ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

What Austin voters need to know about the December runoff election

By Kelsey Thompson
KXAN
KXAN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KOZyo_0jRo46f300

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin voters will head to the polls for a second time in a month as three city council seats and the mayoral race head to a runoff election. Here’s what you need to know about where and when to vote, what to bring and who’s all on the ballot.

When does early voting begin, and when is Election Day?

Early voting for the runoff election begins on Thursday and runs through Dec. 9, with Election Day slated for Dec. 13. Monday, Nov. 14 was the last day for residents to register to vote in the runoff election.

Voters will need to present one approved form of I.D. in order to cast a ballot. Approved forms include:

  • Texas Driver License
  • Texas Election I.D. Certificate
  • Texas Personal I.D. Card
  • Texas Handgun License
  • U.S. Citizenship Certificate with Photo
  • U.S. Military I.D. Card
  • U.S. Passport (Book or Card)

Who all is on the ballot?

Three city council races — Districts 3, 5 and 9 — along with the two highest placed mayoral candidates will vie again for their seats on Austin City Council. Runoff elections are called when no candidate earns more than 50% of the vote; in a runoff race, the two highest placing candidates from each qualifying race will face off in a subsequent election.

Remaining District 3 candidates are José Velásquez and Daniela Silva. Ryan Alter and Stephanie Bazan are back again on the ballot as District 5 candidates, while Zohaib ‘Zo’ Qadri and Linda Guerrero will face off again in the District 9 runoff.

Austin City Council: Meet the candidates in runoffs

Where can I vote?

The Travis County Clerk’s Office will have nearly 20 early voting polling locations for Austin’s December runoff, with dozens more on Election Day.

Early voting hours will run Monday through Saturday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and on Sunday from noon to 6 p.m. Polls will remain open on Election Day from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KXAN

4 key moments from Austin mayor runoff debate

Voters are now deciding if either Celia Israel or Kirk Watson will become the next mayor of Austin, and the two candidates who advanced to the runoff election debated Thursday evening and laid out some of the ways they differ on policy.
AUSTIN, TX
universitystar.com

Understanding your rights: How Prop A affects TXST students

The ordinance titled Proposition A or Prop Awill end arrests and citations for up to four ounces of marijuana in San Marcos by San Marcos Police Officers. The passed in a landslide victory with an 81.84% vote 'for' the proposition. However, state troopers and Hays County sheriffs operate outside of...
SAN MARCOS, TX
The Austin Bulldog

Celia Israel blasted for defunding crime victims—but is it true?

Mayoral candidate said funding for victims was a “feel good” measure. A political action committee backing mayoral candidate Kirk Watson, Stand Together Austin, has sent text messages to voters accusing Celia Israel of blocking funding for crime victims in the 2021 legislative session. One such text stated, “Hello,...
KXAN

KXAN

67K+
Followers
14K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

KXAN.com brings you in-depth, investigative coverage of news, weather and sports

 https://kxan.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy