The public is being cautioned by the Department of Tourism that the current winter weather is dangerous for driving on Oregon roads. Additionally, a few roads are blocked. The number of car accidents rises when winter arrives. Low visibility and slick roads can be brought on by snow, rain, fog, and ice. Wind can bring down trees, endangering traffic. Kyle Kennedy, a public information officer for the Oregon State Police, advised drivers to accept the fact that they cannot travel at the same speed in this weather as they would on an average day.

OREGON STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO