Country now officially flying out of Chippewa Valley Regional Airport
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A new airline is offering out of the Chippewa Valley Regional Airport. “We are really excited about the opportunity to partner with a major sub cost airline like Sun Country,” said Charity Zich, the airport director. The success of the partnership is something Zich...
wpr.org
Investigation: Longtime Eau Claire County Sheriff died by suicide
The death by suicide of the longtime sheriff of Eau Claire County is leading local leaders to call for expanded peer support and improved access to mental health services for people working in law enforcement. Eau Claire County Sheriff Ron Cramer had been set to retire in January after 47...
WEAU-TV 13
Families have breakfast with Santa in Altoona
ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) - Children and their families woke up bright and early this morning for Breakfast with Santa. Community members got into the Christmas spirit at the River Prairie Center in Altoona. The city’s parks and recreation department hosts the annual Breakfast with Santa. The event has sold...
Three Injured, One Critically in Rollover Crash Near Winona
Winona, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Wisconsin woman with serious injuries was one of three people sent to a hospital as the result of a single-vehicle rollover crash in Winona County Monday afternoon. The State Patrol says an SUV, driven by 76-year-old Duane Foulkes of Beaver Dam, WI, left the westbound...
WEAU-TV 13
DA clears Eau Claire officers in Sept. officer involved critical incident
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire District Attorney has determined the actions of two Eau Claire officers in an officer involved critical incident were reasonable acts of self-defense and defense of others. According to the Office of District Attorney Eau Claire County, Wisconsin Peter J. Rindal, District Attorney,...
Comments / 0