DISCUSSION: An Alert Day has been declared for Tuesday as snow chances are once again in the forecast. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Rusk, Chippewa, Dunn, Pepin & Wabasha Counties. The advisory starts at 4 AM and lasts until 9 PM. Your morning and evening commutes could be impacted as low visibility and slick roadways will be the main threats throughout the day. Please check with the D.O.T. for road information before you hit the road and make sure you stay connected by having the free News8000 First Alert Weather App on your mobile device.

RUSK COUNTY, WI ・ 4 DAYS AGO