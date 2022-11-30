Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Clay County curbside recycling collection resumes Dec. 5 after year-long suspensionZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Former Cowboys QB Jon Kitna Arrested on Child Porn ChargesLarry LeaseGainesville, FL
Keystone Heights Airport celebrates 80th anniversary with free eventZoey FieldsKeystone Heights, FL
Florida Destination Mentioned as One to Skip if You're ClaustrophobicL. CaneFlorida State
WCJB
What’s Growing On: Christmas Tree Farms Gear Up For The Holiday Season
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - There’s no doubt in anyone’s mind that the Christmas tree is a pillar of the holiday season for so many families. And here at Nicholas’ Christmas Tree Farm in Summerfield, it’s a time to reconnect with customers who have made this place an annual tradition.
WCJB
Cedar Lakes Woods and Gardens is hosting it’s 5th annual “Christmas in the Quarry”
WILLISTON, Fla. (WCJB) - A Levy County attraction is gearing up to transform 20 acres of botanical gardens into a winter wonderland. Cedar Lakes Woods and Gardens 5th annual “Christmas in the Quarry” runs 6 nights this month. Organizers say a variety of entertainment will be available including...
WCJB
Owner of Parker Christmas Trees in Gainesville shares how you can care for your festive fir
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Sam Parker has been selling Christmas trees for over 70 years. TV20′s Kristin Chase caught up with him this week to talk all about the festive fir.
WCJB
Farm Share giving away free food in Lake City
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Free food will be available on Dec, 3rd in Lake City on a first-come, first-served basis. Farm Share is holding a food giveaway at the Lake City Police Department starting at 8 a.m. The event will end when supplies run out. Farm Share is a...
WCJB
Downtown Ocala will host the Bring the Harvest Home event
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - It’s time to bring it home for the holidays. The 11th annual food drive in Marion County is about to wrap up with a celebration in downtown Ocala Friday morning. Civic leaders will host the Bring the Harvest Home event at 11 a.m. Agencies throughout...
WCJB
Florida Gateway Fairgrounds will hold the 6th annual Sunshine State Classic
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - The two-day 6th annual Sunshine State Classic will be underway at Florida Gateway Fairgrounds in Lake City on Friday. They will have the annual Michelle Speight Memorial High Point award, a silent auction, and vendors!. This year, they will have a pulled pork dinner before...
ocala-news.com
Humane Society of Marion County looking for volunteers
The Humane Society of Marion County (HSMC), a nonprofit organization that is dedicated to the care and protection of the county’s animals, is currently seeking volunteers who are 14 years of age or older. According to HSMC, volunteers lend a hand throughout the organization by walking dogs, socializing with...
riverbendnews.org
Christmas on the Square to make Live Oak merry and bright
The Suwannee County Chamber of Commerce will continue to hold its 38th Annual Christmas on the Square this December. Christmas on the Square is a three-day event that will begin on Thursday, Dec. 1 and run through Saturday, Dec. 3, in historic downtown Live Oak, located on West Howard Street. The festivities on Thursday, Dec. 1, will begin at 5:45 p.m. with Mayor Frank Davis lighting the park's Christmas tree. Hot chocolate and popcorn will be available to snack on. Following the tree lighting, the Kids’ One Mile Fun-Run for ages five to 12 will take place at 6 p.m., and the Jingle Bell 5k Fun-Run/Walk for ages 13 and up will take place at 6:15 p.m. To finish off the night, Christmas movies will be played under the stars, with refreshments provided. On Friday, Dec. 2, at 4 p.m., arts and crafts vendors and various food vendors will be set up and open to welcome visitors. There will also be a live band, food, bounce houses; Santa Land, where Santa will even be passing out gifts; snow and a fireworks show to end the night. On Saturday, Dec. 3, arts and craft vendors will again accompany different food vendors along the square. There will also be a car show, an agriculture exhibit, Santa Land and live entertainment at Millenium Park. To end the night, the Annual Christmas Parade of Lights will march down Ohio Avenue, displaying dazzling lights and creative floats.
