$3,500 to $4,000 For Struggling Florida Residents
Van Gogh Exhibit: The Immersive Experience for the holidays
New family medicine practice opens in Orange Park
Clay County Sheriff's Office makes third arrest in series of catalytic converter thefts
Congress Must Intervene if Apple Bans Twitter, Says DeSantis
The one question Miami Dolphins fans need answered and will find out
The Miami Dolphins head into a huge game against the 49ers on Sunday and there is one question that still remains unanswered. The next three weeks will answer it. Are these Miami Dolphins truly legitimate Super Bowl contenders?. It is easy to get wrapped up in a five-game winning streak,...
The Atlanta Falcons could stick it to the Steelers by doing this…
53, the number of picks between the first and second quarterbacks taken in the 2022 NFL Draft. The first team was the Steelers at pick 20, while the second was the Atlanta Falcons at pick 74. The Steelers took Kenny Pickett while the Falcons took Desmond Ridder. One is a...
Former NFL Player, Actor Has Died At 56
Earlier this week, the football world and Hollywood lost a beloved figure when a former NFL player and actor passed away. Brad William Henke, who played professional football for the Denver Broncos, passed away on Thursday. Henke was just 56 years old. He started his football career at the University...
Deion Sanders next coaching move reportedly down to 3 schools
Deion Sanders is one of the most intriguing names in the college football coaching carousel and he’s reportedly down to three choices. The biggest personality in college football has been coaching in FCS for the last three years. It sees it’s time for him to move on up to FBS or, if you will, prime time.
Josh Allen smirk says it all about lavish Bills campaign to win over OBJ
With everyone obsessing over where Odell Beckham Jr. will play next, one Buffalo reporter sees the answer to OBJ’s future in a smirk from Josh Allen. There has been endless artistic interpretation over Leonardo da Vinci’s Mona Lisa, including theories about whether or not da Vinci modeled the portrait after his own likeness.
Eagles activate Jordan Davis, Gardner-Johnson lands on injured reserve
As expected the Philadelphia Eagles shuffled their roster some on Saturday ahead of their Week 13 home date with the Tennessee Titans. Also as expected, Jordan Davis has been activated from the injured reserve. He’s available to play on Sunday. The Birds can most certainly use his help with all-world running back Derrick Henry coming to town.
UCF vs Tulane: Castellanos Taking Over at QB?
It's obvious there's concern with John Rhys Plumlee's injury situation.
Special FanDuel and DraftKings Maryland Promo Codes: Get $600 Guaranteed This Week Only
With sports betting officially live in Maryland, you’ve got $600 guaranteed waiting for you from sensational promos at three different sportsbooks. Get ready for a BIG win to kick off December. Here’s how each offer works and what to do:. FanDuel Promo Code Maryland. If you bet $5...
