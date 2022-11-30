Read full article on original website
WAAY-TV
1 critically injured in Huntsville wreck Tuesday morning
A single-vehicle wreck Tuesday morning left one person injured, according to Huntsville Police. Police said the vehicle ran off the roadway into a ditch near the intersection of Drake Avenue and Artie Street about 10:55 a.m. Tuesday. The person was taken to the hospital with critical injuries, police said. The...
WAAY-TV
Agencies respond to house fire in Morgan County
The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office reports that agencies responded to a residential fire on Highway 36 at Lang Road in Lacey's Spring on Monday. Authorities have not said if anyone was injured.
Hartselle Enquirer
Officials: Escaped Morgan inmate apparently caused his own death
The body of a Morgan County Jail inmate considered an escapee from a job site was found Nov. 21 in Falkville, and he apparently caused his own death, officials said. Darrell Bruce Reeves, 42, was pronounced dead by Morgan County Coroner Jeff Chunn. A train operator called Morgan 911 to report seeing a body near the train tracks in the vicinity of Culver Road in Falkville, off U.S. 31, said Jeanie Pharis, Morgan 911 director.
WAAY-TV
Owens Cross Roads Police increase neighborhood patrols after string of car break-ins
More communities are on guard to protect you from becoming a crime victim over the holidays. Owens Cross Roads Police alerted residents that patrols will be more common as a part of this effort. The stepped up patrols started two weeks ago, after Owens Cross Roads Police noticed an uptick...
WAAY-TV
UPDATE: Madison County Sheriff's Office says missing teen was located
The runaway juvenile has been located, according to the Madison County Sheriff's Office. The Madison County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding a missing teen. They say 15-year-old Evan Shelley is listed as a runaway juvenile. No other information about his disappearance was immediately provided. Anyone...
WAAY-TV
Suspect arrested following Saturday pursuit involving Huntsville Police, Madison Co. Sheriff's Office
The Huntsville Police Department says 35-year-old Jomyco Davis was arrested on active felony warrants for first-degree domestic violence-burglary. More charges are expected pending the outcome of the investigation, according to Huntsville Police. The Huntsville Police Department says it is investigating a pursuit that began in the county and ended in...
WAAY-TV
3 arrested after traffic stop leads to recovery of stolen firearm
A traffic stop and arrest in Sylvania last week led to two more arrests and the recovery of multiple stolen firearms and chainsaws, according to the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office. Deputies stopped Justin Wade Bass, 26, of Henagar on Nov. 29 in Sylvania and arrested him on felony warrants, the...
Arrests and incidents reported Dec. 6
CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported December 6, 2022. All persons are innocent until proven guilty. GJ = grand jury; FTA = failure to appear Cullman County Sheriff’s Office No report Cullman Police Department Incidents December 5 identity theft, theft of property-3rd degree; cashhome repair fraud; cash Arrests December 5 Childers, Joseph M; 39 FTA-domestic violence-3rd degree Costantini, Anthony B; 42 driving under the influence Kuykendall, Zackary R; 32 FTA-possession of drug paraphernaliaFTA-domestic violence-3rd degree Hanceville Police Department Incidents and arrests reported by CCSO. Find arrest reports online Monday-Friday at www.cullmantribune.com.
December 6, 2022 Calhoun County Sheriff Most Wanted
Calhoun County, AL – Each week the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office released their current “Most Wanted” list. An “FTA” means that a person failed to appear for a court date and does not necessarily mean guilty of a criminal charge. A “Probation Violation” means that a person has been found guilty of a charge and […]
WAAY-TV
UPDATE: Man who led law enforcement on pursuit in Madison County facing several charges
A man who authorities say led them on a chase in Madison County is now in the Madison County Jail. 35-year-old Jomyco Davis was arrested on active felony warrants for first-degree domestic violence-burglary on Saturday following the pursuit. Davis now faces a slew of charges. They include possession of cocaine,...
WAAY-TV
Huntsville Police: Woman bites officer during arrest
A Huntsville Police officer had to be treated for minor injuries after they were bit during an arrest. Officers were called to the 4800 block of University Drive shortly after 2:00 a.m. Saturday for a fight call. While officers were there, they say Lauraine Simington, 40, became combative. Police say...
Empire woman dead following crash on Highway 78
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A 33-year-old Empire woman is dead following a two-vehicle crash Thursday evening. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to Highway 78 on the call of a crash around 6:40 p.m. Upon arrival, they realized that during the accident one of the vehicles involved had flipped several […]
Marshall County warns about scam pretending to be the sheriff’s office
The Marshall County Sheriff's Office (MSCO) is warning residents of a scam where people are impersonating its own employees.
WAAY-TV
DeKalb County suspect in fraudulent vehicle purchases caught in Kentucky
A DeKalb County man suspected of using fake money to buy automobiles has been caught in Kentucky. The Powell Police Department worked with sheriff’s offices in Barren, Edmonson and Simpson counties in Kentucky to catch Christopher Gregory, said Powell Police Chief Stephen Malone. They also recovered a stolen RV,...
WAAY-TV
Change in permitless carry law means major cut to funding for Morgan County Sheriff's Office
In less than a month, Alabama's new permitless carry law will go into effect. Morgan County Sheriff Ron Puckett said the new law will impact them in a major way. Alabama will become the 22nd state to allow its residents to carry concealed guns without a permit. Puckett said the...
WAAY-TV
Defense team asks judge to block firearms evidence or delay trial in 2016 Lawrence Co. double murder
A man accused of killing a father and son in Lawrence County is now seeking to have firearms evidence kept out of the trial. He's also asking the court to provide extra funding for a mental evaluation and related expert testimony. The motions were filed Tuesday in the case by...
ABC 33/40 News
Pell City police looking for location of black Dodge Charger used in deadly hit-and-run
Pell City police continue investigating the death of Rebekah Poe, 46, who was killed in a hit-and-run while confronting two people for breaking into cars nearly two weeks ago. A critical piece of evidence still needed is the black Dodge Charger used in the incident from Nov. 20. "We absolutely...
wrganews.com
19-year-old arrested for shooting at an occupied home
A 19-year-old Rome man was arrested by the Floyd County Police Department after he shot at a home. According to Floyd County Jail Records, Ashton Jase Duvall of a Northwood Drive address allegedly fired a gun into an occupied residence on Second Street with the intention to cause serious harm to a victim. Duvall is being charged with reckless conduct, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, and aggravated assault.
WAAY-TV
Ex-Limestone Correctional Facility guard: Expect more arrests after 4 charged in bribery scheme
Four people are facing several charges each after investigators say they used their positions as correctional officers at Limestone Correctional Facility to further a bribery and contraband scheme. Alex Andrews of Fayetteville, Tennessee; Shamarion Dozier of Huntsville; John Paul Ketterman of Huntsville; and Andrew Taylor Roy of Owens Cross Roads...
Commercial vehicle accident blocks Highway 72 eastbound
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says a single-vehicle accident has blocked the eastbound lane of U.S. Highway 72 near mile marker 105.