WCJB
Sumter County Fairground will hold the three-day Hometown Heroes and Warrior Wheels Festival
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The three-day Hometown Heroes and Warrior Wheels Festival in Ocala will kick off Friday. The event is meant to honor our veterans and first responders across Florida. They will have live music and vendors for attendees to enjoy. Events at the festival will include a heroes...
wuft.org
Weathering the storm: Homeless Micanopy couple spent two hurricanes in a tent
Of the thousands of motorists who drive southbound Interstate 75 every day, hundreds take the Exit 374 ramp toward Micanopy, and they all pass Sharon James and Tim Rader. James and Rader have been “off and on” homeless for over 20 years and have been in Florida since 2016. They spend their days panhandling at the exit and return to their tent in the woods at night, where they weathered Hurricane Ian and Tropical Storm Nicole.
mainstreetdailynews.com
Fishing report: Lake title on line
A few weeks of seemingly sub-par fishing finally started to improve noticeably around the Thanksgiving holiday. Heading up several good inshore gulf reports were Charlie McCallister and Joe Yarborough. The well-experienced Gainesville anglers fished out of Crystal River on Saturday. They waited in a drizzly overcast for the tide to...
WCJB
Vineyard Church will hold a free food giveaway
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - There is a free food giveaway at the Vineyard Church on Wednesday. The church is located in the middle of Lincoln Estates. The distribution will start at 11 a.m. It is open to everyone and is free.
mainstreetdailynews.com
Bev’s Burgers headed to Newberry
Popular local chain Bev’s Burgers is poised to become the first restaurant to occupy a new commercial building across from Oak View Middle School in Newberry. The news comes two days after the Newberry Board of Adjustment—which includes city commissioners and other key staff—approved a development plan for the corner of US-27 and SW 4th Avenue. Developer JBrown Professional Group declined to name the first tenant in the new building, but Bev’s Burgers confirmed its plans to Mainstreet Daily News on Wednesday.
WCJB
Prescribed burns in Goethe State Forest to protect an endangered species
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Multiple state agencies conducted a controlled burn in Marion County. Fires in Geothe State Forest will not do any intentional harm, the controlled fires are being used to save an endangered species. Ludie Bond, Florida Forest Service, said, “so its paramount we take care of those trees,...
WCJB
UF will have their Lighting of the Holiday Gator event
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The UF community is invited to the Lighting of the Holiday Gator event on Thursday. The event will be held on the lawn of the University Auditorium near the corner of Newell Drive and Union Road. This year’s festivities start at 5 p.m. and will feature...
WCJB
A state wide blood drive arrives at Gainesville
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A state-wide blood drive will include Gainesville on Dec, 3rd. OneBlood and The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints are teaming up to bring the blood donation drive to Gainesville as well as 70 other locations in one day. OneBlood donation busses will be located...
WCJB
Alachua County Pets: Junkrat, Pearl, Athena, and Chad
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Let’s take a look at some adorable adoptable animals from Alachua County looking for their new loving homes. First is the shy but ever so loving Junkrat. This kitty like to get gentle chin scratches and it looking for a chance at happily ever after.
alachuachronicle.com
City of Newberry ends fiscal year with a $600,000 surplus
NEWBERRY, Fla. – During the November 28 Newberry City Commission Regular Meeting, Assistant City Manager and Finance Director Dallas Lee presented the amended 2021-2022 Fiscal Year budget, which closed September 30. The high point of his presentation was when he said the City of Newberry came in 6.5% under budget projections for the year.
WCJB
Marion County Pets: Coco, Turner, and Max
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Let’s take a look at some adorable adoptable animals from Marion County looking for their new loving homes. First is a dog that loves to go for car rides Coco. This six-year-old boy is very friendly and playful and is looking for a best friend.
