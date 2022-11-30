Read full article on original website
Related
natureworldnews.com
Southern Storms Damaged Popular Christmas Attraction in Mississippi Town of Columbia; Communities Helped to Rebuild
As many residents prepared for the much-awaited Christmas and winter season, the Mississippi town of Colombia was a spotlight of Christmas celebration in the small town. However, the recent southern storms rampaged and destroyed the area's beautiful and popular Christmas attraction. As December reached the Meteorological winter, severe weather conditions...
natureworldnews.com
Oregon Roads Hazardous, Some Closed Due to Winter Weather — Department of Transportation Warns
The public is being cautioned by the Department of Tourism that the current winter weather is dangerous for driving on Oregon roads. Additionally, a few roads are blocked. The number of car accidents rises when winter arrives. Low visibility and slick roads can be brought on by snow, rain, fog, and ice. Wind can bring down trees, endangering traffic. Kyle Kennedy, a public information officer for the Oregon State Police, advised drivers to accept the fact that they cannot travel at the same speed in this weather as they would on an average day.
natureworldnews.com
Below Freezing Temperature of Zero Degrees Along with 45 Mph Winds Takeover Parts of New Jersey
In addition to the chilly below-freezing temperature of zero degrees Fahrenheit, New Jersey will experience winds of 45 mph. On Wednesday, New Jersey can expect a rainy and windy day with gusts as high as 45 mph before temperatures drop and chilly conditions set in later in the day. Flooding...
Comments / 0