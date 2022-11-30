ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hanford, CA

Comments / 13

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
goldrushcam.com

Weather Service Updates Central California Projected Precipitation Totals For Thursday Weather System Includes Yosemite Valley With Up To 2 Inches Of Rain

Mariposa, Thursday Projected Precipitation: 1.50" to 2.00" Oakhurst, Thursday Projected Precipitation: 1.50" to 2.00" Now 1.00" to 1.50" Yosemite Valley, Thursday Projected Precipitation: 2.00" to 3.00" Now 1.50" to 2.00" December 1, 2022 - The National Weather ServiceHanford Office reports this next storm system will impact Central California Thursday through...
KERN COUNTY, CA
susanvillestuff.com

LIHEAP Bulletin: Heavy Snow on the Valley Floor Overnight

A Winter Storm Warning goes into effect tonight at 10:00p.m., and forecasters at the National Weather Service office in Reno say that what follows looks to be a very potent winter storm that will make travel difficult here in northeastern California until Friday. The Winter Storm Warning will be in...
LASSEN COUNTY, CA
newsofthenorthbay.com

UPDATE: RAINFALL TOTALS, STORM TWO ON THE WAY

The first of two potent storm systems dropped from 3/4 to 1 1/2 inches of rain across the North Bay early Thursday. By midday Thursday, the fast moving storm was already spreading rain into Central California. If you like this content, join thousands of others in the North Bay by...
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Approaching storms could bring up to 5 feet of snow to Sierra; avalanche watch issued

LAKE TAHOE -- A travel warning has been issued for the Sierra starting Wednesday night as the first of two storm systems expected to deliver up to five feet of snow closes in on the region.The series of storms delivered by a wintry atmospheric river will also be bringing colder temperatures to the Lake Tahoe area and Reno, according to forecasters.    The first storm arrives on late Wednesday and the second one arrives on Saturday. Both will have major impacts on travel. The National Weather Service is discouraging any travel through the mountains starting Wednesday evening at 10 p.m. into...
TRUCKEE, CA
natureworldnews.com

Oregon Roads Hazardous, Some Closed Due to Winter Weather — Department of Transportation Warns

The public is being cautioned by the Department of Tourism that the current winter weather is dangerous for driving on Oregon roads. Additionally, a few roads are blocked. The number of car accidents rises when winter arrives. Low visibility and slick roads can be brought on by snow, rain, fog, and ice. Wind can bring down trees, endangering traffic. Kyle Kennedy, a public information officer for the Oregon State Police, advised drivers to accept the fact that they cannot travel at the same speed in this weather as they would on an average day.
OREGON STATE
foxla.com

Preliminary magnitude 4.0 earthquake hits Central California

INYO COUNTY, Calif. - A small earthquake struck Friday morning in Central California, officials said. The U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) says the quake was reported at 4:21 a.m. about four miles west of Big Pine. It was recorded at a depth of less than a mile. Are you prepared for...
BIG PINE, CA
natureworldnews.com

Southern Storms Damaged Popular Christmas Attraction in Mississippi Town of Columbia; Communities Helped to Rebuild

As many residents prepared for the much-awaited Christmas and winter season, the Mississippi town of Colombia was a spotlight of Christmas celebration in the small town. However, the recent southern storms rampaged and destroyed the area's beautiful and popular Christmas attraction. As December reached the Meteorological winter, severe weather conditions...
COLUMBIA, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy