ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marshall County, AL

Comments / 0

Related
WAAY-TV

1 critically injured in Huntsville wreck Tuesday morning

A single-vehicle wreck Tuesday morning left one person injured, according to Huntsville Police. Police said the vehicle ran off the roadway into a ditch near the intersection of Drake Avenue and Artie Street about 10:55 a.m. Tuesday. The person was taken to the hospital with critical injuries, police said. The...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
Hartselle Enquirer

Officials: Escaped Morgan inmate apparently caused his own death

The body of a Morgan County Jail inmate considered an escapee from a job site was found Nov. 21 in Falkville, and he apparently caused his own death, officials said. Darrell Bruce Reeves, 42, was pronounced dead by Morgan County Coroner Jeff Chunn. A train operator called Morgan 911 to report seeing a body near the train tracks in the vicinity of Culver Road in Falkville, off U.S. 31, said Jeanie Pharis, Morgan 911 director.
FALKVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

UPDATE: Madison County Sheriff's Office says missing teen was located

The runaway juvenile has been located, according to the Madison County Sheriff's Office. The Madison County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding a missing teen. They say 15-year-old Evan Shelley is listed as a runaway juvenile. No other information about his disappearance was immediately provided. Anyone...
MADISON COUNTY, AL
WAAY-TV

3 arrested after traffic stop leads to recovery of stolen firearm

A traffic stop and arrest in Sylvania last week led to two more arrests and the recovery of multiple stolen firearms and chainsaws, according to the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office. Deputies stopped Justin Wade Bass, 26, of Henagar on Nov. 29 in Sylvania and arrested him on felony warrants, the...
DEKALB COUNTY, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Arrests and incidents reported Dec. 6

CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported December 6, 2022. All persons are innocent until proven guilty. GJ = grand jury; FTA = failure to appear Cullman County Sheriff’s Office No report Cullman Police Department Incidents December 5 identity theft, theft of property-3rd degree; cashhome repair fraud; cash Arrests December 5 Childers, Joseph M; 39 FTA-domestic violence-3rd degree Costantini, Anthony B; 42 driving under the influence Kuykendall, Zackary R; 32 FTA-possession of drug paraphernaliaFTA-domestic violence-3rd degree Hanceville Police Department  Incidents and arrests reported by CCSO.  Find arrest reports online Monday-Friday at www.cullmantribune.com. 
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
Calhoun Journal

December 6, 2022 Calhoun County Sheriff Most Wanted

Calhoun County, AL – Each week the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office released their current “Most Wanted” list. An “FTA” means that a person failed to appear for a court date and does not necessarily mean guilty of a criminal charge. A “Probation Violation” means that a person has been found guilty of a charge and […]
CALHOUN COUNTY, AL
WAAY-TV

Huntsville Police: Woman bites officer during arrest

A Huntsville Police officer had to be treated for minor injuries after they were bit during an arrest. Officers were called to the 4800 block of University Drive shortly after 2:00 a.m. Saturday for a fight call. While officers were there, they say Lauraine Simington, 40, became combative. Police say...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
CBS 42

Empire woman dead following crash on Highway 78

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A 33-year-old Empire woman is dead following a two-vehicle crash Thursday evening. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to Highway 78 on the call of a crash around 6:40 p.m. Upon arrival, they realized that during the accident one of the vehicles involved had flipped several […]
EMPIRE, AL
wrganews.com

19-year-old arrested for shooting at an occupied home

A 19-year-old Rome man was arrested by the Floyd County Police Department after he shot at a home. According to Floyd County Jail Records, Ashton Jase Duvall of a Northwood Drive address allegedly fired a gun into an occupied residence on Second Street with the intention to cause serious harm to a victim. Duvall is being charged with reckless conduct, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, and aggravated assault.
ROME, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy